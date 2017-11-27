High School Sports

All-Southwestern Conference soccer team

November 27, 2017 11:22 AM

FIRST TEAM

Zach Timmerman, Edwardsville

Garrett Bass, Belleville West

Zac Cawvey, Collinsville

Zane Baker, Collinsville

Jake Koenig, O'Fallon

Eli McClinton, Belleville East

Colin Lombardi, Alton

Alec Mills, Edwardsville

Xavier Brown, Belleville West

Devin Chambers, Belleville East

GOALIE: Michael Hoelting, Edwardsville

SECOND TEAM

Nate Martin, O'Fallon

Levi Davis, Alton

Austin Huang, Edwardsville

Logan Whitehead, Collinsville

Jordan Ellis, O'Fallon

Kaleb Bassett, Belleville West

Cole Khosrovani, Belleville East

Jacob Mulvihill, Edwardsville

Luke Liljeren, Collinsville

Easton Joromin, Belleville West

GOALIE: Austin Gavlick, Collinsville

THIRD TEAM

Jacob Crook, Granite City

Tyler McCauley, Granite City

Joe Morrissey, Alton

Trey Przybysz, Collinsville

Ben Koenig, O'Fallon

Kyle Wright, Edwardsville

Ethan Miracle, Edwardsville

Joe Pearson, Belleville West

Hunter Peppers, Belleville East

Adam Hudder, O'Fallon

Daniel Hentz, Edwardsville

GOALIES: Nick Hayes Belleville East; Hunter Dill, Alton

