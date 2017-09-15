Cahokia postpones football game due to protests in St. Louis; other games still on

More Videos 2:06 Wayne Gretzky and his family were at Belleville East's tennis complex Pause 1:04 Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer 1:39 Autism hasn't slowed down this high school runner, or his dreams 2:20 West Belleville Developer ready to remove 2 eyesores 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 0:14 St. Louis police don riot gear during Jason Stockley verdict protests 0:57 Shiloh woman paddles length of Mississippi River to Louisiana 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 1:10 Police in riot gear face protesters at Tucker and Spruce downtown Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer Protesters in downtown St. Louis marched and sang on Friday after the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. Protesters in downtown St. Louis marched and sang on Friday after the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. drieck@bnd.com

Protesters in downtown St. Louis marched and sang on Friday after the acquittal of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. drieck@bnd.com