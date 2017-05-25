Althoff senior, Edwardsville duo cruise into third round of state tournament

Edwardsville’s top-seeded doubles combination of sophomore Zach Trimpe and junior Alex Gray advanced to the third round of the IHSA Class AA state tennis tournament Thursday, dropping just one game in the process.
Trimpe and Gray defeated Ben Oakley and Andrew Vonderheide, of Quincy, 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and Matthew Kastritis and Winston Yau, of Algonquin (Jacobs), 6-1, 6-0 in the second round to move into the third round that begins at 8 a.m. Friday at Rolling Meadows High School in Rolling Meadows. Trimpe and Gray will face Matthew Harvey and Brian Weisberg, of Lincolnshire (Stevenson), for the right to advance to the fourth round that will be played later Friday.
Belleville East sophomore Max Skaer won his first-round match 6-0, 6-1, but fell to Anthony Nguyen 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the second round. He won his consolation bracket match 6-4, 6-3 and will play Kevin Wacnik, of Palos Hills (Stagg), in the third round of the Class AA consolation bracket.
Edwardsville sophomore Seth Lipe also won his first-round match 6-1, 6-1, but fell to Quinten Nevenhoven 6-2, 6-1 to move into the consolation bracket. Lipe advanced to the third round of the consolation bracket with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Alex Veltkamp, of Streamwood.
The Belleville West doubles team of Drew Boyles and Derek Henke lost its first-round match, but then advanced to the third round of the consolation bracket. East juniors Carter Baldus and Christian Cowulich won their first-round doubles match, but lost in the second round. They won their first consolation match and will play in the third round Friday.
Class A
Althoff senior Donovan McKnight advanced to the third round, winning his opening round match 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 and his second round match 6-2, 6-3. He will face Kevin Zhang, of Chatham (Glenwood), in the third round Friday.
Mascoutah junior Andy Graf advanced to the third round, winning his opening match 6-0, 6-0 and his second-round match 6-0, 6-1. He will face Raymond Richardson, of Chicago (De La Salle), in the third round.
Mascoutah senior Zach Harris and the doubles combination of Triad sophomore Sean Froidcouer and senior Brendan Grigg also remain alive in consolation play.
