    Protesters in downtown St. Louis marched and sang on Friday after the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

Cahokia postpones football game due to protests in St. Louis; other games still on

By Dean Criddle

dcriddle@bnd.com

September 15, 2017 12:42 PM

Cahokia has postponed its Friday night home football game against Marion due to the protests in St. Louis following the not-guilty verdict in the Jason Stockley murder trial.

The game will instead be played at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Other metro-east schools have announced that their football games will be played. That includes:

▪ Alton at Belleville West, 7 p.m.

▪ O’Fallon at Collinsville, 7 p.m.

▪ Granite City at Edwardsville, 7 p.m.

▪ Waterloo at Mascoutah, 7 p.m.

▪ Mount Vernon at Althoff, 7 p.m.

▪ Civic Memorial at Triad, 7 p.m.

The East St. Louis-Belleville East game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday is also still on.

