Edwardsville, East St. Louis still in running for Class 3A track championship

After seeing limited action during the regular season because of an injured hamstring, Edwardsville senior Travis Anderson had the fastest time of the day in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles to lead the way for local Class 3A athletes at O’Brien Stadium.
The defending state champion in the 110-meter hurdles, Anderson finished with a time of 13.67. That time was just off the Class 3A state meet record time of 13.59 seconds that he posted in the preliminaries a year ago. A second Edwardsville athlete, senior Matt Griebe, posted the third-best time of the day (14.35) to also move into the finals.
Anderson also had the best time in the 300-meter hurdles Friday (37.89).
Edwardsville’s AJ Epenesa advanced to the discus finals with a throw of 184-9, trailing only Lockport junior John Meyer’s throw of 189-5. Epenesa failed to make the shot put finals.
Tincher has the eighth-best time in the 200-meter with a time 22.33, while senior Justin White jumped 6-4 to advance to the finals in the high jump. Junior Blake Neville cleared 14-6 to make the pole vault finals.
Defending state champion East St. Louis was dealt a blow when senior Delano Anderson was disqualified in the 300-meter low hurdles preliminaries, but the Flyers could still be in the trophy hunt. Anderson does have the eighth-best time in the 110-meter hurdles at 14.59.
Younger brother Deonte Anderson, a junior, posted the second-best time in the 400-meter at 48.24, which is just behind the time of 48.23 posted by Barrington junior Luis Cossio.
But if the Flyers are to repeat as state champion, it will be because of their relay teams. All four of the Flyers’ relay teams advanced to the finals:
▪ The 400-meter relay team of sophomore Anthony Bartley, juniors Jarell Anderson and Deonte Anderson, and senior Malcolm Bell with a time of 41.82.
▪ The 800-meter relay team of Bartley, Anderson, senior Joshua Tolson, and freshman Marcus Lampley, with a time of 1:27.02.
▪ The 1,600-meter relay team of Lampley, Tolson, senior Reyondous Estes, freshman Willie Johnson, with a time of 3:18.35.
▪ The 3,200-meter relay team of Johnson, Estes, Tolson, and junior Bryuan Manuel with a time of 7:56.29.
Other metro-east athletes advancing to the Class 3A state finals are:
▪ O’Fallon senior Chris Conrad in the 800-meter with a time of 1:54.61.
▪ Granite City senior Will O’Keefe in the 800-meter with a time of 1:55.72.
▪ Collinsville freshman Jermarrion Stewart in the 400-meter with a time of 48.84.
Comments