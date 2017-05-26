Triad rallies past Chatham Glenwood in penalty kicks

1:26 Waterloo baseball beats Columbia in regional semifinal Pause

0:47 Mercury's transit of the sun in highest resolution ever

1:58 JV's Bar & Grill has served Waterloo for 32 years

1:49 Veterans try to break world record for longest baseball game

2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals

2:37 Local woman tells her tale of possible cougar encounter

1:12 New St. Jacob Village Hall ground-breaking

2:08 Is cursive still relevant?

3:03 Mike Bost doesn't regret his vote on Trumpcare, backs Trump on Comey firing