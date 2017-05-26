Cahokia stumbles in bid for seventh-straight state track championship

Cahokia sophomore Andra Ward and senior Shunn Grace had the third- and fourth-best triple jumps in the preliminary round to advance to the finals Saturday, but the Comanches advanced to the finals in only four other events at the IHSA Class 2A state track meet Friday at O’Brien Stadium, as the Comanches’ hopes for a seventh-straight state championship took a hit.
In the long jump, Ward jumped 45-feet-4 1/2-inches, and Grace jumped 44-10 1/2. The best overall jump of the preliminary round belonged to Normal University High senior Myles Aldridge (47-8 1/2).
Other Cahokia individuals advancing to the finals include senior Chris Stanley, who had the fifth-best time in the 800-meter (1 minute, 58.07 seconds); senior Marquis Murray, who had the seventh-best time in the 200-meter (22.63); and senior Brandon Roberson, who turned in the eighth-best time in the 400-meter (50.63).
But Cahokia had disappointing performances in the relays, advancing only in the 800-meter. Murray, senior Keondre Wells and sophomores Elijah Rice and Darreon West had the second-best time of the day (1:29.70).
Other metro-east athletes and teams advancing to the Class 2A finals are:
▪ Roxana junior Jordan Hawkins in the discus after a throw of 168-11.
▪ Triad sophomore Jadon Elliott, who qualified for the pole vault finals with a jump of 13-3, tying 11 other jumpers for the best of the day.
▪ Mascoutah’s 3,200-meter relay team of juniors Brandon Johnson and Kyle Little, sophomore Casimir Cozzi, and senior Chris Ferguson-Scott, with a time of 8:07.09.
▪ Mascoutah’s 400-meter relay team of junior Treshun Buckingham, freshmen Devin Wills and Kourtney Jackson, and senior Gerik Garlington, with a time of 43.26.
▪ Freeburg senior Drew Wilkerson in the 800-meter with a time of 1:58.68.
▪ Highland senior Tyler Higgins in the 200-meter with a time of 22.19.
▪ Jerseyville senior Ben Flowers in the 1,600-meter with a time of 4:21.13.
▪ Waterloo’s 1,600-meter relay team of seniors Dawson Holden, Samuel Rick, and Noah Hays, and freshman Jackson McAlister, with a time of 3:24.42.
Comments