JJAVA - Fotolia
JJAVA - Fotolia

High School Sports

High school sports scoreboard, Tuesday Sept. 19

September 20, 2017 6:55 PM

GIRLS TENNIS

Bloomington Gold Invitational

Sept. 15 and 16

Team Places:

1. Belleville East

2. Normal Community

3. Normal U-High

4. O'Fallon

5. Belleville West

6. St. Joseph's Academy

7. Ottawa

8. Morton

9. Normal West

10. Champaign Centennial

10. Bloomington

12. Peoria Notre Dame

13. Champaign Central

13. Springfield

15. Pekin

16. Mattoon

Belleville East 8, O'Fallon 1

Singles:

1 Chloe McIsaac (BE) def. Miley Brunner 7-5, 5-7, 10-6

2 Isabel Burwitz (BE) def. Kate Macaluso 6-1, 1-0 (Ret)

3 JoJo Skaer (BE) def. Emily Fritz 6-4, 6-4

4 Lauren Cowulich (BE) def. Abbey Byrnside 6-1, 6-7, 10-3

5 Maddy Hamilton (BE) def. Zoe Howard 7-6, 7-5

6 Maddie Buschur (BE) def. Ali Mueller 6-2, 6-2

Doubles:

1 Maddy Hamilton and JoJo Skaer (BE) def. Emily Fritz and Abbey Byrnside, 6-4, 4-6, 10-5

2 Zoe Howard and Ali Mueller (O) def. Lauren Cowulich and Maddie Buschur, 7-5, 6-2

3 Caroline Smith and Susan Shin (BE) def. Lindsay Miles and Molly Keim, 6-1, 6-0Collinsville at Edwardsville, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

O’Fallon def. Belleville West 25-23, 12-25, 27-29

St. Joseph’s def. Mater Dei 25-16, 25-16

Mascoutah def. Waterloo 22-25, 25-18, 25-14

Freeburg def. Columbia 25-16, 25-18

Collinsville def. Alton 27-25, 25-20

Highland def. Jersey 25-17, 25-11

Red Bud def. Lebanon 25-16, 26-24

Althoff def. Edwardsville 25-20, 12-25, 27-25

Central def. Wesclin 25-17, 25-18

New Athens def. Dupo 25-6, 25-15

Piasa Southwestern def. Metro-East Lutheran 26-24, 23-25, 30-28

BOYS GOLF

Althoff 152, Mascoutah 183

The Orchards

Front Nine, Par 35

ALTHOFF: Davidson & Irwin 35 (Medalists), Bruening 41, Whitehead 41

MASCOUTAH: Kniebel 42, Waltsgott 43, Ballor 48, Brady & Mason 50

BOYS SOCCER

Highland 4 Jersey 2

Jersey

2

0

2

Highland

2

2

4

GOALS: H: Wes McMillan 2, Andrew Roach, Cory Stieb ;J: David Rogers, Logan Simpson

GOALIES: J- Min-80-Coby Gibson Sv-18; H-Min-80-Riley Fields Sv-6

Freeburg 8 Valmeyer 0

Freeburg

2

6

8

Valmeyer

0

0

0

Mater Dei 3 Greenville 0

Greenville

0

0

0

Mater Dei

0

0

3

GOALS: M: Drew Tonnies 2, Tyler Hitpas

GOALIES: G-; M-Min-80-Nathan Kuhl Sv

Wesclin 2, Metro East Lutheran 0

Wesclin

2

0

2

Metro-East Lutheran

0

0

0

GOALS: W: Trent Calvert, Cameron Harbour

GOALIES: W- Min-80-Bernie Thiebeau Sv; M-Min-80-Christian Brown Sv-8

CYC/Guelker Tournament - Sullivan Division

Mascoutah 6 Affton 0

Affton

0

0

0

Mascoutah

2

4

6

GOALS: M: Malik Wilkes 3, Lane Hoelscher 2, Sam Schiller

GOALIES: A-; M- Min-80-Stephen Schulte Sv-7

Alton 5 Troy Buchanan 0

CYC/Guelker Tournament - Meyer Division

Saint Louis University High 3 Waterloo 0

SLUH

2

1

3

Waterloo

0

0

0

GOALS: S: William Rudder, Reid Horton, Louis Vacca

GOALIES: S- Min-80-Alec Meissner Sv-3; W-

Vianney 1 O’Fallon 0

O’Fallon

0

0

0

Vianney

1

0

1

GOALS: V: Steven Bibas

GOALIES: O-; V-Min-80-Noah Hartenstein Sv-4

CYC/Guelker Tournament - Walsh Division

Pool A

Belleville West 6 Trinity 2

Belleville West

4

2

6

Trinity

1

1

2

GOALS: B: Easton Jaromin 2, Xavier Brown 2, Garrett Bass, Isaac Goodman ;T: Austin Franklin, Jimmy Doherty

GOALIES: B- Min-80-James Wiegers Sv-5; T-Min-80-Cory Schonhoff Sv-11

Pool B

Timberland 3 Triad 2

Timberland

1

2

0

Triad

2

0

2

GOALS: ;Tr: Jaden Deatherage, Lucas Howard

GOALIES: Ti-; Tr-Min-80-Reiss Naylor Sv-8

Columbia 2 Clayton 0

Clayton

0

0

0

Columbia

0

2

2

GOALS: Co: Riley Hubler, Brennen vanBruesegen

GOALIES: Cl-; Co-Min-80-Jon Kuebler Sv-5

GIRLS GOLF

O’Fallon 161, Edwardsville 172

Tamarack Golf Course

Back Nine, Par 35

O'Fallon: A. McMinn 38, Meinkoth 39, Boatman 42, B. McMinn 42, Marrs 42, Boehning 42

Edwardsville:Benson 38, Sahuri 43, Hamel 44, Schaefer 47

Roxana Quad:

Althoff 165, Triad 215, Roxana 216, Waterloo 223

Belk Golf Course

Althoff: Tia Kimbrough 38, Megan Lewis 39, Maggie Tiernan 43, Annie Pusa 45

Roxana: Bailey Sharpnack 39

Edwardsville 151, Granite City 207

Edwardsville: Paige Hamel 37

Granite City: Megan Keel 43

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

O'Fallon senior hopes to lead Panthers to state volleyball tournament

O'Fallon senior hopes to lead Panthers to state volleyball tournament 1:54

O'Fallon senior hopes to lead Panthers to state volleyball tournament
Althoff volleyball beats Edwardsville to remain undefeated 1:07

Althoff volleyball beats Edwardsville to remain undefeated
Flyers' senior running back rolls over East 1:41

Flyers' senior running back rolls over East

View More Video