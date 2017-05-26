O’Fallon advances to sectional volleyball final

The O’Fallon Panthers are heading to the sectional finals after defeating the Edwardsville Tigers 25-18, 26-24 in high school boys volleyball Friday.
O’Fallon (27-4-2) looks to win back-to-back sectional finals as it advances to face Lincoln-Way East Tuesday, May 30 in the sectional final. Tuesday’s match will be played at 6 p.m. at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville.
"Two years ago we’ve kind of had the exact same season where we've came off losing six seniors and everyone thinks it's going to be a rebuilding year and we've come out here and we've worked our butts off this season,” said Panthers coach Katelyn Hagarty. "Just building confidence and believing in ourselves has been key and right now I feel like we are peaking at the right time. We are getting that momentum and it's helping.”
