High School Sports

High school sports scoreboard, Sept. 18

September 18, 2017 10:32 PM

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Bloomington Gold Invitational

Friday 9/15 - Saturday 9/16

Team Finish:

1. Belleville East

2. Normal Community

3. Normal U-High

4. O'Fallon

5. Belleville West

6. St. Joe's (STL)

7. Ottawa

8. Morton

9. Normal West

10. Champaign Centennial

10. Bloomington

12. Peoria Notre Dame

13. Champaign Central

13. Springfield

15. Pekin

16. Mattoon

O’Fallon Doubles:

1. Miley Brunner & Kate Macaluso: 1st Place, 4-0

2. Emiley Fritz & Abbey Byrnside: 5th Place, 3-1

3. Zoie Howard & Ali Mueller: 2-2

O’Fallon Singles:

1. Miley Brunner: 4th Place, 2-2

2. Kate Macaluso: 3rd Place, 3-1

3. Emiley Fritz: 2nd Place, 3-1

4. Abbey Byrnside: 5th Place, 3-1

5. Zoie Howard: 5th Place, 3-1

6. Ali Mueller: 3rd Place, 3-1

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Valmeyer 3, Carlyle 0

Carlyle

0

0

0

Valmeyer

3

0

3

GOALS: V: Andrew Whipple 2, Drew Maus

SHOTS: C-0, V-18

CORNERS: C-0, V-2

FOULS: C-0, V-0

GOALIES: C- Min-80-Iker De La Cruz Sv-10; V-Min-80-Riley McCarthy Sv-4

Collinsville 4, Rochester 1

Collinsville

2

2

4

Rochester

1

0

0

GOALS: C: Logan Whitehead 3, Luke Liljegren

SHOTS: C-0, R-0

CORNERS: C-0, R-0

FOULS: C-0, R-0

GOALIES: C- Min-80-Austin Gavlick Sv-5; R-

Fath.McGivney 2, Civic Memorial 0

Fath.McGivney

1

1

2

Civic Mem.

0

0

0

GOALS: F: Matthew Gierer, Andrew Nwacha

SHOTS: F-0, C-0

CORNERS: F-0, C-0

FOULS: F-0, C-0

GOALIES: F- Min-55-Jackson Podshadley Sv-5; C-

Wesclin 2, Greenville 2

Wesclin

1

1

2

Greenville

1

1

2

GOALS: ;W: Trent Calvert, Luis Gonzalez

SHOTS: W-0, G-0

CORNERS: W-0, G-0

FOULS: W-0, G-0

GOALIES: W- Min-90-Bernie Thiebeau Sv-6; G-

Central 4, Freeburg 2

Freeburg

1

1

2

Central

3

1

4

GOALS: B: Lucas Wobbe 2, Drew Wesselmann, Hunter Kruep

SHOTS: F-0, B-0

CORNERS: F-0, B-0

FOULS: F-0, B-0

GOALIES: F-; B-Min-80-Hunter Vetter Sv-10

63rd CYC/Guelker Tournament-Walsh Division - Pool B

Triad 3, Clayton 2

Triad

2

1

3

Clayton

1

1

2

GOALS: T: Zach Kraabel, Jaden Deatherage, Lucas Howard

SHOTS: T-0, C-0

CORNERS: T-0, C-0

FOULS: T-0, C-0

GOALIES: T- Min-80-Reiss Naylor Sv-13; C-

63rd CYC/Guelker Tournament-Meyer Division - Qualifying

Lindbergh 8, Waterloo 0

Waterloo

0

0

0

Lindbergh

5

3

8

GOALS: L: Arman Kovac 3, Alsadiq Hasan 2, Dan Baudendistel, Fetiol Hyke, Ami Mujcinovic

SHOTS: W-0, L-18

CORNERS: W-0, L-0

FOULS: W-0, L-0

GOALIES: W-; L-Min-40-Michael Geary Sv-3Min-40-Daniel Long Sv-3

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Belleville West def. Red Bud 25-15, 25-17

ME Lutheran def. Litchfield 25-23, 25-14

Mater Dei def. A. Marquette 25-7, 25-8

Boys High School Golf

O’Fallon Panther Classic

Team Results:

Centralia 306

Althoff 319

O’Fallon 325

Mater Dei 328

Mascoutah 331

Columbia 337

Highland 337

Pleasant Plains 337

Waterloo 342

Granite City 347

Triad 348

Alton 352

Collinsville 362

O’Fallon Blue Team 370

Marissa 377.

Top 10 Individuals: Caleb Urshan (Centralia) 71; Logan Lowery (O’Fallon) 72; Avery Irwin (Althoff), 75; Dylan Davidson (Althoff), 76; T.J. Painter (Pleasant Plains) 77; Marcus Flanigan (Centralia) 77; Ian Berndsen (Mater Dei) 77; Jaden Rhoderick (Mascoutah) 78; Hunter Martin (Belleville East) 79; Tommy Carr (Waterloo) 80.

O’Fallon: Logan Lowery 72, Taylor Patterson 82, Drew Taylor 85, Ethan Ourada 87, Josh Krneta 90, Kyle Dismukes 94.

O’Fallon Blue: Caden Cox 88, Blake Holliday 99, Ben Paskert 93, Jake Baldus 102, Kurt Miller 96, Andrew Boone 101.

