High school sports scoreboard, Sept. 18

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Bloomington Gold Invitational
Friday 9/15 - Saturday 9/16
Team Finish:
1. Belleville East
2. Normal Community
3. Normal U-High
4. O'Fallon
5. Belleville West
6. St. Joe's (STL)
7. Ottawa
8. Morton
9. Normal West
10. Champaign Centennial
10. Bloomington
12. Peoria Notre Dame
13. Champaign Central
13. Springfield
15. Pekin
16. Mattoon
O’Fallon Doubles:
1. Miley Brunner & Kate Macaluso: 1st Place, 4-0
2. Emiley Fritz & Abbey Byrnside: 5th Place, 3-1
3. Zoie Howard & Ali Mueller: 2-2
O’Fallon Singles:
1. Miley Brunner: 4th Place, 2-2
2. Kate Macaluso: 3rd Place, 3-1
3. Emiley Fritz: 2nd Place, 3-1
4. Abbey Byrnside: 5th Place, 3-1
5. Zoie Howard: 5th Place, 3-1
6. Ali Mueller: 3rd Place, 3-1
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER
Valmeyer 3, Carlyle 0
Carlyle
0
0
—
0
Valmeyer
3
0
—
3
GOALS: V: Andrew Whipple 2, Drew Maus
SHOTS: C-0, V-18
CORNERS: C-0, V-2
FOULS: C-0, V-0
GOALIES: C- Min-80-Iker De La Cruz Sv-10; V-Min-80-Riley McCarthy Sv-4
Collinsville 4, Rochester 1
Collinsville
2
2
—
4
Rochester
1
0
—
0
GOALS: C: Logan Whitehead 3, Luke Liljegren
SHOTS: C-0, R-0
CORNERS: C-0, R-0
FOULS: C-0, R-0
GOALIES: C- Min-80-Austin Gavlick Sv-5; R-
Fath.McGivney 2, Civic Memorial 0
Fath.McGivney
1
1
—
2
Civic Mem.
0
0
—
0
GOALS: F: Matthew Gierer, Andrew Nwacha
SHOTS: F-0, C-0
CORNERS: F-0, C-0
FOULS: F-0, C-0
GOALIES: F- Min-55-Jackson Podshadley Sv-5; C-
Wesclin 2, Greenville 2
Wesclin
1
1
—
2
Greenville
1
1
—
2
GOALS: ;W: Trent Calvert, Luis Gonzalez
SHOTS: W-0, G-0
CORNERS: W-0, G-0
FOULS: W-0, G-0
GOALIES: W- Min-90-Bernie Thiebeau Sv-6; G-
Central 4, Freeburg 2
Freeburg
1
1
—
2
Central
3
1
—
4
GOALS: B: Lucas Wobbe 2, Drew Wesselmann, Hunter Kruep
SHOTS: F-0, B-0
CORNERS: F-0, B-0
FOULS: F-0, B-0
GOALIES: F-; B-Min-80-Hunter Vetter Sv-10
63rd CYC/Guelker Tournament-Walsh Division - Pool B
Triad 3, Clayton 2
Triad
2
1
—
3
Clayton
1
1
—
2
GOALS: T: Zach Kraabel, Jaden Deatherage, Lucas Howard
SHOTS: T-0, C-0
CORNERS: T-0, C-0
FOULS: T-0, C-0
GOALIES: T- Min-80-Reiss Naylor Sv-13; C-
63rd CYC/Guelker Tournament-Meyer Division - Qualifying
Lindbergh 8, Waterloo 0
Waterloo
0
0
—
0
Lindbergh
5
3
—
8
GOALS: L: Arman Kovac 3, Alsadiq Hasan 2, Dan Baudendistel, Fetiol Hyke, Ami Mujcinovic
SHOTS: W-0, L-18
CORNERS: W-0, L-0
FOULS: W-0, L-0
GOALIES: W-; L-Min-40-Michael Geary Sv-3Min-40-Daniel Long Sv-3
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Belleville West def. Red Bud 25-15, 25-17
ME Lutheran def. Litchfield 25-23, 25-14
Mater Dei def. A. Marquette 25-7, 25-8
Boys High School Golf
O’Fallon Panther Classic
Team Results:
Centralia 306
Althoff 319
O’Fallon 325
Mater Dei 328
Mascoutah 331
Columbia 337
Highland 337
Pleasant Plains 337
Waterloo 342
Granite City 347
Triad 348
Alton 352
Collinsville 362
O’Fallon Blue Team 370
Marissa 377.
Top 10 Individuals: Caleb Urshan (Centralia) 71; Logan Lowery (O’Fallon) 72; Avery Irwin (Althoff), 75; Dylan Davidson (Althoff), 76; T.J. Painter (Pleasant Plains) 77; Marcus Flanigan (Centralia) 77; Ian Berndsen (Mater Dei) 77; Jaden Rhoderick (Mascoutah) 78; Hunter Martin (Belleville East) 79; Tommy Carr (Waterloo) 80.
O’Fallon: Logan Lowery 72, Taylor Patterson 82, Drew Taylor 85, Ethan Ourada 87, Josh Krneta 90, Kyle Dismukes 94.
O’Fallon Blue: Caden Cox 88, Blake Holliday 99, Ben Paskert 93, Jake Baldus 102, Kurt Miller 96, Andrew Boone 101.
