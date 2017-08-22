Metro Cup opens boys soccer season. Here’s a roundup of day 1

Mascoutah 7, Metro-East Lutheran 1
In Metro Cup pool play, Sam Schiller got the three-goal hat trick for Mascoutah and the Indians got scoring from Riley Baker, Derek Marchant, Preston VanNess and Malik Wilkes in a win over Metro-East Lutheran.
Lane Hoelscher added two assists while Schiller, Chase Rust, Kyle Frerker, and Joey Hurias each added one.
Austin Heriford got credit for the win in goal. Stephen Schulte also contributed.
The Indians are in Freeburg Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. game agaisnt Mount Vernon. Metro-East Lutheran faces Civic Memorial at 8 p.m.
Mascoutah
4
3
—
7
ME Lutheran
0
1
—
1
GOALS: Ma: Sam Schiller 3, Riley Baker, Derek Marchant, Preston VanNess, Malik Wilkes
SHOTS: Ma-32, ME-0
CORNERS: Ma-0, ME-0
FOULS: Ma-0, ME-0
GOALIES: Ma- Min-40-Austin Heriford Sv Min-40-Stephen Schulte Sv; ME-
Belleville East 2, Triad 2
Bellvl. East
1
1
—
0
Triad
0
0
—
0
GOALIES: B-; T-Min-80-Reiss Naylor Sv-10
Gibault at Waterloo, 5:45 p.m.
Gibault was the 1A state champion in 2013 while Waterloo won it all in 1A in 2015.
Belleville West 4, Highland 0
BELLEVILLE In Metro Cup pool play, seniors Easton Jaromin and Xavier Brown each scored a pair of goals in the first half in secure victory for the Maroons. Garrett Bass added three assists and Joey Pearson added another.
In goal for West, James Wiegers got the win, but shared the shutout with Josh McIntosh.
The Maroons (1-0) are back at home against Marion Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. Highland (0-1) will face O’Fallon at Belleville West at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Highland
0
—
0
Bellvl. West
4
—
4
GOALS: B: Xavier Brown 2, Easton Jaromin 2
SHOTS: H-0, B-0
CORNERS: H-0, B-0
FOULS: H-0, B-0
GOALIES: H-; B-Min-20-Josh McIntoshMin-20-James Wiegers Sv
Mater Dei 7, Valmeyer 0
FREEBURG In Metro Cup pool play, Drew Tonnies scored four goals on six shots for the Knights in their season opener played at Freeburg.
Also scoring goals for Mater Dei were Nick Faust and Tyler Hitpas, who also each had two assists. Max Harad scored on his only shot on goal.
Nathan Kuhl got the win in goal by making three saves.
Valmeyer plays the host Midgets Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Mater Dei will play Wesclin, also at Freeburg, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Mater Dei
2
5
—
7
Valmeyer
0
0
—
0
GOALS: M: Drew Tonnies 4, Nick Faust, Tyler Hitpas, Max Harad
SHOTS: M-26, V-0
CORNERS: M-0, V-0
FOULS: M-0, V-0
GOALIES: M- Min-80-Nathan Kuhl Sv-3; V-
Freeburg 3, Wesclin 1
FREEBURG In Metro Cup pool, play, Noah Williams scored twice with an assist and Spencer Houck added another goal in a 3-1 Midgets win over Wesclin. Bly Range had the other assist.
Greg Cockrell got the win in goal for Freeburg (1-0) which faces Valmeyer Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Wesclin (0-1) faces Wood River at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Wesclin
1
0
—
0
Freeburg
2
1
—
3
GOALS: F: Noah Williams 2, Spencer Houck
SHOTS: W-0, F-8
CORNERS: W-0, F-0
FOULS: W-0, F-0
GOALIES: W-; F-Min-80-Greg Cockrell Sv-4
Centralia 3, Carlyle 0
CARLYLE Dawson Reinacher got off a pair of shots on goal for Carlyle, but Iker DeLa Cruz had to take a loss in goal for the Indians.
It was the season opener for both teams. Carlyle plays at Staunton Tuesday. Centralia is at Mater Dei Aug. 30.
