What high school athletes earned game balls for the week?

Comerford sparks emotional Althoff win
▪ Althoff senior Louise Comerford sparked an emotional third game rally and finished with 30 assists as Althoff (18-0) defeated Edwardsville 25-20, 12-25, 27-25 in a battle of top girls voleyball programs on Tuesday at Althoff High School.
Edwardsville (10-4) was led by senior Rachel Pranger’s 14 kills.
Mumford triumphs at Edwardsville
▪ Wesclin freshman Justin Mumford continued to be one of the major surprises of the oys cross country season when he won the Edwardsville Invitational on Saturday at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.
Mumford finished the three mile event with a time of 16 minutes 22.13 seconds, four seconds better than Edwardsville junior Roland Prenzler.
Schwartz continues to dominate
▪ Waterloo junior Jenna Schwartz remained undefeated against local competition as she eased to a 27 second win in the girls portion of the Edwardsville Invitational on Saturday.
A two-time Class 2A all-state runner, Schwartz finished with a time of 18 minutes 44 seconds. Edwardsville sophomore Abby Korak was a distant second with a time of 19 minutes 11 seconds
McIsaac leads East past O’Fallon
▪ Fresh off a win at the Bloomington Gold Tournament on Saturday, the Belleville East Lancers eased past O’Fallon 8-1 in a Southwestern Conference girls tennis match on Tuesday.
The Lancers got wins from reigning News-Democrat singles player of the year Chloe McIsaac along with Isabel Burwitz, JoJo Skaer, Lauren Cowulich, Maddy Hamilton and Maddie Buscher.
Davidson, Irwin lead Althoff past Mascoutah
▪ Senior Dylan Davidson and freshman Avery Irwin shot even par rounds of 35 to lead the Crusaders past Mascoutah at The Orchards Golf Course in Belleville on Tuesday. The Crusaders defeated the Indians 152-183.
Powerful O’Fallon continues to roll
▪ Seniors Natalie Meinkoth and Alyssa McMinn shot rounds of 38 as O’Fallon wrapped up a share of the Southwestern Conference girls golf championship with a 161-172 win over Edwardsville.
Althoff wins Roxana quad
▪ Seniors Tia Kimbrough and Megan Lewis both broke 40 to lead the Althoff girls golf team to the title at the Roxana Quad at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River on Tuesday.
Kimbrough shot a 38 while Lewis had a 39 for the Crusaders who finished with a score of 165, 40 strokes less than runner-up Triad.
