All-Southwestern Conference soccer team

FIRST TEAM
Zach Timmerman, Edwardsville
Garrett Bass, Belleville West
Zac Cawvey, Collinsville
Zane Baker, Collinsville
Jake Koenig, O'Fallon
Eli McClinton, Belleville East
Colin Lombardi, Alton
Alec Mills, Edwardsville
Xavier Brown, Belleville West
Devin Chambers, Belleville East
GOALIE: Michael Hoelting, Edwardsville
SECOND TEAM
Nate Martin, O'Fallon
Levi Davis, Alton
Austin Huang, Edwardsville
Logan Whitehead, Collinsville
Jordan Ellis, O'Fallon
Kaleb Bassett, Belleville West
Cole Khosrovani, Belleville East
Jacob Mulvihill, Edwardsville
Luke Liljeren, Collinsville
Easton Joromin, Belleville West
GOALIE: Austin Gavlick, Collinsville
THIRD TEAM
Jacob Crook, Granite City
Tyler McCauley, Granite City
Joe Morrissey, Alton
Trey Przybysz, Collinsville
Ben Koenig, O'Fallon
Kyle Wright, Edwardsville
Ethan Miracle, Edwardsville
Joe Pearson, Belleville West
Hunter Peppers, Belleville East
Adam Hudder, O'Fallon
Daniel Hentz, Edwardsville
GOALIES: Nick Hayes Belleville East; Hunter Dill, Alton
