High school runner won’t let autism slow him down

Autism hasn't slowed down this high school runner, or his dreams Marissa-Coulterville co-op cross country runner Conner Stewart hasn't let his disability slow him down. He was diagnosed with autism when he was 2-and-1/2-years-old. The 17-year-old covered more than 300 miles, running 8-10 miles a day around the family farm in rural Randolph County, near Coulterville. His goal is to qualify for the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet in Peoria in November. Marissa-Coulterville co-op cross country runner Conner Stewart hasn't let his disability slow him down. He was diagnosed with autism when he was 2-and-1/2-years-old. The 17-year-old covered more than 300 miles, running 8-10 miles a day around the family farm in rural Randolph County, near Coulterville. His goal is to qualify for the Class 1A State Cross Country Meet in Peoria in November. dholtmann@bnd.com