Marissa: Logan Jones 88, Brandon Riggins 95, James Inman 101, Drew Knope 98, Dylan Hanna 109, Drew Smith 98.
Collinsville: Cole Metzger 83, Nate Lee 98, Greg Witte 87, Garrett Morski 116, Ryan Wondolowski 103, Tyson Keene 94.
Triad: Cameron Lambert 82, Tyler Flesher 91, Destin Patek 92, Ryan Larson 85, Garrett Wood 98, Jason Mersinger 104
Granite City: Drew Wilgus 85, Sam Kreinberg 91, Tommy Carr 80, Zane Miller 91, Kole Kaltenbron 92, Alex Nobbe 88
Highland: Ben Brauns 81, Brandon Munie 83, Conner Pinsker 86, Dylan Bargetzi 90, Evan Sutton 88, Jake Brauns 93
Columbia: Matt Rachell 87, Kyle Steve 82, Jesse Stevens 90, Darren Cookson 85, Jeremy Obregon 85, Nathan Bostick 87
Masoutah: Ayden Mason 84, Jaden Rhoderick 78, Colin Waltsgott 86, Brayden Knobel 87, Kaleb Ballor 91
Althoff: Dylan Davidson 76, Jack Bruening 83, Avery Irwin 75, Payton Whitehead 85, Conner Wilson 90
Mater Dei: Grant Goebel 83, Nathan Rivera 81, Blake Gebke 89, Ian Berndsen 77, Tanner Gerdes 88
Girls High School Golf
Althoff - 152 Mascoutah- 183
The Orchards front 9-par 35
Althoff: Davidson and Irwin 35 (medalists), Bruening 41, Whitehead 41
Mascoutah: Kniebel 42, Waltsgott 43, Ballor 48, Brady50, Mason 50
O’Fallon 161 Edwardsville 172
Tamarack back nine par 35
O'Fallon: A. McMinn 38, Meinkoth 39, Boatman 42, B. McMinn 42, Marrs 42, Boehning 42
Edwardsville:Benson 38, Sahuri 43, Hamel 44, Schaefer 47
Golf
Holes in One
▪ Theim Flynn, Sept. 18, at Yorktown Golf Course, hole No. 18, par-3 with a 7-iron. Witnessed by Virginia Stephens, Sharon Yelton, Helen Graham.
▪ Joe Cummings, Sept. 16, at Columbia Golf Club, hole No. 6, par-3 with a 7 iron. Witnessed by Kevin Clinton, Ron Prebianca.
Area Schedule
Tuesday, Sept. 19
BOYS GOLF
Centralia, Greenville, at Mascoutah, 3:30 p.m.
East St. Louis, Granite City, at Belleville East, 3:0 p.m.
Marissa vs Wesclin at Governors Run, 4 p.m.
Gibault vs Metro-East Lutheran at Oak Brook, 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Roxana vs Civic Memorial at Wood River, 4:15 p.m.
Jerseyville at Highland, 4:15 p.m.
Freeburg at Valmeyer, 4:30 p.m.
Greenville at Mater Dei, 4:30 p.m.
SLUH vs Waterloo at Soccer Park, 6 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Belleville West vs Collinsville at Arlington, 3:30 p.m.
Roxana Quad, 3:30 p.m.
Edwardsville vs Granite City at Legacy, 3:30 p.m.
Marissa at Freeburg, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
O’Fallon at Belleville East, 3:30 p.m.
Collinsville at Edwardsville, 3:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Edwardsville, 4 p.m.
Mascoutah at Metro-East Lutheran, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
O’Fallon at Belleville West, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph’s at Mater Dei, 4:30 p.m.
Triad at Civic Memorial, 5 p.m.
Edwardsville at Althoff, 5 p.m.
Mascoutah at Waterloo, 5:30 p.m.
Freeburg at Columbia, 5:30 p.m.
Alton at Collinsville, 5:45 p.m.
Jerseyville at Highland, 6 p.m.
Lebanon at Red Bud, 6:15 p.m.
Centralia at Cahokia, 7 p.m.
Central at Wesclin, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, September 20
BOYS GOLF
Roxana vs Mascoutah at The Orchards, 3:30 p.m.
Alton vs Belleville West at Spencer T. Olin, 3:30 p.m.
Central vs Wesclin at Governors Run, 4 p.m.
Freeburg at Red Bud, 4 p.m.
New Athens, Sparta, at Marissa, 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Mater Dei at Freeburg, 4 p.m.
Alton at Bayless, 4:15 p.m.
Central at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.
Father McGivney at Wood River, 4:30 p.m.
Althoff at Granite City, 5 p.m.
Waterloo at Mehlville, 6 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Staunton, Triad, at Civic Memorial, 3:30 p.m.
Alton vs Granite City at Legacy, 3:30 p.m.
Edwardsville vs Belleville West at The Orchards, 3:30 p.m.
O’Fallon vs Collinsville at Arlington Greens, 3:30 p.m.
Mascoutah at Okawville, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Belleville East at Belleville West, 3:30 p.m.
Collinsville at Roxana, 3:30 p.m.
East St. Louis at Granite City, 3:45 p.m.
Duchesne at Alton, 4 p.m.
Civic Memorial at Marquette, 4 p.m.
Waterloo at Mascoutah, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Granite City at O’Fallon, 4:30 p.m.
Gibault at Lebanon, 6:15 p.m.
