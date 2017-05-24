Edwardsville claims regional volleyball title over Belleville West

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:03 East baseball's Cruikshank shuts down Springfield Pause 1:35 Belleville Gardens in Bloom tour 1:46 Edwardsville senior Jack Grimm on win over Belleville West 4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election 2:50 Hyatt Place hotel to be built next to Hofbrauhaus 0:42 Work progressing on Hofbräuhaus restaurant development 2:20 Nine-year-old has made over 29,000 crosses for first responders 1:10 Take a step back into the past with Mascoutah City Cemetery Walk 2:08 Is cursive still relevant? 2:18 Kindergarteners treat moms to Mother's Day 'spa day' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Edwardsville senior Jack Grimm talks about the Tigers' win over Belleville West in the championship match of the Granite City boys volleyball regional.

Edwardsville senior Jack Grimm talks about the Tigers' win over Belleville West in the championship match of the Granite City boys volleyball regional.