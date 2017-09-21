High school sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 21

BOYS GOLF
Mississippi Valley Conference Championships
The Orchards Golf Course
Par 71
TEAMS: Highland 315, Waterloo 341, Triad 314, Mascoutah 367, Jersey 386, Civic Memorial 390
Highland: Ben Brauns 79, Brandon Monie 73, Dylan Bargetzi 82, Evan Sutton 81, Connor Pinsker 82, Stephen Schneiers 86
Waterloo: Tommy Carr 83, Sam Kreinberg 89, Tre Wahlig 80, Kole Kaltenbronn 89, Zane Miller 90, Alex Nobbe 96
Triad: Cam Lambert 82, Tyler Flesher 99, Matt Weis 88, Ryan Larson 84, Destin Patek 87, Garrett Wood 93
Mascoutah: Ayden Mason 88, Jaden Rhoderick 96, Colin Waltsgott 99, Brayden Kroebel 93, Kaleb Ballar 95, Andrew Brady 91
Jersey: Colton Wadlow 83, Cole Quinn 90, Davis Hamm 95, Ryan Eickoff 118
Civic Memorial: Michael Dixon 103, Adam Flack 98, Jacob Fromme 93, Will Jones 96, Travis Hilligoss 110
Althoff 155, Carbondale 158, at Centralia 165
Green View Golf Club
Par 35
Althoff: Davidson 37, Wilson 38, Bruening 39, Irwin 41
Carbondale: Pereiva 34, Lightfoot 40, Hudgkins 41, Sanders 43
Centralia: Urshan 37, Clossen 40, Reed 42, Venable 46
BOYS SOCCER
Central 5, Staunton 1
Central
3
2
—
5
Staunton
0
1
—
1
GOALS: C: Jay Detmer 2, Hunter Kruep 2, Drew Wesselmann ;S: Bryce Buzick
GOALIES: C - Min-80-Hunter Vetter Sv-6; S-Min-80-Konner Henke Sv-18
Wesclin 5, Valmeyer 3
Valmeyer
0
3
—
2
Wesclin
2
3
—
5
GOALS: W: Trent Calvert 3, Luis Gonzalez, Kyle Ciborowski
GOALIES: V-; W-Min-80-Bernie Thiebeau Sv-4
Carlyle 5, Christ Our Rock 0
Carlyle
3
2
—
5
Christ Our Rock
0
0
—
0
GOALS: Ca: Jacopo Alongi 5
GOALIES: Ca- Min-80-Iker De La Cruz Sv-4; Ch-
CYC/Guelker Tournament - Sullivan Division
Bayless 2 Mascoutah 1
Bayless
1
1
—
2
Mascoutah
0
1
—
1
CYC/Guelker Tournament - Walsh Division
Belleville West 8 Fort Zumwalt North 0
Belleville West
2
6
—
8
Fort Zumwalt North
0
0
—
0
GOALS: B: Garrett Bass 3, Xavier Brown 2, Dylan Firestone 2, Blake Goodman
GOALIES: B- Min-80-James Wiegers Sv-6; F-
GIRLS GOLF
Alton vs Belleville West
The Orchards Golf Club
Alton: Morgan Bemis, 38; Aliana Kottabi, 45; Jenna Fleming, 46; Paige Wittman, 52
Belleville West: Cassidy Caliper, 35; Georgi Warren, 44; Gretchen Rudolf, 45; Nina Goodrich, 50
Althoff 177, Belleville East 203, Waterloo 221
Acorns Golf Course
Althoff: Megan Lewis 41, Tia Kimbrough and Anna Pusa 45, Maggie Tiernan 46
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Althoff def. Incarnate Word
Edwardsville def. East St. Louis 25-8, 25-11
Belleville West def. Granite City 25-5, 25-19
Triad def. Jerseyville 28-26, 25-15
Mascoutah def. Civic Memorial 25-21, 25-16
Cor Jesu def. Mater Dei 25-15, 25-23
Central def. Carlyle 25-22, 25-13
Wood River def. Father McGivney 25-12, 22-25, 25-15
Belleville East def. Gibault 25-21, 25-16
Highland def. Waterloo 30-32, 25-12, 25-13
Columbia def. Wesclin 25-22, 25-19
New Athens def. Valmeyer 27-25, 16-25, 25-15
Freeburg def. Salem 26-24, 25-13
Pickneyville def. Nashville 24-26, 25-15, 25-23
Metro East Lutheran def. Bunker Hill 25-22, 22-25, 28-26
AREA SCHEDULE
FOOTBALL
Centralia at Althoff, 7 p.m.
Salem at Wesclin, 7 p.m.
Edwardsville at Alton, 7 p.m.
Civic Memorial at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Lebanon at West Plains, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Carlyle, 7 p.m.
Belleville West at Granite City, 7 p.m.
Highland at Triad, 7 p.m.
Belleville East at O’Fallon, 7 p.m.
Collinsville at East St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Cahokia at Carbondale, 7 p.m.
Mascoutah at Jerseyville, 7 p.m.
Central at Mater Dei, 7 p.m.
Freeburg at Red Bud, 7 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Dick Gerber Invitational, 1 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Belleville East Invitational, 1 p.m.
Comments