Marissa: Logan Jones 88, Brandon Riggins 95, James Inman 101, Drew Knope 98, Dylan Hanna 109, Drew Smith 98.

Collinsville: Cole Metzger 83, Nate Lee 98, Greg Witte 87, Garrett Morski 116, Ryan Wondolowski 103, Tyson Keene 94.

Triad: Cameron Lambert 82, Tyler Flesher 91, Destin Patek 92, Ryan Larson 85, Garrett Wood 98, Jason Mersinger 104

Granite City: Drew Wilgus 85, Sam Kreinberg 91, Tommy Carr 80, Zane Miller 91, Kole Kaltenbron 92, Alex Nobbe 88

Highland: Ben Brauns 81, Brandon Munie 83, Conner Pinsker 86, Dylan Bargetzi 90, Evan Sutton 88, Jake Brauns 93

Columbia: Matt Rachell 87, Kyle Steve 82, Jesse Stevens 90, Darren Cookson 85, Jeremy Obregon 85, Nathan Bostick 87

Masoutah: Ayden Mason 84, Jaden Rhoderick 78, Colin Waltsgott 86, Brayden Knobel 87, Kaleb Ballor 91

Althoff: Dylan Davidson 76, Jack Bruening 83, Avery Irwin 75, Payton Whitehead 85, Conner Wilson 90

Mater Dei: Grant Goebel 83, Nathan Rivera 81, Blake Gebke 89, Ian Berndsen 77, Tanner Gerdes 88

Girls High School Golf

Althoff - 152 Mascoutah- 183

The Orchards front 9-par 35

Althoff: Davidson and Irwin 35 (medalists), Bruening 41, Whitehead 41

Mascoutah: Kniebel 42, Waltsgott 43, Ballor 48, Brady50, Mason 50

O’Fallon 161 Edwardsville 172

Tamarack back nine par 35

O'Fallon: A. McMinn 38, Meinkoth 39, Boatman 42, B. McMinn 42, Marrs 42, Boehning 42

Edwardsville:Benson 38, Sahuri 43, Hamel 44, Schaefer 47

Golf

Holes in One

▪  Theim Flynn, Sept. 18, at Yorktown Golf Course, hole No. 18, par-3 with a 7-iron. Witnessed by Virginia Stephens, Sharon Yelton, Helen Graham.

▪  Joe Cummings, Sept. 16, at Columbia Golf Club, hole No. 6, par-3 with a 7 iron. Witnessed by Kevin Clinton, Ron Prebianca.

Area Schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 19

BOYS GOLF

Centralia, Greenville, at Mascoutah, 3:30 p.m.

East St. Louis, Granite City, at Belleville East, 3:0 p.m.

Marissa vs Wesclin at Governors Run, 4 p.m.

Gibault vs Metro-East Lutheran at Oak Brook, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Roxana vs Civic Memorial at Wood River, 4:15 p.m.

Jerseyville at Highland, 4:15 p.m.

Freeburg at Valmeyer, 4:30 p.m.

Greenville at Mater Dei, 4:30 p.m.

SLUH vs Waterloo at Soccer Park, 6 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Belleville West vs Collinsville at Arlington, 3:30 p.m.

Roxana Quad, 3:30 p.m.

Edwardsville vs Granite City at Legacy, 3:30 p.m.

Marissa at Freeburg, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

O’Fallon at Belleville East, 3:30 p.m.

Collinsville at Edwardsville, 3:30 p.m.

Waterloo at Edwardsville, 4 p.m.

Mascoutah at Metro-East Lutheran, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

O’Fallon at Belleville West, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph’s at Mater Dei, 4:30 p.m.

Triad at Civic Memorial, 5 p.m.

Edwardsville at Althoff, 5 p.m.

Mascoutah at Waterloo, 5:30 p.m.

Freeburg at Columbia, 5:30 p.m.

Alton at Collinsville, 5:45 p.m.

Jerseyville at Highland, 6 p.m.

Lebanon at Red Bud, 6:15 p.m.

Centralia at Cahokia, 7 p.m.

Central at Wesclin, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 20

BOYS GOLF

Roxana vs Mascoutah at The Orchards, 3:30 p.m.

Alton vs Belleville West at Spencer T. Olin, 3:30 p.m.

Central vs Wesclin at Governors Run, 4 p.m.

Freeburg at Red Bud, 4 p.m.

New Athens, Sparta, at Marissa, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Mater Dei at Freeburg, 4 p.m.

Alton at Bayless, 4:15 p.m.

Central at Lebanon, 4:30 p.m.

Father McGivney at Wood River, 4:30 p.m.

Althoff at Granite City, 5 p.m.

Waterloo at Mehlville, 6 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Staunton, Triad, at Civic Memorial, 3:30 p.m.

Alton vs Granite City at Legacy, 3:30 p.m.

Edwardsville vs Belleville West at The Orchards, 3:30 p.m.

O’Fallon vs Collinsville at Arlington Greens, 3:30 p.m.

Mascoutah at Okawville, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Belleville East at Belleville West, 3:30 p.m.

Collinsville at Roxana, 3:30 p.m.

East St. Louis at Granite City, 3:45 p.m.

Duchesne at Alton, 4 p.m.

Civic Memorial at Marquette, 4 p.m.

Waterloo at Mascoutah, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Granite City at O’Fallon, 4:30 p.m.

Gibault at Lebanon, 6:15 p.m.

