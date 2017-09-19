Althoff volleyball still perfect with win; O’Fallon outlasts West

The Althoff Crusaders moved to 18-0 on the high school volleyball season with a three-set win over traditional Southwestern Conference powerhouse Edwardsville.
Althoff pulled off the victory on its home court, 25-20, 12-25, 27-25.
The Crusaders trailed in the third set 18-22 when coach Sara Thomas-Dietrich called a time out and “flipped the switch.”
“We call it ‘flipping the switch’ because the girls know that means refocusing and finding another level,” Thomas-Dietrich said.
Althoff tied and then won the third set and match. Annika Beal, Addie Burris and Karina Gall led the Crusaders behind setter Louise Comerford, who had 30 assists.
“It came down to heart,” said Thomas-Dietrich. “We were in the same position in Effingham, and the girls know it’s not over until it’s over. Not one person gave more than anybody else. It was such a team effort.”
Edwardsville fell to 10-4 on the season.
The Crusaders next face Incarnate Word at home Thursday. Edwardsville travels to East St. Louis.
O’Fallon edges West
In a key Southwestern Conference match, O’Fallon knocked off Belleville West in three sets.
The Panthers outlasted the Maroons 29-27 in the final set to clinch the match. They split the first two matches 23-25, 25-12.
West fell to 13-3 on the season and next plays Granite City at home Thursday.
O’Fallon improved to 14-2-1 and faces Granite City on Wednesday.
Freeburg knocks off Columbia
Freeburg won its fourth of five matches, defeating Cahokia Conference rival Columbia 25-16, 25-18.
Columbia, after a 10-1 start to the season, has now lost four of its last five.
