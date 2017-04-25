Mascoutah senior Ethan Price to run at University of Evansville

Mascoutah senior Ethan Price will be wearing the color purple for at least four more years.
The reigning two-time Belleville News-Democrat Class 2A cross country runner of the year announced this week that he will attend the University of Evansville, (Ind.) beginning in August.
A high honors student in addition to excelling in both cross country and track and field, Price said he also considered Maryville, (Mo.) University and Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. But after being accepted into the physical therapy program at Evansville, the decision was all but made.
“There were a lot of things to consider and this was a tough decision for me because I wanted to go someplace where they had a physical therapy major and also a place where I could run and be happy doing it,’’ Price said. “Evansville is a great school academically, the cross country program is good and they (Evansville) are just starting a track and field program. I think it will be a cool experience to be with a program and help it build from the ground on up.’’
A four-year varsity starter on the Mascoutah cross country team, Price advanced to the Class 2A State Cross Country Meet in Peoria last November where he competed for the first time as an individual. Running on the three-mile course at Detweiller Park for the first time, Price placed 14th in a time of 14 minutes 54 seconds to earn all-state status.
At Evansville, Price will be just one of several freshmen and sophomores hoping to make the Purple Aces a contender in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“I went to one of the cross country meets last Fall and really liked coach (Don) Walters and the campus,’’ Price said. “The goal is to come in here, work hard, increase my mileage and continue to get stronger and faster as time goes on.
“I have no idea what events I’ll run in track and field. I’m thinking a 3,000 or 5,000 meters event might be events for me. This is an NCAA Division I track and field and so I don’t know if I’ll be an all-American. I just want to be successful and have fun doing what I love to do which is run.’’
