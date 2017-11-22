High School Sports

Metro-east high school scoreboard for Wednesday, Nov. 22

November 22, 2017 10:41 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

Boys Basketball

Tournament of Champions

Belleville West 85, College Park (Texas), 65

College Park, 19 12 19 15 - 65

Belleville West 28 21 14 22 - 85

College Park, Texa (65):

Grimes 23, Scott 16, Noel 8, Blakemore 7, Anderson 6, Bowman 5,

Totals:

FG-26 (9 3-point FG) FT-4/8 PF-18.

Belleville West (85):

EJ Liddell 35,Keith Randolph Jr. 16,Malachi Smith 11,Lawrence Brazil III 10,Jaylin Mosby 10,Justin Edwards 2,Marcellus Romious 1,

Totals:

FG-32 (4 3-point FG) FT-17/26 PF-10.

Alton Redbird Tip-Off - Pool A

Carnahan 56, Althoff 51

Carnahan 6 13 15 22 __ 56

Althoff 12 12 16 11 __ 51

Carnahan (56):

Aaron Brookins 16, Marquis Hayes 16, Marius Molton 8, Tavon Tompkins 7, Coreon James 5, Philip Johnson 2, Javon Johnson 2,

Totals:

FG-24 (2 3-point FG) FT-6/14 PF-21.

Althoff (51):

Khalifah Muhammad 16,Melvin Brock 10,Ethyn Brown 6,Greg Wells 6,Daulton Burgner 4,Justin Strong 4,Jordyn Slaughter 3,Patrick Readye 2,

Totals:

FG-19 (5 3-point FG) FT-8/22 PF-18.

Alton Redbird Tip-Off - Pool B

O’Fallon 61, Riverview 33

O’fallon 11 27 16 7 - 61

Riverview 9 11 6 7 - 33

O’Fallon (61):

Jalen Hodge 23, Nick Boone 12, Isaiah Craft 6, Teron Bowman 5, Garrett Herring 5, Ronnie Anthony 3, Josiah Gibson 3, Robert Hayes 2, Kameron Neal 2,

Totals:

FG-24 (9 3-point FG) FT-4/17 PF-14.

Riverview Gardens (33):

Charles Rush-Bey 9,Tavon Graham 7,Schuyler Pimentel 4,Ryan Pitts 4,Jaylen Watts 3,Tim Foreman 2,Darnay McDonald 2,Christopher Robinson 2,

Totals:

FG-14 (0 3-point FG) FT-5/11 PF-13.

Alton Redbird Tip-Off - Pool B

Alton 85, Ritenour 69

Ritenour 19 13 16 21 - 69

Alton 21 18 19 27 - 85

Ritenour (69):

Jonathan Bishop 15, Barrion Clemons 14, Darrell Bolden 11, Kobe Smith 11, Nick Williams 10, Demeetrie Beach 6, Jordan Holmes 2,

Totals:

FG-25 (2 3-point FG) FT-17/28 PF-26.

Adam Lopez Tournament - 1st round

E. St. Louis 69, North Chicago 66

North Chicago 15 14 16 21 - 66

E. St. Louis 11 16 13 29 - 69

North Chicago (66):

Pierce Coleman 14, Syshone Lymon 12, Ken Pryor-Richardson 12, DyShawn Gales 11, Ishaun Walker 9, Cordell Bailey 4, Nate Fields 2, Raeshaun Samoa 2,

Totals:

FG-24 (3 3-point FG) FT-15/17 PF-20.

East St. Louis (69):

Joe Reece 31,Terrance Hargrove Jr. 20,Traeveion Jones 7,James Collins 5,Marrion Chairs 2,Getaveion Edwards 2,Keyon Seawood 2,

Totals:

FG-26 (3 3-point FG) FT-14/16 PF-15.

Lincoln 40, Cahokia 28

Lincoln 9 6 16 9 - 40

Cahokia 8 2 9 9 - 28

Lincoln (40):

Isaiah Bowers 22, Ben Grunder 8, Jermaine Hamlin 5, Colton Holliday 5,

Totals:

FG-17 (4 3-point FG) FT-2/5 PF-12.

Cahokia (28):

Richard Robinson 8,Elijah Rice 7,Deavis Johnson 5,Cortez Brown 4,Kendez Basquine 2,Shamon Hudson 2,

Totals:

FG-13 (1 3-point FG) FT-1/3 PF-8.

Stove Top Stuffing Classic

Civic Memorial 69, Granite City 62

Granite City 11 7 14 30 - 62

Civic Mem. 14 11 20 24 - 69

Granite City (62):

Totals:

FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.

Civic Memorial (69):

JaQuan Adams 27,Caden Clark 16,Bryce Zupan 10,Geoffrey Withers 9,Jayden Serafini 3,Jacob Coleman 2,Kaleb Denney 2,

Totals:

FG-21 (2 3-point FG) FT-25/34 PF-15.

