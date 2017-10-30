More Videos

Pause
  • Game-winning goal sends Gibault to sectional title game

    Aaron Grohmann, assisted by Logan Doerr and Karson Huels, helps send the Hawks to the sectional title game.

Aaron Grohmann, assisted by Logan Doerr and Karson Huels, helps send the Hawks to the sectional title game. Jim Thompson Provided
Aaron Grohmann, assisted by Logan Doerr and Karson Huels, helps send the Hawks to the sectional title game. Jim Thompson Provided

High School Sports

Chatham Glenwood on deck for Gibault soccer in super-sectional

By David Wilhelm

dwilhelm@bnd.com

October 30, 2017 3:55 PM

The Gibault boys soccer team has been unfazed by its jump to Class 2A.

The Hawks — winners of Class 1A state championships in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2013 — have reached the super-sectional in their first year in Class 2A.

First-year coach Darryn Haudrich, a 2002 graduate of Gibault, will lead his Hawks (16-6-3) against Chatham Glenwood (22-2-1) in the Springfield super-sectional at the University of Illinois-Springfield. Kickoff is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The super-sectional winner will advance to the state tournament, against either Quincy Notre Dame or Wheaton Academy, at 1 p.m. Friday at Hoffman Estates High School. Quincy Notre Dame will play Wheaton Academy in the Sterling super-sectional at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Gibault, a private school, graduated in class because it has twice advanced to the Final Four of the state tournament in a four-year period, making it subject to the Illinois High School Association’s “success factor.” The Hawks won state in 2013 and placed third in 2016.

Chatham Glenwood is on a 14-game unbeaten streak. The Titans’ only losses have come against Bradley-Bourbonnais and Springfield.

Pause
  • Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional

    Logan Doerr socres an insurance goal to help the Hawks advance to the Class 2A Supersectional.

Insurance goal helps Gibault advance to Supersectional

Logan Doerr socres an insurance goal to help the Hawks advance to the Class 2A Supersectional.

Jim Thompson Provided

Gibault is on a six-game winning streak and is unbeaten in its last seven games. The Hawks outlasted Triad 2-0 on Friday in the championship game of the Columbia sectional.

The Hawks are led by juniors Karson Huels (17 goals, 10 assists) and Logan Doerr (10 goals, eight assists). Sophomore goalie Connor Olson has seven shutouts and a 1.17 goals-against average.

Pause
  • Gibault celebrates with fans

    The Gibault Hawks celebrate after winning the sectional semifinal.

Gibault celebrates with fans

The Gibault Hawks celebrate after winning the sectional semifinal.

Jim Thompson Provided

David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm

Pause
