East St. Louis girls soar to title at St. Clair County track meet

East St. Louis junior Rokelle Stanley won three individual titles, then put the exclamation point on a memorable day with a solid anchor leg in the 4-x-400 meter relay as the Flyerettes cruised to the title at the St. Clair County Girls Track Meet on Thursday at Clyde Jordan Stadium.
The top-ranked Class 3A athlete in the state in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles, Stanley scored easy wins in both and added a victory in the high jump for the Flyerettes, who were in control from the outset as they scored a 34-point triumph over O’Fallon.
Also getting wins from state-ranked Jazzmine Poole in the discus (140 feet, 6 inches) and Evangeline Harris in the shot put (45 feet, 11 inches), the Flyerettes finished the competition with 185 points. O’Fallon (151 points) and Belleville West (78) rounded out the top three.
The county meet was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was pushed back a day because of heavy rain. The delay didn’t faze the Flyerettes, who appear to be a contender for the Class 3A state title next month in Charleston.
“I was a little concerned with the delay from yesterday (Wednesday), but we performed well. It was a good day,” Flyerettes coach Nino Fennoy said. “We’re continuing to work and build toward what is coming up in the next couple of weeks.”
Stanley won the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 2 inches, and finished with a time of 15.31 seconds in the 100 hurdles and 44.25 seconds in the 300 hurdles.
Also winning individual titles for East St. Louis were Nicquayleeonntea Moore in the long jump and sophomore Jariah Turner, who turned in a time of 56.72 seconds to nip Belleville West freshman Jessica Coughlin (57.67) in the 400 meters.
O’Fallon coach Neil James, whose Panthers defeated East St. Louis at the Alton Invitational, was also happy how his team performed Thursday. Tamya Houston won the 100 meters, and Kersten Douglas won the 200 meter title to lead the Panthers in the sprint events. Freshman Kaitlyn Walker won the 3,200 meters with a time of 12 minutes, 1 second.
“Tamya really looked strong, and I was also happy with Kersten in the 200 meters. Plus, I thought we ran very strong in the 1,600 meters and in the 3,200, where we finished first and second,” James said. “This was a day where we moved some kids around to some different events to see what options we may have in the next few weeks.”
Belleville West was led by Brittany Walker who won the triple jump with a jump of 37 feet, 7 1/2 inches. Winning events for Belleville East were Sandra Sledge in the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches) and Seleiya Wilson (2 minutes, 23 seconds) in the 800 meters.
Mascoutah senior Melanie Cozzi won the 1,600 meters in 5 minutes, 30 seconds.
Comments