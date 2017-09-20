High school sports scoreboard for Wednesday, Sept. 20

BOYS SOCCER
Mater Dei 1, Freeburg 0
Mater Dei
0
1
—
1
Freeburg
0
0
—
0
GOALS: M: Drew Tonnies
GOALIES: M- Min-80-Nathan Kuhl Sv; F-
Central 5, Lebanon 0
Central
3
2
—
5
Lebanon
0
0
—
0
GOALS: C: Lucas Wobbe 3, Hunter Kruep, Ignacio Pedetti Roig
GOALIES: C- Min-80-Hunter Vetter Sv-4; L-
Father McGivney 1, Wood River 0
McGivney
0
1
—
1
Wood River
0
0
—
0
GOALS: F: Eli Skubish
GOALIES: F- Min-80-Jackson Podshadley Sv-5; W-
Althoff 1, Granite City 0
Althoff
0
1
—
1
Granite City
0
0
—
0
GOALS: A: Jimmy Monken
GOALIES: A- Min-80-Ethan Haege Sv-4; G-Min-80-Braden Dickerson
CYC/Guelker Tournament - Walsh Division
Pool A
Farmington 5, Belleville West 1
Farmington
2
3
—
5
Belleville West
0
1
—
1
GOALS: ;B: Xavier Brown
GOALIES: F-; B-Min-80-James Wiegers Sv-5
Pool B
Columbia 3, Triad 1
Triad
1
0
—
1
Columbia
3
0
—
3
GOALS: T-; C- Alex Barton, Micah Peters, Sam Spivey
GOALIES: T-; C- Jon Kuebler
CYC/Guelker Tournament - Meyer Division
Kirkwood 2, O’Fallon 1
Kirkwood
1
1
—
2
O’Fallon
1
0
—
1
GOALS: K: Richard Ruiz, Cam Saunders ;O: Jordan Ellis
GOALIES: K- Min-80-Alec Redington Sv-5; O-Min-80-Aiden Cesa Sv-7
Mehlville 3, Waterloo 0
Waterloo
0
0
—
0
Mehlville
0
3
—
3
GOALS: M: Zach Klevorn 2, Phillipo Barkat
GOALIES: W-; M-Min-80-Eric Wanninger Sv-3
CYC/Guelker Tournament - Sullivan Division
Alton 1, Bayless 0
Alton
1
0
—
1
Bayless
0
0
—
0
GOALIES: A-; B-Min-80-Jasmin Smajic Sv-19
Liberty 4, Marquette 0
Marquette
0
0
—
0
Liberty
2
2
—
4
GOALS: L: Parker Freeman, Jack Kavanaugh, Casey Porter, Logan Travis
GOALIES: A-; L-Min-80-Lucas Mitchell Sv-2
Northwest Cedar Hill 5, Mascoutah 4
Mascoutah
2
2
—
4
Cedar Hill
2
3
—
5
GOALS: N: Brandon O’Dell 3, Joe Noah, Brian Sturholdt
GOALIES: M-; N-Min-80-Tyler Wilson Sv-6
GIRLS GOLF
O'Fallon 147 (New school record), Collinsville 184
At Arlington Greens
Front Nine; Par 36
O'Fallon: Alyssa McMinn 35, Briana McMinn 36, Natalie Meinkoth 38, Emily Marrs 38
Collinsville: Rendleman 42, Johnson 42, Appel 47, Ortiz 53
Alton 177, Granite City 191
At Legacy
Par 35
Alton: Morgan Bemis 36, Claire Bunse 46, Aliana Kottabi 46, Paige Wittman 49
Granite City: Megan Keel 45, Lexi Schmidtke 47, Caroline Reynolds 49, Payton Reeves 50
GIRLS TENNIS
Belleville East 9, Belleville West 0
Singles:
1. Chloe McIsaac def. Kaitlyn Fiedler 6-1, 6-0
2. Isabel Burwitz def. Taylor Fiedler 6-0, 6-0
3. JoJo Skaer def. Grace Bauer 6-1, 6-2
4. Lauren Cowulich def. Melanie Kulig 6-3, 7-5
5. Maddy Hamilton def. Natalie Soehnlin 6-1, 6-2
6. Maddie Buschur def. Delaney Foster 6-3, 6-1
Doubles:
1. Isabel Burwitz and Chloe McIsaac def. Kaitlyn Fiedler and Taylor Fiedler 6-1, 6-0
2. Maddy Hamilton and JoJo Skaer def. Grace Bauer and Melanie Kulig 7-6, 6-3
3. Lauren Cowulich and Maddie Buschur def. Natalie Soehnlin and Delaney Foster 6-1, 6-1
Belleville East 8, O’Fallon 1
Tuesday, Sept. 19
At Belleville East
Singles:
1. Chloe McIsaac (BE) def. Miley Brunner (O) 7-5,5-7,10-6
2. Isabel Burwitz (BE) def. Kate Macaluso (O) 6-1,1-0 (retired)
3. JoJo Skaer (BE) def. Emiley Fritz (O) 6-4,6-4
4. Lauren Cowulich (BE) def. Abbey Byrnside (O) 6-1,6-7(2),10-3
5. Maddy Hamilton (BE) def. Zoie Howard (O) 7-6(8),7-5
6. Maddie Buschur (BE) def. Ali Mueller (O) 6-2,6-2
Doubles:
1. Skaer/Hamilton (BE) def. Fritz/Byrnside (O) 6-4,4-6,10-5
2. Howard/Mueller (O) def. Cowulich/Buschur (BE) 7-5,6-2
3. Susan Shin/Caroline Smith (BE) def. Lindsay Miles/Molly Keim (O) 6-1,6-0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
O’Fallon def. Granite City 25-6, 25-10
AREA SCHEDULE
BOYS GOLF
Mississippi Valley Conference Championships, 9 a.m.
Belleville West vs Belleville East at Clinton Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Althoff, Carbondale at Centralia, 3:30 p.m.
Marissa at Sparta, 4 p.m.
Gibault, Chester, Red Bud, 4 p.m.
Wesclin at Nashville, 4 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Valmeyer at Wesclin, 4:30 p.m.
Central at Staunton, 5 p.m.
Gibault at Granite City, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Althoff, Belleville East, Belleville West, Waterloo, 3:30 p.m.
Alton vs Belleville West at The Orchards, 3:30 p.m.
Civic Memorial Quad, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Edwardsville at Granite City, 3:45 p.m.
Triad Quad, 4 p.m.
Collinsville at Triad, 4 p.m.
Metro-East Lutheran at Waterloo, 4 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Incarnate Word at Althoff, 4 p.m.
Edwardsville at East St. Louis, 4:30 p.m.
Granite City at Belleville West, 4:30 p.m.
Triad at Jerseyville, 5 p.m.
Civic Memorial at Mascoutah, 5 p.m.
Mater Dei at Cor Jesu, 6 p.m.
Wood River at Father McGivney, 6 p.m.
Belleville East at Gibault, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Waterloo, 6:30 p.m.
Cahokia at Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.
Wesclin at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Salem at Freeburg, 7:30 p.m.
