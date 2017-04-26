Edwardsville sweeps Madison County Track championship

Reigning individual state champions Travis Anderson and A.J. Epenesa won two titles each to pace a balance attack as the Edwwardsville Tigers rolled to the team championship on Tuesday in the boys division at the Madison Country Track Meet at Granite City High School.
Anderson, a University of Nebraska recruit and the 2016 Class 3A state champion in the 110-meter hurdles, posted a time of 14.46 seconds — more than a full second better than Tigers teammate Matt Griebe — as he coasted to the county title. Anderson later won the 300-meter hurdles and along with Epenesa. combined for 40 of the Tigers 188 points
Alton was a distant second with 135 points.
Epenesa, the state record-holder in the discus, won the discus with a throw of 184 feet 7 inches and also won the shot put with a throw of 55 feet 4 3/4 inches. Also winning individual titles for the Tigers were Blake Neville in the pole vault, Kenneth Bond in the long jump, Darryl Harlan in the 400 meters and DeVonte’ Tincher in the 200 meters.
Granite City had five individual champions. Torrey Deal took home county championships in the high jump and triple jump, while sophomore Andrew O’Keefe won the 1,600 and 3,200 meter championships and older brother Will O’Keefe won the 800 meters.
Collinsville freshman Jemarrion Stewart won the 100 meters in 10.55 seconds.
Edwardsville edges Alton in girls division
Lori Cashdollar won the 800 meters while teammates Abby Schrobilgen and Melissa Spencer also posted easy wins in their distance running events as the Tigers took home the top finish in the girls division of the Madison County Championships.
Ranked as one of the top 15 Class 3A 800-meter runners in the state, Cashdollar finished her event on Tuesday with a time of 2 minutes 43.83 seconds — 10 seconds faster than her nearest competitor.
Schrobilgen won the 3,200 meters in a time of 10 minutes 50 seconds while Spencer breezed to a time of 5 minutes 34 seconds in the 1,600 meters. Led by that trio, Edwardsville finished with 164 points. Alton was second with 121.
Also winning championships for the Tigers were Alexis Boykin in the long jump and Kymel Bell in the triple jump.
Granite City and Triad tied for third place in the girls division with 86 points. Winning championships for Granite City were TyKaiza Jones in the 100 meter hurdles and Robyn Pointer in the 200 meters. Triad received a pair of wins from Kelly Pottorff in the shot put (37 feet 1 1/2 inches) and the discus (126 feet 9 inches).
