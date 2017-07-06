He fought injuries to repeat as state champ. Now he’s track athlete of the year.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:30 Edwardsville grad fought injuries to repeat as state track champ Pause 1:49 East junior is BND Large-School Softball Player of the Year 0:54 Dupo senior is BND Small-School Softball Player of the Year 1:39 Collinsville girls soccer headed back to state 3:03 Nashville baseball coach after super-sectional loss 1:32 O'Fallon baseball gets regional win over East 1:19 Civic Memorial baseball downs Waterloo in regional thriller 0:33 Boze blasts two to help Lancers softball to regional title 1:51 West baseball coach after regional loss to Edwardsville 1:39 Collinsville girls soccer wins sectional championship Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Edwardsville hurdler Travis Anderson will continuing his successful track-and-field career at the University of Nebraska.

