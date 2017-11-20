Switch to defense pays off for Freeburg sophomore who commits to Oklahoma

More Videos 0:35 Highland's undefeated football season ends against Rochester Pause 1:46 Illinois student talks about saving money out of state 0:35 Hofbrauhaus to open next year 1:38 Get a look inside the new Peacock Bakery and Cafe 1:28 Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 4:51 Art teacher says serious concussion made her a better mom, mentor 1:15 Belleville aldermen vote to make expiring sales tax permanent 2:52 Queen of Hearts raffles take Southern Illinois by storm 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Freeburg sophomore commits to Oklahoma University soccer Katie Houck, a sophomore at Freeburg High, talks about her verbal commitment to play soccer at Oklahoma. Houck plays for St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club and does not play for the Midgets' soccer team. Katie Houck, a sophomore at Freeburg High, talks about her verbal commitment to play soccer at Oklahoma. Houck plays for St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club and does not play for the Midgets' soccer team. dwilhelm@bnd.com