Metro-East Lutheran Turkey Tip Off - Consolation quarterfinal

Christ Our Rock 55, Dupo 25

Christ Our Ro 12 19 21 3 - 55

Dupo 6 2 7 10 - 25

Christ Our Rock (55):

Jordan Bent 13, Tristen Britt 13, Tymar Offutt 10, Hayden Johnson 8, Sam Britt 5, Colin Ramsour 4, Anthony Koen 1, Karl Owens 1,

Totals:

FG-21 (4 3-point FG) FT-9/15 PF-12.

Dupo (25):

Kolbie Allen 9,Kyle Steinhauer 5,Devin Similey 3,Tyler Kyle 2,Omarion Lewis 2,Dallas Parks 2,Malik Calhoun 1,Tyler Touchette 1,

Totals:

FG-8 (1 3-point FG) FT-8/15 PF-17.

St. Louis Col 42, Wood River 39

St. Louis Col 12 7 12 11 - 42

Wood River 5 11 10 13 - 39

St. Louis College (42):

Totals:

FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.

Wood River (39):

Justin Englar 12,Marc Saint Peters 7,Darren Spuill 6,Jared Liley 4,Andrew Raymond 4,Tavion Walker 4,Shawn McKee 2,

Totals:

FG-17 (0 3-point FG) FT-5/11 PF-18.

Girls Basketball

O’Fallon Tipoff Classic - 4

Glenwood 70, Belleville East 55

Glenwood 11 14 24 21 - 70

Belleville East 12 19 18 6 - 55

Chatham Glenwood (70):

Totals:

FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.

Belleville East (55):

Nyah Ford 16,B’Aunce Carter 15,Brittney Nitz 9,Kaylah Rainey 7,Grace Tantillo 3,Bryce Dowell 2,Jailyn McClenny 2,Ariana Glass 1,

Totals:

FG-20 (2 3-point FG) FT-13/25 PF-33.

O’Fallon Tipoff Classic

Edwardsville 69, Hazelwood Central 38

Hazelwood Central 4 13 15 6 - 38

Edwardsville 21 17 11 20 - 69

Hazelwood Central (38):

Nariyah Simmons 19, Kourtne White 15, Nikayla Hill 2, Kelsie Williams 2,

Totals:

FG-11 (6 3-point FG) FT-10/13 PF-20.

Edwardsville (69):

Kate Martin 24,Quierra Love 11,Myriah Noodle-Haywood 11,Rachel Pranger 8,Jaylen Townsend 7,Morgan Hulme 4,Rachel Vinyard 3,Katelynne Roberts 1,

Totals:

FG-24 (3 3-point FG) FT-18/29 PF-15.

O’Fallon Tipoff Classic - 4

O’Fallon 55, Hazelwood Central 47

Hazelwood Central 12 14 7 14 - 47

O’Fallon 18 13 11 13 - 55

Hazelwood Central (47):

Totals:

FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.

O’Fallon (55):

Sydney Thurwalker 14,Izzy Akoro 12,Jayla Stubblefield 12,Makayla Best 9,Ashley Schloer 5,McKenzie Chamberlain 2,Courtney Keller 1,

Totals:

FG-20 (2 3-point FG) FT-13/24 PF-10.

O’Fallon Tipoff Classic - 4

Edwardsville 59, Mccluer North 23

Mccluer North 7 6 3 7 - 23

Edwardsville 7 16 18 18 - 59

McCluer North (23):

Ayanna Gibson 13, Samya Johnson 4, Alexus Davis 3, Madeleine Pinkston 3,

Totals:

FG-7 (2 3-point FG) FT-7/13 PF-14

O’Fallon Tipoff Classic - 4

O’Fallon 65, Mccluer North 26

Mccluer North 7 5 8 6 - 26

O’fallon 24 17 13 11 - 65

McCluer North (26):

Feleesia Cunningham 6, Samya Johnson 6, Michelle Owens 5, Ayanna Gibson 3, Alexus Davis 2, Madeleine Pinkston 2, Alexus Steele 2,

Totals:

FG-10 (1 3-point FG) FT-5/14 PF-8.

O’Fallon (65):

Ashley Schloer 14,Sydney Thurwalker 14,Makayla Best 11,Izzy Akoro 8,Jayla Stubblefield 7,Courtney Keller 5,Reyna Bullock 3,Caroline Keller 2,McKenzie Chamberlain 1,

Totals:

FG-26 (6 3-point FG) FT-7/10 PF-9.

O’Fallon Tipoff Classic - 4

Metro 52, Belleville West 23

Metro 15 16 7 14 - 52

Belleville West 9 6 5 3 - 23

Metro (52):

Brooke Flowers 24, Micah Goldman 13, Andrea Hudson 6, Mikenzie Burt 5, Faith Bland 4,

Totals:

FG-23 (4 3-point FG) FT-2/3 PF-5.

