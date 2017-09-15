Metro-East High School Volleyball, Sept. 14

A win in three on Senior Night for East
The Belleville East Lancers celebrated their seniors then gutted out a three-set win over Collinsville.
Collinsville (3-7 overall, 2-1 conference) hosts Alton Sept. 19 for a Southwestern Conference match beginning at 5:45 p.m.
East (2-5 overall, 1-1 conference) begins a three-game break from conference play against Metro-East Lutheran Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Alton defeats East St. Louis
Alton defeated East St. Louis in two close sets, 25-21 and 25-18.
Alton (6-5 overall, 1-0 conference) travels to Piasa Southwestern Monday at 7 p.m. for their next match. East St. Louis (6-5 overall, 0-2 conference) travels across the river to face Miller Career at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Mascoutah sweeps Jersey
Mascoutah (6-9) defeated Jersey, 25-8 and 25-13. The Indians are now 2-0 in the Mississippi Valley Conference and will look to continue that streak when they face Waterloo on the road at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Jersey (5-10) plays at Highland on Sept. 19 at 6 p.m.
Highland wins big over Triad
Highland rolled over Triad for a Mississippi Valley Conference win.
Triad (3-5 overall, 0-2 conference) faces Mississippi Valley Conference opponents as they travel to Civic Memorial Tuesday and Jersey Thursday. Both begin at 5 p.m. next week.
Highland (7-3 overall, 1-0 conference) will play in the Granite City Fall Classic Saturday. Games begin at 9 a.m.
Waterloo defeats Civic Memorial
Waterloo defeated conference rival Civic Memorial in three sets.
CM (6-7 overall, 0-1 conference) will play in the Granite City Fall Classic Saturday.
Waterloo (6-5 overall, 1-0 conference) plays Monday at 5:30 p.m. against Mississippi Valley Conference rival Mascoutah, which is currently unbeaten in MVC play.
Mater Dei defeats Wayne City in two
The Knights completed a sweep of Wayne City, 25-10, 25-12. Eight of the 10 Mater Dei wins have been done in two sets.
Mater Dei (10-3-2) will next face crosstown rival Central on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.
