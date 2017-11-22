Metro-east high school scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 22

Boys Basketball
Tournament of Champions
Belleville West 85, College Park (Texas), 65
College Park, 19 12 19 15 - 65
Belleville West 28 21 14 22 - 85
College Park, Texa (65):
Grimes 23, Scott 16, Noel 8, Blakemore 7, Anderson 6, Bowman 5,
Totals:
FG-26 (9 3-point FG) FT-4/8 PF-18.
Belleville West (85):
EJ Liddell 35,Keith Randolph Jr. 16,Malachi Smith 11,Lawrence Brazil III 10,Jaylin Mosby 10,Justin Edwards 2,Marcellus Romious 1,
Totals:
FG-32 (4 3-point FG) FT-17/26 PF-10.
Alton Redbird Tip-Off - Pool A
Carnahan 56, Althoff 51
Carnahan 6 13 15 22 __ 56
Althoff 12 12 16 11 __ 51
Carnahan (56):
Aaron Brookins 16, Marquis Hayes 16, Marius Molton 8, Tavon Tompkins 7, Coreon James 5, Philip Johnson 2, Javon Johnson 2,
Totals:
FG-24 (2 3-point FG) FT-6/14 PF-21.
Althoff (51):
Khalifah Muhammad 16,Melvin Brock 10,Ethyn Brown 6,Greg Wells 6,Daulton Burgner 4,Justin Strong 4,Jordyn Slaughter 3,Patrick Readye 2,
Totals:
FG-19 (5 3-point FG) FT-8/22 PF-18.
Alton Redbird Tip-Off - Pool B
O’Fallon 61, Riverview 33
O’fallon 11 27 16 7 - 61
Riverview 9 11 6 7 - 33
O’Fallon (61):
Jalen Hodge 23, Nick Boone 12, Isaiah Craft 6, Teron Bowman 5, Garrett Herring 5, Ronnie Anthony 3, Josiah Gibson 3, Robert Hayes 2, Kameron Neal 2,
Totals:
FG-24 (9 3-point FG) FT-4/17 PF-14.
Riverview Gardens (33):
Charles Rush-Bey 9,Tavon Graham 7,Schuyler Pimentel 4,Ryan Pitts 4,Jaylen Watts 3,Tim Foreman 2,Darnay McDonald 2,Christopher Robinson 2,
Totals:
FG-14 (0 3-point FG) FT-5/11 PF-13.
Alton Redbird Tip-Off - Pool B
Alton 85, Ritenour 69
Ritenour 19 13 16 21 - 69
Alton 21 18 19 27 - 85
Ritenour (69):
Jonathan Bishop 15, Barrion Clemons 14, Darrell Bolden 11, Kobe Smith 11, Nick Williams 10, Demeetrie Beach 6, Jordan Holmes 2,
Totals:
FG-25 (2 3-point FG) FT-17/28 PF-26.
Adam Lopez Tournament - 1st round
E. St. Louis 69, North Chicago 66
North Chicago 15 14 16 21 - 66
E. St. Louis 11 16 13 29 - 69
North Chicago (66):
Pierce Coleman 14, Syshone Lymon 12, Ken Pryor-Richardson 12, DyShawn Gales 11, Ishaun Walker 9, Cordell Bailey 4, Nate Fields 2, Raeshaun Samoa 2,
Totals:
FG-24 (3 3-point FG) FT-15/17 PF-20.
East St. Louis (69):
Joe Reece 31,Terrance Hargrove Jr. 20,Traeveion Jones 7,James Collins 5,Marrion Chairs 2,Getaveion Edwards 2,Keyon Seawood 2,
Totals:
FG-26 (3 3-point FG) FT-14/16 PF-15.
Lincoln 40, Cahokia 28
Lincoln 9 6 16 9 - 40
Cahokia 8 2 9 9 - 28
Lincoln (40):
Isaiah Bowers 22, Ben Grunder 8, Jermaine Hamlin 5, Colton Holliday 5,
Totals:
FG-17 (4 3-point FG) FT-2/5 PF-12.
Cahokia (28):
Richard Robinson 8,Elijah Rice 7,Deavis Johnson 5,Cortez Brown 4,Kendez Basquine 2,Shamon Hudson 2,
Totals:
FG-13 (1 3-point FG) FT-1/3 PF-8.
Stove Top Stuffing Classic
Civic Memorial 69, Granite City 62
Granite City 11 7 14 30 - 62
Civic Mem. 14 11 20 24 - 69
Granite City (62):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Civic Memorial (69):
JaQuan Adams 27,Caden Clark 16,Bryce Zupan 10,Geoffrey Withers 9,Jayden Serafini 3,Jacob Coleman 2,Kaleb Denney 2,
Totals:
FG-21 (2 3-point FG) FT-25/34 PF-15.
Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tip Off - Consolation quarterfinal
Christ Our Rock 55, Dupo 25
Christ Our Ro 12 19 21 3 - 55
Dupo 6 2 7 10 - 25
Christ Our Rock (55):
Jordan Bent 13, Tristen Britt 13, Tymar Offutt 10, Hayden Johnson 8, Sam Britt 5, Colin Ramsour 4, Anthony Koen 1, Karl Owens 1,
Totals:
FG-21 (4 3-point FG) FT-9/15 PF-12.
Dupo (25):
Kolbie Allen 9,Kyle Steinhauer 5,Devin Similey 3,Tyler Kyle 2,Omarion Lewis 2,Dallas Parks 2,Malik Calhoun 1,Tyler Touchette 1,
Totals:
FG-8 (1 3-point FG) FT-8/15 PF-17.
St. Louis Col 42, Wood River 39
St. Louis Col 12 7 12 11 - 42
Wood River 5 11 10 13 - 39
St. Louis College (42):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Wood River (39):
Justin Englar 12,Marc Saint Peters 7,Darren Spuill 6,Jared Liley 4,Andrew Raymond 4,Tavion Walker 4,Shawn McKee 2,
Totals:
FG-17 (0 3-point FG) FT-5/11 PF-18.
Girls Basketball
O’Fallon Tipoff Classic - 4
Glenwood 70, Belleville East 55
Glenwood 11 14 24 21 - 70
Belleville East 12 19 18 6 - 55
Chatham Glenwood (70):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Belleville East (55):
Nyah Ford 16,B’Aunce Carter 15,Brittney Nitz 9,Kaylah Rainey 7,Grace Tantillo 3,Bryce Dowell 2,Jailyn McClenny 2,Ariana Glass 1,
Totals:
FG-20 (2 3-point FG) FT-13/25 PF-33.
O’Fallon Tipoff Classic
Edwardsville 69, Hazelwood Central 38
Hazelwood Central 4 13 15 6 - 38
Edwardsville 21 17 11 20 - 69
Hazelwood Central (38):
Nariyah Simmons 19, Kourtne White 15, Nikayla Hill 2, Kelsie Williams 2,
Totals:
FG-11 (6 3-point FG) FT-10/13 PF-20.
Edwardsville (69):
Kate Martin 24,Quierra Love 11,Myriah Noodle-Haywood 11,Rachel Pranger 8,Jaylen Townsend 7,Morgan Hulme 4,Rachel Vinyard 3,Katelynne Roberts 1,
Totals:
FG-24 (3 3-point FG) FT-18/29 PF-15.
O’Fallon Tipoff Classic - 4
O’Fallon 55, Hazelwood Central 47
Hazelwood Central 12 14 7 14 - 47
O’Fallon 18 13 11 13 - 55
Hazelwood Central (47):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
O’Fallon (55):
Sydney Thurwalker 14,Izzy Akoro 12,Jayla Stubblefield 12,Makayla Best 9,Ashley Schloer 5,McKenzie Chamberlain 2,Courtney Keller 1,
Totals:
FG-20 (2 3-point FG) FT-13/24 PF-10.
O’Fallon Tipoff Classic - 4
Edwardsville 59, Mccluer North 23
Mccluer North 7 6 3 7 - 23
Edwardsville 7 16 18 18 - 59
McCluer North (23):
Ayanna Gibson 13, Samya Johnson 4, Alexus Davis 3, Madeleine Pinkston 3,
Totals:
FG-7 (2 3-point FG) FT-7/13 PF-14
O’Fallon Tipoff Classic - 4
O’Fallon 65, Mccluer North 26
Mccluer North 7 5 8 6 - 26
O’fallon 24 17 13 11 - 65
McCluer North (26):
Feleesia Cunningham 6, Samya Johnson 6, Michelle Owens 5, Ayanna Gibson 3, Alexus Davis 2, Madeleine Pinkston 2, Alexus Steele 2,
Totals:
FG-10 (1 3-point FG) FT-5/14 PF-8.
O’Fallon (65):
Ashley Schloer 14,Sydney Thurwalker 14,Makayla Best 11,Izzy Akoro 8,Jayla Stubblefield 7,Courtney Keller 5,Reyna Bullock 3,Caroline Keller 2,McKenzie Chamberlain 1,
Totals:
FG-26 (6 3-point FG) FT-7/10 PF-9.
O’Fallon Tipoff Classic - 4
Metro 52, Belleville West 23
Metro 15 16 7 14 - 52
Belleville West 9 6 5 3 - 23
Metro (52):
Brooke Flowers 24, Micah Goldman 13, Andrea Hudson 6, Mikenzie Burt 5, Faith Bland 4,
Totals:
FG-23 (4 3-point FG) FT-2/3 PF-5.
