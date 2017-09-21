High School Sports

High school sports scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 21

September 21, 2017 10:58 PM

BOYS GOLF

Mississippi Valley Conference Championships

The Orchards Golf Course

Par 71

TEAMS: Highland 315, Waterloo 341, Triad 314, Mascoutah 367, Jersey 386, Civic Memorial 390

Highland: Ben Brauns 79, Brandon Monie 73, Dylan Bargetzi 82, Evan Sutton 81, Connor Pinsker 82, Stephen Schneiers 86

Waterloo: Tommy Carr 83, Sam Kreinberg 89, Tre Wahlig 80, Kole Kaltenbronn 89, Zane Miller 90, Alex Nobbe 96

Triad: Cam Lambert 82, Tyler Flesher 99, Matt Weis 88, Ryan Larson 84, Destin Patek 87, Garrett Wood 93

Mascoutah: Ayden Mason 88, Jaden Rhoderick 96, Colin Waltsgott 99, Brayden Kroebel 93, Kaleb Ballar 95, Andrew Brady 91

Jersey: Colton Wadlow 83, Cole Quinn 90, Davis Hamm 95, Ryan Eickoff 118

Civic Memorial: Michael Dixon 103, Adam Flack 98, Jacob Fromme 93, Will Jones 96, Travis Hilligoss 110

Althoff 155, Carbondale 158, at Centralia 165

Green View Golf Club

Par 35

Althoff: Davidson 37, Wilson 38, Bruening 39, Irwin 41

Carbondale: Pereiva 34, Lightfoot 40, Hudgkins 41, Sanders 43

Centralia: Urshan 37, Clossen 40, Reed 42, Venable 46

BOYS SOCCER

Central 5, Staunton 1

Central

3

2

5

Staunton

0

1

1

GOALS: C: Jay Detmer 2, Hunter Kruep 2, Drew Wesselmann ;S: Bryce Buzick

GOALIES: C - Min-80-Hunter Vetter Sv-6; S-Min-80-Konner Henke Sv-18

Wesclin 5, Valmeyer 3

Valmeyer

0

3

2

Wesclin

2

3

5

GOALS: W: Trent Calvert 3, Luis Gonzalez, Kyle Ciborowski

GOALIES: V-; W-Min-80-Bernie Thiebeau Sv-4

Carlyle 5, Christ Our Rock 0

Carlyle

3

2

5

Christ Our Rock

0

0

0

GOALS: Ca: Jacopo Alongi 5

GOALIES: Ca- Min-80-Iker De La Cruz Sv-4; Ch-

CYC/Guelker Tournament - Sullivan Division

Bayless 2 Mascoutah 1

Bayless

1

1

2

Mascoutah

0

1

1

CYC/Guelker Tournament - Walsh Division

Belleville West 8 Fort Zumwalt North 0

Belleville West

2

6

8

Fort Zumwalt North

0

0

0

GOALS: B: Garrett Bass 3, Xavier Brown 2, Dylan Firestone 2, Blake Goodman

GOALIES: B- Min-80-James Wiegers Sv-6; F-

GIRLS GOLF

Alton vs Belleville West

The Orchards Golf Club

Alton: Morgan Bemis, 38; Aliana Kottabi, 45; Jenna Fleming, 46; Paige Wittman, 52

Belleville West: Cassidy Caliper, 35; Georgi Warren, 44; Gretchen Rudolf, 45; Nina Goodrich, 50

Althoff 177, Belleville East 203, Waterloo 221

Acorns Golf Course

Althoff: Megan Lewis 41, Tia Kimbrough and Anna Pusa 45, Maggie Tiernan 46

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Althoff def. Incarnate Word

Edwardsville def. East St. Louis 25-8, 25-11

Belleville West def. Granite City 25-5, 25-19

Triad def. Jerseyville 28-26, 25-15

Mascoutah def. Civic Memorial 25-21, 25-16

Cor Jesu def. Mater Dei 25-15, 25-23

Central def. Carlyle 25-22, 25-13

Wood River def. Father McGivney 25-12, 22-25, 25-15

Belleville East def. Gibault 25-21, 25-16

Highland def. Waterloo 30-32, 25-12, 25-13

Columbia def. Wesclin 25-22, 25-19

New Athens def. Valmeyer 27-25, 16-25, 25-15

Freeburg def. Salem 26-24, 25-13

Pickneyville def. Nashville 24-26, 25-15, 25-23

Metro East Lutheran def. Bunker Hill 25-22, 22-25, 28-26

AREA SCHEDULE

FOOTBALL

Centralia at Althoff, 7 p.m.

Salem at Wesclin, 7 p.m.

Edwardsville at Alton, 7 p.m.

Civic Memorial at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Lebanon at West Plains, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Carlyle, 7 p.m.

Belleville West at Granite City, 7 p.m.

Highland at Triad, 7 p.m.

Belleville East at O’Fallon, 7 p.m.

Collinsville at East St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Cahokia at Carbondale, 7 p.m.

Mascoutah at Jerseyville, 7 p.m.

Central at Mater Dei, 7 p.m.

Freeburg at Red Bud, 7 p.m.

BOYS GOLF

Dick Gerber Invitational, 1 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Belleville East Invitational, 1 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

O'Fallon senior hopes to lead Panthers to state volleyball tournament

O'Fallon senior hopes to lead Panthers to state volleyball tournament 1:54

O'Fallon senior hopes to lead Panthers to state volleyball tournament
Althoff volleyball beats Edwardsville to remain undefeated 1:07

Althoff volleyball beats Edwardsville to remain undefeated
Flyers' senior running back rolls over East 1:41

Flyers' senior running back rolls over East

View More Video