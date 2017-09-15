Metro-East High School Soccer, Sept. 14

Mascoutah remains on top
Kyle Frerker, Lane Hoelscher, Michael McKinley each scored for Mascoutah in a 3-2 win over Highland.
Mascoutah (12-1 overall, 3-1 conference) took an early advantage by scoring the only goal of the first half. Highland answered back with two from the boot of Nick Sikora, one of them assisted by Drake Gehrs.. Highland falls to 3-8 overall and 1-3 in Mississippi Valley Conference play.
Austin Heriford made 13 saves in goal for the Indians. Heriford has a 12-0 record.
Highland will play a nonconference game at Central on Saturday at 1 p.m. Mascoutah will host Father McGivney at 4:15 p.m. Friday.
Collinsville defeats Althoff
Collinsville (6-5) defeated Althoff (4-6-1), 4-1.
Tate Wyatt played 50 minutes in goal for the Kahoks and saved three shots on goal.
Hunter Counton scored the game winning goal for Collinsville.
Sam Huster, Logan Whitehead, and CJ Zitta scored for the Kahoks as well. Whitehead and Luke Liljegren each picked up assists.
Collinsville will play Marquette Saturday at 6 p.m. and on Sept. 16 Althoff will travel to Mount Vernon for a 6 p.m. start.
CBC shuts out Granite City
Christian Brothers College Prep (6-3) shut out Granite City (1-8-1) 3-1 after scoring three goals in the first half.
CBC wasted no time subbing their goalies and had each spend only 20 minutes in front of the net. Nick Randazzo was credited with the win in goal.
Colten Walsh, Reese McKell, and Nolan DeWeese scored for the Cadets. McKell’s goal was the game winner. Walsh, Sam Costa, and Jack Edwards each assisted on the goals.
Granite City continues their private school game series playing Althoff at 5 p.m. on Sept. 20. CBC returns to the West side of the Mississippi for next game to play For Zumwalt Saturday at noon.
Waterloo wins in PKs
Waterloo took Triad to penalty kicks and came out with a win. The teams were tied, 1-1, in regulation, with the Bulldogs winning in four rounds of PKs. The final score was 2-1.
Justin Kohler scored the lone goal during the 80 minutes for the Bulldogs. Scoring penalty kicks were Kohler, Caden Gordon, Hayden Reese, and Nate Huelsman.
Waterloo (8-5 overall, 6-0 conference) will cross the river to play three back-to-back-to-back St. Louis schools. The Bulldogs face Lindbergh Monday at 7 p.m., St. Louis U-High Sept 19 at 6 p.m. and Mehlville Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.
Triad (5-6-1 overall, 3-1 conference) will play a nonconference game against Alton Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.
Three in for Columbia for the win
Columbia (13-0-1) shutout Valmeyer (3-6), 3-0.
Columbia remains on top of the Cahokia Conference standings at 5-0.
Valmeyer hosts Freeburg in a conference game on Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m. for their next game. Columbia hosts the Timberland Wolves from Wentzville, Missouri Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.
One goal is all it take for Mater Dei
Mater Dei shutout Mount Vernon 1-0 for a nonconference win.
The Knights (7-6) had 13 shots on goal but only Luke Albers found the back of the net for Mater Dei. He was assisted in his goal by Nick Faust. Nathan Kuhl earned his third solo shutout in the win and the senior improves to 5-6 overall.
Greenville will travel down on Sept. 19 to play Mater Dei at 4:30 p.m.
Central finishes Father McGivney
Central (8-2) came out strong against Father McGivney (6-6) defeating the Griffins 4-1.
Central scored three unanswered goals in the first half to cruise to the victory.
Father McGivney scored its lone goal in the second half. The Griffins had eight shots on goal but all were stopped by Central freshman goalkeeper Hunter Vetter.
Pedetti Roig had two goals in the game.Jack Hoelscher and Hunter Kruep also scored. Lucas Wobbe had two assists and Karson Fehrmann had another.
Father McGivney will play at Mascoutah Friday at 4:15 p.m. The Indians have only lost one game this season (Waterloo, Sept. 7). Central will host Highland at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
