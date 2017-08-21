Lancers pull off surprise with win at Champaign tennis tournament

The Belleville East doubles combination of Maddy Hamilton and Maddie Busher won the No. 2 doubles flight and three other entries placed in the top four on Saturday as the Lancers took the team title at the Champaign Centennial Girls Tennis Invitational.
Jo Jo Skaer and Lauren Cowulich placed second in the No. 1 doubles flight, while senior Isabel Burwitz was the runner-up in the No. 2 singles division for the Lancers who finished with 28 points, five more than Wheaton-Warrenville South.
Chloe McIsaac, the 2016 Belleville News-Democrat singles player of the year, rounded out the Lancers finishes, placing fourth in the No. 4 singled division.
“It was a very good way to open our season. There were a lot of very strong teams, including Wheaton-Warrenville South and O’Fallon,” Belleville East coach Ross Peters said. “To have all four entries reach the semifinals and play like they did, I was very pleased.’’
O’Fallon placed third with 16 1/2 points, while Belleville West rounded out the local schools, placing sixth in the 16-team field with 15 points.
Champaign Centennial Girls Tennis Tournament
Saturday’s Results
Team Scores
1. Belleville East 28, 2. Wheaton-Warrenville South 23, 3. O’Fallon 16.5, 4 Lincoln-Way East and Gurnee Warren 16, 6. Belleville West 15, 7. Effingham St. Anthony 13, 8. Chicago Latin 12, 9. Hinsdale South 11, 10. Champaign Centennial 10, 11. Danville 9.5, 12, Champaign Central and Teutopolis 5, 14. Conant 1 amd Galesburg 1, 16. Urbana 0
Belleville East finishes
1st Singles, Chloe McIsaac, 2-2, 4th place
2nd Singles, Isabel Burwitz, 3-1, 2nd place
1st doubles, JoJo Skaer and Lauren Cowulich, 3-1, 2nd place
2nd doubles, Maddy Hamilton and Maddie Bushur, 4-0, 1st place
