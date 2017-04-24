East downs Althoff to setup city showdown with rival West

In what’s been an uneven campaign, the Belleville East Lancers picked up perhaps their biggest victory of the season when they defeated the Althoff Crusaders 2-1 on Monday in a city showdown at Southwestern Illinois College.
Not surprisingly, junior standout Grace Brauer played a big role in the victory.
She assisted on the Lancers’ first goal — tallied by Alexandra Mueller — to erase a 1-0 deficit early in the second half.
She later knocked in the game-winner with just 3 minutes and 44 seconds remaining, as the Lancers (5-6-3) set the stage for a Wednesday showdown with Belleville West for the city championship.
The Maroons defeated Althoff 4-1 on April 13. Wednesday’s match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Belleville East High School.
“This is a big win, the city championship is on the line,” said Brauer, who tops the Lancers with 10 goals. “And this is the first step toward that.
“Now we have to practice well tomorrow and take the next one. We don’t take West lightly. Every game is a battle.”
The Crusaders struck first when Jessica Hoffman drilled a shot past East keeper Grace Tantillo from 20 feet out 10:30 into the first half.
But that’s all Althoff could muster, despite it forcing the majority of the play to take place on East’s end of the pitch.
The best of the Crusaders’ opportunities belonged to sophomore Emelia O’Neal, who had two of her shots – one in each half – deflect off the crossbar.
“We had those shots from O’Neal that hit the crossbar, which was unfortunate, but it happens,” said Crusaders coach Jurgen Huettner, whose team dropped to 9-6-1. “They were opportunistic with their chances and we were not. That’s when you find yourself in the short end of the stick.”
First-year East coach Andy Bohanon was glad to see his team not dwell on the deficit.
“Sometimes we’ve had a tendency to lose our energy when we give up an early one,” said Bohanon, “but I emphasize how important it is to fight to the end because you never know when that last one is going to go in.”
