Cahokia postpones football game due to protests in St. Louis; other games still on

Cahokia has postponed its Friday night home football game against Marion due to the protests in St. Louis following the not-guilty verdict in the Jason Stockley murder trial.
The game will instead be played at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Other metro-east schools have announced that their football games will be played. That includes:
▪ Alton at Belleville West, 7 p.m.
▪ O’Fallon at Collinsville, 7 p.m.
▪ Granite City at Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
▪ Waterloo at Mascoutah, 7 p.m.
▪ Mount Vernon at Althoff, 7 p.m.
▪ Civic Memorial at Triad, 7 p.m.
The East St. Louis-Belleville East game scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday is also still on.
