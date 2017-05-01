Cahokia, East St. Louis headline Metro East top track athletes

During the first three years of her high school career, Mariya Hudson has been a catalyst for the Cahokia High School girls track-and-field program, which has won three straight Class 2A state championships.
The 2017 season looks to be no different.
Hudson is currently ranked first among metro-east athletes in four events according to results tabulated and recorded by Dyestat.com.
Hudson has top times in the 100 meters (11.74 seconds), 200 meters (24.32), 400 meters (55.51 seconds) and long jump (18 feet 11 3/4 inches)
East St. Louis standout Rokelle Stanley is the only other individual athlete top-ranked in two or more events. Stanley is ranked first in the 100 meter hurdles (14.47 seconds) and 300 meter hurdles (44.43 seconds).
Any area coaches wishing to record updates or submit a top time or distance may do so by emailing Dean Criddle at dcriddle@bnd.com Updates must come from either head or assistant coaches.
Following is a list of the top five performances of metro-east area athletes in each event during the 2017 girls track and field season.
At a glance
These are the top times from metro-east girls participating in IHSA girls track and field this outdoor season:
100 Meters
Name
School
Performance
Date
Mariya Hudson
Cahokia
11.74
April 15
Tamya Houston
O’Fallon
12.32
April 14
Jessica Coughlin
Belleville West
12.61
April 7
Nicquayleeonntea Moore
East St. Louis
12.69
April 1
Jailyn Allen
Cahokia
12.74
April 15
200 Meters
Name
School
Performance
Date
Mariya Hudson
Cahokia
24.32
April 15
Faith Mitchell
East St. Louis
25.97
April 8
Mya Watson-Blake
O’Fallon
26.00
April 14
Toni Rush
Granite City
26.17
April 11
Tamya Houston
O’Fallon
26.37
April 7
400 Meters
Name
School
Performance
Date
Mariya Hudson
Cahokia
55.51
April 15
Jessica Coughlin
Belleville West
57.86
April 14
Jariah Turner
East St. Louis
58.46
March 18
Kameron Frazier
Belleville West
59.30
March 30
Kiara Chapman
Jerseyville
59.83
April 1
800 Meters
Name
School
Performance
Date
Shonjahnae Griggs
East St. Louis
2:20.11
April 1
Victoria Vegher
Edwardsville
2:22.59
April 14
Lorie Cashdollar
Edwardsville
2:23.57
March 31
Seleiya Wilson
Belleville East
2:24.42
April 11
Kristen Collier
Freeburg
2:24.95
April 7
1,600 Meters
Name
School
Performance
Date
Abby Korak
Edwardsville
5:16.78
April 8
Jenna Schwartz
Waterloo
5:19.87
April 11
Melanie Cozzi
Mascoutah
5:27.44
April 11
Melissa Spencer
Edwardsville
5:27.55
April 14
Abby Schrobilgen
Edwardsville
5:28.38
April 14
3200 Meters
Name
School
Performance
Date
Jenna Schwartz
Waterloo
11:18.16
April 7
Jaycie Hudson
Edwardsville
11:31.01
March 31
Abby Korak
Edwardsville
11:35.77
April 14
Abby Schrobilgen
Edwardsville
11:38.52
March 31
Ella King
Waterloo
11:55.31
April 7
100 Meter Hurdles
Name
School
Performance
Date
Rokelle Stanley
East St. Louis
14.47
April 8
LaQwasia Stepney
Cahokia
14.47
April 15
TyKiaza Jones
Granite City
15.10
April 11
Kelvi Searcy
Belleville West
15.51
April 14
Mackenzie Ryan
O’Fallon
15.60
April 14
300 Meter Hurdles
Name
School
Performance
Date
Rokelle Stanley
East St. Louis
44.43
April 1
LaQwasia Stepney
Cahokia
46.41
April 15
Veronica Sherrod
East St. Louis
48.09
April 12
Kendra Griggs
Edwardsville
48.19
April 14
DeJah Campbell
Belleville West
48.33
April 12
Long Jump
Name
School
Performance
Date
Mariya Hudson
Cahokia
18-11 3/4
April 12
LaQwasia Stepney
Cahokia
18-9 3/4
April 12
Jessica Coughlin
Belleville West
17-9 1/2
April 7
Nicquayleeonntea Moore
East St. Louis
17-2 1/2
April 12
Kayla Gordon
O’Fallon
16-9 1/2
April 12
Triple Jump
Name
School
Performance
Date
Brittany Walker
Belleville West
38-4
March 31
LaQuasia Stepney
Cahokia
36-10 1/2
March 24
Mackenzie Ryan
O’Fallon
36-2 1/2
April 12
Ahmia Dorsey
East St. Louis
35-9 1/2
April 20
Tamadja Rodgers
Cahokia
35-8 3/4
April 20
High Jump
Name
School
Performance
Date
Katie Mans
Alton
5-4
March 24
Rokelle Stanley
East St. Louis
5-4
April 1
Abby Carney
O’Fallon
5-2
April 12
Mya Watson-Blake
O"Fallon
5-2
March 24
Tamadja Rodgers
Cahokia
5-2
April 1
Pole Vault
Name
School
Performance
Date
Stephanie Jacobs
Freeburg
11-0
April 7
Kallie Zuidema
Freeburg
9-6
April 19
Kelsey Weatherford
Columbia
9-0
April 1
Morgan Fox
Nashville
9-0
April 19
Sandra Sledge
Belleville East
9-0
April 1
Shot Put
Name
School
Performance
Date
Evangeline Harris
East St. Louis
43-11 3/4
March 24
Jazzmine Poole
East St. Louis
38-8
March 18
Kelly Pottorff
Triad
38 1/2
April 20
Savannah Malney
Edwardsville
36 4 1/2
April 8
Jennifer Poole
East St. Louis
36 1 1/2
April 20
Discus
Name
School
Performance
Date
Jazzmine Poole
East St. Louis
140-7
March 24
Evangeline Harris
East St. Louis
135-8
March 18
Jennifer Poole
East St. Louis
125-1
April 20
Savannah Maloney
Edwardsville
118-2
March 31
Kelly Pottorff
Triad
116-7
April 7
400 Meter Relay
School
Performance
Date
O’Fallon
47.45
April 12
Cahokia
47.99
April 12
East St. Louis
48.55
March 24
Belleville West
48.58
April 12
Granite City
48.79
March 31
800 Meter Relay
School
Performance
Date
Cahokia
1:40.98
April 12
O’Fallon
1:41.67
April 14
East St. Louis
1:42.51
April 12
Collinsville
1:45.14
April 12
Belleville West
1:45.50
April 14
1,600 Meter Relay
School
Performance
Date
East St. Louis
3:57.11
April 12
Belleville West
3:57.49
April 12
Cahokia
4:01.82
April 12
Edwardsville
4:04.14
April 12
O’Fallon
4:10.77
April 12
3,200 Meter Relay
School
Performance
Date
Edwardsville
9:43.87
April 8
Freeburg
9:49.12
April 11
O’Fallon
9:57.42
April 12
Mascoutah
10:06.89
April 11
Belleville East
10:11.58
March 24
