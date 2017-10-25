Melichar, Nester cap season with fifth place finish at Class 1A State Tennis Tournament

▪ The Althoff High School doubles tandem capped a memorable two weeks on Saturday when they placed fifth at the IHSA Class 1A Girls State Tennis Tournament in suburban Chicago.
Both juniors, Melichar and Nester won the doubles title at the Althoff Sectional then advanced to the round of 16 during the first day of competition at the state finals. After dropping their third round match to fall into the consolation bracket, Nester and Melichar won five consecutive matches to earn the fifth place medals as well as first team all-state recognition.
Sillmon’s big week helps East sweep Central, Triad
▪ Belleville East senior Kameryn Sillmon helped the Lancers volleyball team record a pair of hard fought three set wins over Central and Triad last week. Sillmon had eight kills and three blocks in the Lancers win over Central, then came back with an effort of 15 kills and 10 blocks in the victory over Triad.
Mumford opens postseason with a bang
▪ Wesclin freshman Justin Mumford covered the 3 mile New Athens cross country course in a time of 15 minutes 20 seconds to win the Class 1A New Athens Regional title. Mumford’s time was 13 seconds faster than Freeburg senior and two-time News-Democrat Runner of the Year Charlie Parrish.
Chandler wins New Athens Regional
▪ Continuing to save her best efforts for the biggest meets of the season, Freeburg sophomore Breanna Chandler won the girls title at the Class 1A New Athens Cross Country Regional. A Class 1A all-state runner a year ago when she placed 25th at Detweiller Park in Peoria, Chandler won the regional championship in a time of 18 minutes 57 seconds.
Schwartz dominates at Highland Regional
▪ Waterloo junior Jenna Schwartz was her dominating self as she breezed to the individual championship at the Class 2A Highland Cross Country Regional. A two-time all-state runner and reigning News-Democrat Runner of the Year, Schwartz covered the thee mile course in 17 minutes 41 seconds, a full 1 minutes 15 seconds better than teammate and second place medal Ella King (18:56)
O’Keefe posts narrow win at Belleville West
▪ Granite City junior Andrew O’Keefe outkicked Edwardsville junior Roland Prenzler as he won the individual title at the Class 3A Belleville West Cross Country Regional on Saturday. O’Keefe covered the course in 15 minutes 8 seconds. The time was four seconds better than Prenzler who finished in 15:12.
Korak leads Edwardsville to regional championship
▪ Edwardsville sophomore Abby Korak covered the 3 mile Belleville West course in 17 minutes 39 seconds as she eased to the title at the Class 3A Belleville West Cross Country Regional. Korak’s effort led the Tigers to the teaam championship
Comments