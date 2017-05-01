High School Sports

May 01, 2017 8:17 PM

Cahokia, East St. Louis headline Metro East top track athletes

During the first three years of her high school career, Mariya Hudson has been a catalyst for the Cahokia High School girls track-and-field program, which has won three straight Class 2A state championships.

The 2017 season looks to be no different.

Hudson is currently ranked first among metro-east athletes in four events according to results tabulated and recorded by Dyestat.com.

Hudson has top times in the 100 meters (11.74 seconds), 200 meters (24.32), 400 meters (55.51 seconds) and long jump (18 feet 11 3/4 inches)

East St. Louis standout Rokelle Stanley is the only other individual athlete top-ranked in two or more events. Stanley is ranked first in the 100 meter hurdles (14.47 seconds) and 300 meter hurdles (44.43 seconds).

Following is a list of the top five performances of metro-east area athletes in each event during the 2017 girls track and field season.

At a glance

These are the top times from metro-east girls participating in IHSA girls track and field this outdoor season:

100 Meters

Name

School

Performance

Date

Mariya Hudson

Cahokia

11.74

April 15

Tamya Houston

O’Fallon

12.32

April 14

Jessica Coughlin

Belleville West

12.61

April 7

Nicquayleeonntea Moore

East St. Louis

12.69

April 1

Jailyn Allen

Cahokia

12.74

April 15

200 Meters

Name

School

Performance

Date

Mariya Hudson

Cahokia

24.32

April 15

Faith Mitchell

East St. Louis

25.97

April 8

Mya Watson-Blake

O’Fallon

26.00

April 14

Toni Rush

Granite City

26.17

April 11

Tamya Houston

O’Fallon

26.37

April 7

400 Meters

Name

School

Performance

Date

Mariya Hudson

Cahokia

55.51

April 15

Jessica Coughlin

Belleville West

57.86

April 14

Jariah Turner

East St. Louis

58.46

March 18

Kameron Frazier

Belleville West

59.30

March 30

Kiara Chapman

Jerseyville

59.83

April 1

800 Meters

Name

School

Performance

Date

Shonjahnae Griggs

East St. Louis

2:20.11

April 1

Victoria Vegher

Edwardsville

2:22.59

April 14

Lorie Cashdollar

Edwardsville

2:23.57

March 31

Seleiya Wilson

Belleville East

2:24.42

April 11

Kristen Collier

Freeburg

2:24.95

April 7

1,600 Meters

Name

School

Performance

Date

Abby Korak

Edwardsville

5:16.78

April 8

Jenna Schwartz

Waterloo

5:19.87

April 11

Melanie Cozzi

Mascoutah

5:27.44

April 11

Melissa Spencer

Edwardsville

5:27.55

April 14

Abby Schrobilgen

Edwardsville

5:28.38

April 14

3200 Meters

Name

School

Performance

Date

Jenna Schwartz

Waterloo

11:18.16

April 7

Jaycie Hudson

Edwardsville

11:31.01

March 31

Abby Korak

Edwardsville

11:35.77

April 14

Abby Schrobilgen

Edwardsville

11:38.52

March 31

Ella King

Waterloo

11:55.31

April 7

100 Meter Hurdles

Name

School

Performance

Date

Rokelle Stanley

East St. Louis

14.47

April 8

LaQwasia Stepney

Cahokia

14.47

April 15

TyKiaza Jones

Granite City

15.10

April 11

Kelvi Searcy

Belleville West

15.51

April 14

Mackenzie Ryan

O’Fallon

15.60

April 14

300 Meter Hurdles

Name

School

Performance

Date

Rokelle Stanley

East St. Louis

44.43

April 1

LaQwasia Stepney

Cahokia

46.41

April 15

Veronica Sherrod

East St. Louis

48.09

April 12

Kendra Griggs

Edwardsville

48.19

April 14

DeJah Campbell

Belleville West

48.33

April 12

Long Jump

Name

School

Performance

Date

Mariya Hudson

Cahokia

18-11 3/4

April 12

LaQwasia Stepney

Cahokia

18-9 3/4

April 12

Jessica Coughlin

Belleville West

17-9 1/2

April 7

Nicquayleeonntea Moore

East St. Louis

17-2 1/2

April 12

Kayla Gordon

O’Fallon

16-9 1/2

April 12

Triple Jump

Name

School

Performance

Date

Brittany Walker

Belleville West

38-4

March 31

LaQuasia Stepney

Cahokia

36-10 1/2

March 24

Mackenzie Ryan

O’Fallon

36-2 1/2

April 12

Ahmia Dorsey

East St. Louis

35-9 1/2

April 20

Tamadja Rodgers

Cahokia

35-8 3/4

April 20

High Jump

Name

School

Performance

Date

Katie Mans

Alton

5-4

March 24

Rokelle Stanley

East St. Louis

5-4

April 1

Abby Carney

O’Fallon

5-2

April 12

Mya Watson-Blake

O"Fallon

5-2

March 24

Tamadja Rodgers

Cahokia

5-2

April 1

Pole Vault

Name

School

Performance

Date

Stephanie Jacobs

Freeburg

11-0

April 7

Kallie Zuidema

Freeburg

9-6

April 19

Kelsey Weatherford

Columbia

9-0

April 1

Morgan Fox

Nashville

9-0

April 19

Sandra Sledge

Belleville East

9-0

April 1

Shot Put

Name

School

Performance

Date

Evangeline Harris

East St. Louis

43-11 3/4

March 24

Jazzmine Poole

East St. Louis

38-8

March 18

Kelly Pottorff

Triad

38 1/2

April 20

Savannah Malney

Edwardsville

36 4 1/2

April 8

Jennifer Poole

East St. Louis

36 1 1/2

April 20

Discus

Name

School

Performance

Date

Jazzmine Poole

East St. Louis

140-7

March 24

Evangeline Harris

East St. Louis

135-8

March 18

Jennifer Poole

East St. Louis

125-1

April 20

Savannah Maloney

Edwardsville

118-2

March 31

Kelly Pottorff

Triad

116-7

April 7

400 Meter Relay

School

Performance

Date

O’Fallon

47.45

April 12

Cahokia

47.99

April 12

East St. Louis

48.55

March 24

Belleville West

48.58

April 12

Granite City

48.79

March 31

800 Meter Relay

School

Performance

Date

Cahokia

1:40.98

April 12

O’Fallon

1:41.67

April 14

East St. Louis

1:42.51

April 12

Collinsville

1:45.14

April 12

Belleville West

1:45.50

April 14

1,600 Meter Relay

School

Performance

Date

East St. Louis

3:57.11

April 12

Belleville West

3:57.49

April 12

Cahokia

4:01.82

April 12

Edwardsville

4:04.14

April 12

O’Fallon

4:10.77

April 12

3,200 Meter Relay

School

Performance

Date

Edwardsville

9:43.87

April 8

Freeburg

9:49.12

April 11

O’Fallon

9:57.42

April 12

Mascoutah

10:06.89

April 11

Belleville East

10:11.58

March 24

