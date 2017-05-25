Althoff senior advances to finals in two events at state track meet

Althoff senior Jaylon Bester and Madison junior Dontez Pittman both advanced to the finals in two individual events during the Class 1A preliminary round at the IHSA boys state track and field meet on Thursday.
Pittman also helped the Madison 800-meter relay team advance to the finals.
Bester qualified in the triple jump with a jump of 43-feet-11.25-inches, the third-best jump of the day. Mason Wright, a senior out of Forreston, had the top jump at 45-1.25. Bester also qualified for the 100-meter dash finals with a time of 11.02 seconds, the sixth-best time of the day.
Pittman, meanwhile, moved into the finals of the 100-meter high hurdles with a time of 15.29. He also qualified for the 300-meter low hurdle finals with a time of 39.33. Madison’s 800-meter relay team of Pittman, juniors James Cott and Caleb Jones, and sophomore Eric Griffin, advanced with a time of 1:31.38.
Nashville also had a good day during the preliminaries.
Hornets senior Derryn Holmes, juniors Caleb Zgonina and Brandon Schnitker, and freshman Gavin Love led both the 1,600-meter (3:28.83) and 3,200-meter (8:27.14) relay teams to the finals. Schnitker also qualified in the 800-meter run with the best time of the three heats at 1:57.12.
The Class 2A preliminaries are Friday morning. Class 3A preliminaries begin Friday afternoon. The finals for all three classes are Saturday.
