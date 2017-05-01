East St. Louis, Edwardsville headline metro-east’s top track athletes

The top two Class 3A boys track and field programs in the state a year ago, the East St. Louis Flyers and Edwardsville Tigers, could be on a collision course at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston once again in a little more three weeks.
With the state track meet May 25-27, both East St. Louis, the defending Class 3A state champions, and Edwardsville, the state runner-up in 2016, are well-represented among the metro-east track and field leaders.
East St. Louis junior Jarrell Anderson has the top time among athletes in the metro east in the 100 meters (10.73seconds). Other Flyers leading the metro-east include Deante Anderson in the 400 meters (48.74) and Delano Anderson (38.61) in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles
Edwardsville is led by A.J. Epenesa and Devonte’ Tincher, both of whom heave the top performances in two events. Epenesa leads in the shot put (56 feet 4 1/2 inches) and the discus (204 feet 1 inch). Tincher leads in the 200 meters (21.68 seconds) and the long jump (23 feet 4 1/2 inches).
Edwardsville senior Travis Anderson has the top time in the 110 meter hurdles (14.10) and Blake Neville leads with the top effort in the pole vault at 14 feet 1 inch.
Any area coaches wishing to record updates or submit a top time or distance may do so by emailing Dean Criddle at dcriddle@bnd.com Updates must come from either head or assistant coaches.
Following is a list of the top five performances of metro-east area athletes in each event during the 2017 boys track and field season
At a glance
These are the top times from metro-east boys participating in IHSA boys track and field this outdoor season:
100 Meters
Name
School
Performance
Date
Jarrell Anderson
East St. Louis
10.73
April 25
Jermarrion Stewart
Collinsville
10.90
April 8
Marcus Lampkin
East St. Louis
10.97
April 25
Micah Panek
Belleville East
10./99
April 25
Dorian Brown
O’Fallon
11.01
April 25
200 Meters
Name
School
Performance
Date
Devonte’ Tincher
Edwardsville
21.68
April 8
Jarrell Anderson
East St. Louis
21.76
April 25
Anthony Bartley
East St. Louis
21.81
April 25
Jermarrion Stewart
Collinsville
21.98
April 8
Marquis Murray
Cahokia
22.04
April 25
400 Meters
Name
School
Performance
Date
Deante Anderson
East St. Louis
48.74
April 25
Willie Johnson
East St. Louis
48.84
April 22
Brandon Roberson
Cahokia
49.47
April 25
Joshua Tolson
East St. Louis
49.59
April 25
Noah Hays
Waterloo
49.77
April 8
800 Meters
Name
School
Performance
Date
Chris Conrad
O’Fallon
1:53.85
April 8
Chris Stanley
Cahokia
1:55.79
April 8
Drew Wilkerson
Freeburg
1:57.51
April 8
Joey Black
O’Fallon
1:57.93
April 8
Brandon Schnitker
Nashville
1:58.58
April 12
1,600 Meters
Name
School
Performance
Date
Andrew O’Keefe
Granite City
4:22.75
April 14
Chris Conrad
O’Fallon
4:25.31
March 24
Joey Black
O’Fallon
4:26.96
March 24
Will O’Keefe
Granite City
4:28:38
April 21
Jake Schwartz
Waterloo
4:31.24
April 22
3200 Meters
Name
School
Performance
Date
Andrew O’Keefe
Granite City
9:30.51
April 8
Charlie Parrish
Freeburg
9:37.00
April 22
Roland Prenzler
Edwardsville
9:41.97
April 8
Ben Flowers
Jerseyville
9:47.01
April 1
Max Hartmann
Edwardsville
10:05.51
March 31
110 Meter Hurdles
Name
School
Performance
Date
Travis Anderson
Edwardsville
14.10
April 8
Delano Anderson
East St. Louis
14.51
April 22
Ricky Berry
Belleville West
14.74
April 25
Ryan Davis
Mascoutah
14.95
April 25
Keondre Wells
Cahokia
15:02
April 25
300 Meter Hurdles
Name
School
Performance
Date
Delano Anderson
East St. Louis
38.61
April 8
Travis Anderson
Edwardsville
39.40
April 25
Ricky Berry
Belleville West
39.59
April 14
Quantavious Alexander
Belleville East
40.32
April 13
Dontez Pitman
Madison
40.52
April 14
Long Jump
Name
School
Performance
Date
Devonte Tincher
Edwardsville
23 4 1/2
April 8
Alphonso Rice
East St. Louis
23-0
April 11
Marquis Murray
Cahokia
22-7 1/2
April 8
Jaylon Bester
Althoff
22-7
April 25
Glen Gibbons
Mascoutah
22-2
April 25
Triple Jump
Name
School
Performance
Date
Andra Ward
Cahokia
45-11
April 25
Torrey Deal
Granite City
45-10 1/2
April 8
Shunn Grace
Cahokia
44-8
April 25
Raymond Mix
East St. Louis
44-6
April 25
Jaylon Bester
Althoff
44-1
April 25
High Jump
Name
School
Performance
Date
Torrey Deal
Granite City
6-7
April 25
Joe Wooten
Madison
6-4
April 7
Edgar Jones
East St. Louis
6-4
April 7
Malcolm Bell
East St. Louis
6-2
April 1
Zach Pluff
Freeburg
6-2
April 25
Pole Vault
Name
School
Performance
Date
Blake Neville
Edwardsville
14-1
April 8
Ian Alberts
Freeburg
13-9
April 25
Jadon Elliot
Triad
13-7
April 8
Mason Eads
Collinsville
12-6
April 25
Peter Jacobs
Freeburg
12-0
April 13
Shot Put
Name
School
Performance
Date
AJ Epenesa
Edwardsville
56-4 1/2
April 8
Bruce Wachowski
Edwardsville
52-7 1/4
April 25
Darreon Perkins
Cahokia
50-11
April 1
Shannon Hudson
Cahokia
48-1
April 1
Kalen Samelton
Alton
47 5 1/2
March 24
Discus
Name
School
Performance
Date
AJ Epenesa
Edwardsville
204-1
April 14
Bruce Wachowski
Edwardsville
171-4
April 25
Jordan Hawkins
Roxana
171-0
April 17
Kalen Samelton
Alton
164-4
April 14
Zach Wheeler
Mascoutah
160-0
April 28
400 Meter Relay
School
Performance
Date
Edwardsville
42.36
April 14
East St. Louis
42.43
April 8
Cahokia
42.70
April 14
Collinsville
42.79
March 24
Alton
42.95
March 24
800 Meter Relay
School
Performance
Date
Edwardsville
1:28.69
April 14
Cahokia
1:29.18
April 15
East St. Louis
1:29.28
April 25
Belleville East
1:30.68
April 8
Alton
1:30.77
April 14
1,600 Meter Relay
School
Performance
Date
Cahokia
3:19.70
April 15
East St. Louis
3:19.70
April 25
Collinsville
3:25.97
March 24
Belleville East
3:27.81
March 24
O’Fallon
3:27.99
March 24
3,200 Meter Relay
School
Performance
Date
O’Fallon
7:59.83
April 25
East St. Louis
8:02.48
April 25
Edwardsville
8:03.28
April 14
Cahokia
8:06.06
April 14
Mascoutah
8:12.68
April 14
