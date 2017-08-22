O’Fallon finishes third at Midwest Shootout Girls Golf Classic

O’Fallon High School seniors Alyssa McMinn and Emily Marrs shots round of 80 to lead the Panthers to a third place finish at the Midwest Shootout Girls Golf Classic on Tuesday at Far Oaks Golf Club.
Defending Class 1A Missouri state champion Cape Girardeau Notre Dame, led by co-medalist Allison Bray’s round of 75, won the team championship with a score of 323, followed by defending Class 2A Missouri state champion, St. Joseph’s Academy from St. Louis which shot a 340.
O’Fallon, which had won 15 straight regular season tournaments, had a 343 score. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (351) and Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day (357) rounded out the top five teams.
Shannon Gould of MICDS tied Bray for medalist honors, also shooting a 75.
Comments