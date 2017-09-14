O’Fallon senior Elise Smith — shown here in a 2016 game against Althoff — had 10 kills in a win over Belleville East. Smith has seven matches of 10 or more kills this season and leads the Panthers with 141 total.
High School Sports

One metro-east soccer star had four goals. Another just recorded his fifth shutout.

By Dean Criddle

September 14, 2017 10:53 PM

Bass has big night for West in city battle

▪ Belleville West senior Garrett Bass scored four goals as Belleville West defeated Althoff 4-0 in a boys soccer game Tuesday. Bass has 35 points on 14 goals and seven assists for the Maroons (6-2-3). West is 3-0-2 in its last five outings.

Kuebler blanks Gibault

▪ Columbia senior goalie Jon Kuebler recorded his fifth solo shutout of the season as the Eagles (12-0-1) remained undefeated with 1-0 win over Monroe County rival Gibault on Tuesday. Kuebler has combined with Luke Vollmert on three other shutouts for an Eagles team that has allowed only five goals all season.

Gall, Comerford power Althoff past Mount Vernon

▪ Sophomore Karinna Gall had six kills, and senior Louise Comerford added a match-high 15 assists as Althoff (11-0) rolled past Mount Vernon 25-10, 25-12 in a South Seven Conference volleyball match Tuesday. One of the top teams in the St. Louis area, Althoff has been pushed to three games only twice all season.

Smith dominates against Belleville East

▪ O’Fallon senior Elise Smith had 10 kills as the Panthers (12-2) defeated Belleville East 25-18, 25-23 in a Southwestern Conference volleyball match. Smith, who has a team-high 141 kills, now has seven matches of 10 or more kills this season.

Mascoutah’s Cozzi, Johnson go 1-2 at Belleville West

▪ Mascoutah junior Casmir Cozzi posted a three-second win over teammate Brandon Johnson as the Indians won the Belleville West Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. Cozzi covered the three mile course in 16:01.

Belleville East senior takes girls title

▪ Belleville East senior Seleiya Wilson made it look easy as she posted a 41-second win in the girls division at the Belleville West Cross Country Invitational on Saturday. Wilson finished with a time of 18:53.

