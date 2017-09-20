High school sports scoreboard, Tuesday Sept. 19

GIRLS TENNIS
Bloomington Gold Invitational
Sept. 15 and 16
Team Places:
1. Belleville East
2. Normal Community
3. Normal U-High
4. O'Fallon
5. Belleville West
6. St. Joseph's Academy
7. Ottawa
8. Morton
9. Normal West
10. Champaign Centennial
10. Bloomington
12. Peoria Notre Dame
13. Champaign Central
13. Springfield
15. Pekin
16. Mattoon
Belleville East 8, O'Fallon 1
Singles:
1 Chloe McIsaac (BE) def. Miley Brunner 7-5, 5-7, 10-6
2 Isabel Burwitz (BE) def. Kate Macaluso 6-1, 1-0 (Ret)
3 JoJo Skaer (BE) def. Emily Fritz 6-4, 6-4
4 Lauren Cowulich (BE) def. Abbey Byrnside 6-1, 6-7, 10-3
5 Maddy Hamilton (BE) def. Zoe Howard 7-6, 7-5
6 Maddie Buschur (BE) def. Ali Mueller 6-2, 6-2
Doubles:
1 Maddy Hamilton and JoJo Skaer (BE) def. Emily Fritz and Abbey Byrnside, 6-4, 4-6, 10-5
2 Zoe Howard and Ali Mueller (O) def. Lauren Cowulich and Maddie Buschur, 7-5, 6-2
3 Caroline Smith and Susan Shin (BE) def. Lindsay Miles and Molly Keim, 6-1, 6-0Collinsville at Edwardsville, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
O’Fallon def. Belleville West 25-23, 12-25, 27-29
St. Joseph’s def. Mater Dei 25-16, 25-16
Mascoutah def. Waterloo 22-25, 25-18, 25-14
Freeburg def. Columbia 25-16, 25-18
Collinsville def. Alton 27-25, 25-20
Highland def. Jersey 25-17, 25-11
Red Bud def. Lebanon 25-16, 26-24
Althoff def. Edwardsville 25-20, 12-25, 27-25
Central def. Wesclin 25-17, 25-18
New Athens def. Dupo 25-6, 25-15
Piasa Southwestern def. Metro-East Lutheran 26-24, 23-25, 30-28
BOYS GOLF
Althoff 152, Mascoutah 183
The Orchards
Front Nine, Par 35
ALTHOFF: Davidson & Irwin 35 (Medalists), Bruening 41, Whitehead 41
MASCOUTAH: Kniebel 42, Waltsgott 43, Ballor 48, Brady & Mason 50
BOYS SOCCER
Highland 4 Jersey 2
Jersey
2
0
—
2
Highland
2
2
—
4
GOALS: H: Wes McMillan 2, Andrew Roach, Cory Stieb ;J: David Rogers, Logan Simpson
GOALIES: J- Min-80-Coby Gibson Sv-18; H-Min-80-Riley Fields Sv-6
Freeburg 8 Valmeyer 0
Freeburg
2
6
—
8
Valmeyer
0
0
—
0
Mater Dei 3 Greenville 0
Greenville
0
0
—
0
Mater Dei
0
0
—
3
GOALS: M: Drew Tonnies 2, Tyler Hitpas
GOALIES: G-; M-Min-80-Nathan Kuhl Sv
Wesclin 2, Metro East Lutheran 0
Wesclin
2
0
—
2
Metro-East Lutheran
0
0
—
0
GOALS: W: Trent Calvert, Cameron Harbour
GOALIES: W- Min-80-Bernie Thiebeau Sv; M-Min-80-Christian Brown Sv-8
CYC/Guelker Tournament - Sullivan Division
Mascoutah 6 Affton 0
Affton
0
0
—
0
Mascoutah
2
4
—
6
GOALS: M: Malik Wilkes 3, Lane Hoelscher 2, Sam Schiller
GOALIES: A-; M- Min-80-Stephen Schulte Sv-7
Alton 5 Troy Buchanan 0
CYC/Guelker Tournament - Meyer Division
Saint Louis University High 3 Waterloo 0
SLUH
2
1
—
3
Waterloo
0
0
—
0
GOALS: S: William Rudder, Reid Horton, Louis Vacca
GOALIES: S- Min-80-Alec Meissner Sv-3; W-
Vianney 1 O’Fallon 0
O’Fallon
0
0
—
0
Vianney
1
0
—
1
GOALS: V: Steven Bibas
GOALIES: O-; V-Min-80-Noah Hartenstein Sv-4
CYC/Guelker Tournament - Walsh Division
Pool A
Belleville West 6 Trinity 2
Belleville West
4
2
—
6
Trinity
1
1
—
2
GOALS: B: Easton Jaromin 2, Xavier Brown 2, Garrett Bass, Isaac Goodman ;T: Austin Franklin, Jimmy Doherty
GOALIES: B- Min-80-James Wiegers Sv-5; T-Min-80-Cory Schonhoff Sv-11
Pool B
Timberland 3 Triad 2
Timberland
1
2
—
0
Triad
2
0
—
2
GOALS: ;Tr: Jaden Deatherage, Lucas Howard
GOALIES: Ti-; Tr-Min-80-Reiss Naylor Sv-8
Columbia 2 Clayton 0
Clayton
0
0
—
0
Columbia
0
2
—
2
GOALS: Co: Riley Hubler, Brennen vanBruesegen
GOALIES: Cl-; Co-Min-80-Jon Kuebler Sv-5
GIRLS GOLF
O’Fallon 161, Edwardsville 172
Tamarack Golf Course
Back Nine, Par 35
O'Fallon: A. McMinn 38, Meinkoth 39, Boatman 42, B. McMinn 42, Marrs 42, Boehning 42
Edwardsville:Benson 38, Sahuri 43, Hamel 44, Schaefer 47
Roxana Quad:
Althoff 165, Triad 215, Roxana 216, Waterloo 223
Belk Golf Course
Althoff: Tia Kimbrough 38, Megan Lewis 39, Maggie Tiernan 43, Annie Pusa 45
Roxana: Bailey Sharpnack 39
Edwardsville 151, Granite City 207
Edwardsville: Paige Hamel 37
Granite City: Megan Keel 43
