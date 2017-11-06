Advance state volleyball tickets available at Althoff

Advance tickets for the IHSA State Volleyball Tournament will be on sale this week in the athletic office at Althoff High School beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Althoff punched its ticket to the Class 3A Final Four with a Salem Super-Sectional victory over Mount Zion on Friday.
The Crusaders are now 39-1 and will face Normal University High in the state semifinals Friday at 5:30 p.m. With a win, they will advance to the title game Saturday, also at 5:30 p.m. The third place game would be at 4 p.m.
All state games will be played at Redbird Arena on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal.
