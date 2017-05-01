High School Sports

May 01, 2017 8:16 PM

East St. Louis, Edwardsville headline metro-east’s top track athletes

By Dean Criddle

The top two Class 3A boys track and field programs in the state a year ago, the East St. Louis Flyers and Edwardsville Tigers, could be on a collision course at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston once again in a little more three weeks.

With the state track meet May 25-27, both East St. Louis, the defending Class 3A state champions, and Edwardsville, the state runner-up in 2016, are well-represented among the metro-east track and field leaders.

East St. Louis junior Jarrell Anderson has the top time among athletes in the metro east in the 100 meters (10.73seconds). Other Flyers leading the metro-east include Deante Anderson in the 400 meters (48.74) and Delano Anderson (38.61) in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles

Edwardsville is led by A.J. Epenesa and Devonte’ Tincher, both of whom heave the top performances in two events. Epenesa leads in the shot put (56 feet 4 1/2 inches) and the discus (204 feet 1 inch). Tincher leads in the 200 meters (21.68 seconds) and the long jump (23 feet 4 1/2 inches).

Edwardsville senior Travis Anderson has the top time in the 110 meter hurdles (14.10) and Blake Neville leads with the top effort in the pole vault at 14 feet 1 inch.

Following is a list of the top five performances of metro-east area athletes in each event during the 2017 boys track and field season

At a glance

These are the top times from metro-east boys participating in IHSA boys track and field this outdoor season:

100 Meters

Name

School

Performance

Date

Jarrell Anderson

East St. Louis

10.73

April 25

Jermarrion Stewart

Collinsville

10.90

April 8

Marcus Lampkin

East St. Louis

10.97

April 25

Micah Panek

Belleville East

10./99

April 25

Dorian Brown

O’Fallon

11.01

April 25

200 Meters

Name

School

Performance

Date

Devonte’ Tincher

Edwardsville

21.68

April 8

Jarrell Anderson

East St. Louis

21.76

April 25

Anthony Bartley

East St. Louis

21.81

April 25

Jermarrion Stewart

Collinsville

21.98

April 8

Marquis Murray

Cahokia

22.04

April 25

400 Meters

Name

School

Performance

Date

Deante Anderson

East St. Louis

48.74

April 25

Willie Johnson

East St. Louis

48.84

April 22

Brandon Roberson

Cahokia

49.47

April 25

Joshua Tolson

East St. Louis

49.59

April 25

Noah Hays

Waterloo

49.77

April 8

800 Meters

Name

School

Performance

Date

Chris Conrad

O’Fallon

1:53.85

April 8

Chris Stanley

Cahokia

1:55.79

April 8

Drew Wilkerson

Freeburg

1:57.51

April 8

Joey Black

O’Fallon

1:57.93

April 8

Brandon Schnitker

Nashville

1:58.58

April 12

1,600 Meters

Name

School

Performance

Date

Andrew O’Keefe

Granite City

4:22.75

April 14

Chris Conrad

O’Fallon

4:25.31

March 24

Joey Black

O’Fallon

4:26.96

March 24

Will O’Keefe

Granite City

4:28:38

April 21

Jake Schwartz

Waterloo

4:31.24

April 22

3200 Meters

Name

School

Performance

Date

Andrew O’Keefe

Granite City

9:30.51

April 8

Charlie Parrish

Freeburg

9:37.00

April 22

Roland Prenzler

Edwardsville

9:41.97

April 8

Ben Flowers

Jerseyville

9:47.01

April 1

Max Hartmann

Edwardsville

10:05.51

March 31

110 Meter Hurdles

Name

School

Performance

Date

Travis Anderson

Edwardsville

14.10

April 8

Delano Anderson

East St. Louis

14.51

April 22

Ricky Berry

Belleville West

14.74

April 25

Ryan Davis

Mascoutah

14.95

April 25

Keondre Wells

Cahokia

15:02

April 25

300 Meter Hurdles

Name

School

Performance

Date

Delano Anderson

East St. Louis

38.61

April 8

Travis Anderson

Edwardsville

39.40

April 25

Ricky Berry

Belleville West

39.59

April 14

Quantavious Alexander

Belleville East

40.32

April 13

Dontez Pitman

Madison

40.52

April 14

Long Jump

Name

School

Performance

Date

Devonte Tincher

Edwardsville

23 4 1/2

April 8

Alphonso Rice

East St. Louis

23-0

April 11

Marquis Murray

Cahokia

22-7 1/2

April 8

Jaylon Bester

Althoff

22-7

April 25

Glen Gibbons

Mascoutah

22-2

April 25

Triple Jump

Name

School

Performance

Date

Andra Ward

Cahokia

45-11

April 25

Torrey Deal

Granite City

45-10 1/2

April 8

Shunn Grace

Cahokia

44-8

April 25

Raymond Mix

East St. Louis

44-6

April 25

Jaylon Bester

Althoff

44-1

April 25

High Jump

Name

School

Performance

Date

Torrey Deal

Granite City

6-7

April 25

Joe Wooten

Madison

6-4

April 7

Edgar Jones

East St. Louis

6-4

April 7

Malcolm Bell

East St. Louis

6-2

April 1

Zach Pluff

Freeburg

6-2

April 25

Pole Vault

Name

School

Performance

Date

Blake Neville

Edwardsville

14-1

April 8

Ian Alberts

Freeburg

13-9

April 25

Jadon Elliot

Triad

13-7

April 8

Mason Eads

Collinsville

12-6

April 25

Peter Jacobs

Freeburg

12-0

April 13

Shot Put

Name

School

Performance

Date

AJ Epenesa

Edwardsville

56-4 1/2

April 8

Bruce Wachowski

Edwardsville

52-7 1/4

April 25

Darreon Perkins

Cahokia

50-11

April 1

Shannon Hudson

Cahokia

48-1

April 1

Kalen Samelton

Alton

47 5 1/2

March 24

Discus

Name

School

Performance

Date

AJ Epenesa

Edwardsville

204-1

April 14

Bruce Wachowski

Edwardsville

171-4

April 25

Jordan Hawkins

Roxana

171-0

April 17

Kalen Samelton

Alton

164-4

April 14

Zach Wheeler

Mascoutah

160-0

April 28

400 Meter Relay

School

Performance

Date

Edwardsville

42.36

April 14

East St. Louis

42.43

April 8

Cahokia

42.70

April 14

Collinsville

42.79

March 24

Alton

42.95

March 24

800 Meter Relay

School

Performance

Date

Edwardsville

1:28.69

April 14

Cahokia

1:29.18

April 15

East St. Louis

1:29.28

April 25

Belleville East

1:30.68

April 8

Alton

1:30.77

April 14

1,600 Meter Relay

School

Performance

Date

Cahokia

3:19.70

April 15

East St. Louis

3:19.70

April 25

Collinsville

3:25.97

March 24

Belleville East

3:27.81

March 24

O’Fallon

3:27.99

March 24

3,200 Meter Relay

School

Performance

Date

O’Fallon

7:59.83

April 25

East St. Louis

8:02.48

April 25

Edwardsville

8:03.28

April 14

Cahokia

8:06.06

April 14

Mascoutah

8:12.68

April 14

