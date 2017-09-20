JJAVA - Fotolia
High School Sports

High school sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 20

September 20, 2017 10:31 PM

BOYS SOCCER

Mater Dei 1, Freeburg 0

Mater Dei

0

1

1

Freeburg

0

0

0

GOALS: M: Drew Tonnies

GOALIES: M- Min-80-Nathan Kuhl Sv; F-

Central 5, Lebanon 0

Central

3

2

5

Lebanon

0

0

0

GOALS: C: Lucas Wobbe 3, Hunter Kruep, Ignacio Pedetti Roig

GOALIES: C- Min-80-Hunter Vetter Sv-4; L-

Father McGivney 1, Wood River 0

McGivney

0

1

1

Wood River

0

0

0

GOALS: F: Eli Skubish

GOALIES: F- Min-80-Jackson Podshadley Sv-5; W-

Althoff 1, Granite City 0

Althoff

0

1

1

Granite City

0

0

0

GOALS: A: Jimmy Monken

GOALIES: A- Min-80-Ethan Haege Sv-4; G-Min-80-Braden Dickerson

CYC/Guelker Tournament - Walsh Division

Pool A

Farmington 5, Belleville West 1

Farmington

2

3

5

Belleville West

0

1

1

GOALS: ;B: Xavier Brown

GOALIES: F-; B-Min-80-James Wiegers Sv-5

Pool B

Columbia 3, Triad 1

Triad

1

0

1

Columbia

3

0

3

GOALS: T-; C- Alex Barton, Micah Peters, Sam Spivey

GOALIES: T-; C- Jon Kuebler

CYC/Guelker Tournament - Meyer Division

Kirkwood 2, O’Fallon 1

Kirkwood

1

1

2

O’Fallon

1

0

1

GOALS: K: Richard Ruiz, Cam Saunders ;O: Jordan Ellis

GOALIES: K- Min-80-Alec Redington Sv-5; O-Min-80-Aiden Cesa Sv-7

Mehlville 3, Waterloo 0

Waterloo

0

0

0

Mehlville

0

3

3

GOALS: M: Zach Klevorn 2, Phillipo Barkat

GOALIES: W-; M-Min-80-Eric Wanninger Sv-3

CYC/Guelker Tournament - Sullivan Division

Alton 1, Bayless 0

Alton

1

0

1

Bayless

0

0

0

GOALIES: A-; B-Min-80-Jasmin Smajic Sv-19

Liberty 4, Marquette 0

Marquette

0

0

0

Liberty

2

2

4

GOALS: L: Parker Freeman, Jack Kavanaugh, Casey Porter, Logan Travis

GOALIES: A-; L-Min-80-Lucas Mitchell Sv-2

Northwest Cedar Hill 5, Mascoutah 4

Mascoutah

2

2

4

Cedar Hill

2

3

5

GOALS: N: Brandon O’Dell 3, Joe Noah, Brian Sturholdt

GOALIES: M-; N-Min-80-Tyler Wilson Sv-6

GIRLS GOLF

O'Fallon 147 (New school record), Collinsville 184

At Arlington Greens

Front Nine; Par 36

O'Fallon: Alyssa McMinn 35, Briana McMinn 36, Natalie Meinkoth 38, Emily Marrs 38

Collinsville: Rendleman 42, Johnson 42, Appel 47, Ortiz 53

Alton 177, Granite City 191

At Legacy

Par 35

Alton: Morgan Bemis 36, Claire Bunse 46, Aliana Kottabi 46, Paige Wittman 49

Granite City: Megan Keel 45, Lexi Schmidtke 47, Caroline Reynolds 49, Payton Reeves 50

GIRLS TENNIS

Belleville East 9, Belleville West 0

Singles:

1. Chloe McIsaac def. Kaitlyn Fiedler 6-1, 6-0

2. Isabel Burwitz def. Taylor Fiedler 6-0, 6-0

3. JoJo Skaer def. Grace Bauer 6-1, 6-2

4. Lauren Cowulich def. Melanie Kulig 6-3, 7-5

5. Maddy Hamilton def. Natalie Soehnlin 6-1, 6-2

6. Maddie Buschur def. Delaney Foster 6-3, 6-1

Doubles:

1. Isabel Burwitz and Chloe McIsaac def. Kaitlyn Fiedler and Taylor Fiedler 6-1, 6-0

2. Maddy Hamilton and JoJo Skaer def. Grace Bauer and Melanie Kulig 7-6, 6-3

3. Lauren Cowulich and Maddie Buschur def. Natalie Soehnlin and Delaney Foster 6-1, 6-1

Belleville East 8, O’Fallon 1

Tuesday, Sept. 19

At Belleville East

Singles:

1. Chloe McIsaac (BE) def. Miley Brunner (O) 7-5,5-7,10-6

2. Isabel Burwitz (BE) def. Kate Macaluso (O) 6-1,1-0 (retired)

3. JoJo Skaer (BE) def. Emiley Fritz (O) 6-4,6-4

4. Lauren Cowulich (BE) def. Abbey Byrnside (O) 6-1,6-7(2),10-3

5. Maddy Hamilton (BE) def. Zoie Howard (O) 7-6(8),7-5

6. Maddie Buschur (BE) def. Ali Mueller (O) 6-2,6-2

Doubles:

1. Skaer/Hamilton (BE) def. Fritz/Byrnside (O) 6-4,4-6,10-5

2. Howard/Mueller (O) def. Cowulich/Buschur (BE) 7-5,6-2

3. Susan Shin/Caroline Smith (BE) def. Lindsay Miles/Molly Keim (O) 6-1,6-0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

O’Fallon def. Granite City 25-6, 25-10

AREA SCHEDULE

BOYS GOLF

Mississippi Valley Conference Championships, 9 a.m.

Belleville West vs Belleville East at Clinton Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Althoff, Carbondale at Centralia, 3:30 p.m.

Marissa at Sparta, 4 p.m.

Gibault, Chester, Red Bud, 4 p.m.

Wesclin at Nashville, 4 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Valmeyer at Wesclin, 4:30 p.m.

Central at Staunton, 5 p.m.

Gibault at Granite City, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Althoff, Belleville East, Belleville West, Waterloo, 3:30 p.m.

Alton vs Belleville West at The Orchards, 3:30 p.m.

Civic Memorial Quad, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Edwardsville at Granite City, 3:45 p.m.

Triad Quad, 4 p.m.

Collinsville at Triad, 4 p.m.

Metro-East Lutheran at Waterloo, 4 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Incarnate Word at Althoff, 4 p.m.

Edwardsville at East St. Louis, 4:30 p.m.

Granite City at Belleville West, 4:30 p.m.

Triad at Jerseyville, 5 p.m.

Civic Memorial at Mascoutah, 5 p.m.

Mater Dei at Cor Jesu, 6 p.m.

Wood River at Father McGivney, 6 p.m.

Belleville East at Gibault, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Waterloo, 6:30 p.m.

Cahokia at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.

Wesclin at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Salem at Freeburg, 7:30 p.m.

