Holmes, Peterson combine for 40 points in Columbia victory

Boys Basketball
Holmes leads Columbia to first win
Jordan Holmes scored a game-high 21 points and Jon Peterson added another 19 to lead the Columbia Eagles to a 63-36 win over Waterloo at the Mascoutah Tip-Off Classic Wednesday.
The Eagle shook off a tough one-point loss to Nashville at the buzzer Tuesday to notch their first win of the season.
Columbia landed 23 of 55 shots from the field, led by Holmes and Peterson, who were a combined 57.6 percent with three of the Eagles’ six 3-pointers.
Waterloo, which trailed 25-12 at the half, wasted a 19-point effort by Eli Dodd.
The Bulldogs (1-3) next face Freeburg on Dec. 5. Columbia will square off with unbeaten Cahokia Conference rival Wesclin Friday at 6 p.m.
Waterloo
4
8
14
10
-36
Columbia
16
9
22
16
-63
Waterloo (36):
Eli Dodd 19, Ross Schrader 4, Jackson Ivers 3, Jake Wade 3, Brandon Schad 2, Derek Smothers 2, Tre Wahlig 2, Darren Carner 1,
Totals:
FG-10 (4 3-point FG) FT-12/18 PF-17.
Columbia (63):
Jordan Holmes 21,Jon Peterson 19,Jared Germain 8,Cole Khoury 6,Sam Horner 3,Riley Hubler 3,Brennen van Breusegen 2,Matt Muehlher 1,
Totals:
FG-23 (6 3-point FG) FT-11/15 PF-15.
Wesclin still unbeaten
Also in Mascoutah on Wednesday, Wesclin remained undefeated with a 50-37 win over Nashville.
Wesclin put three players in double figures led by Justin Kellogg’s 14 points. Hunter Ottensmeier added 12, and Brandon Courtney scored 11.
Bryson Bultman led Nashville with 13 points.
Wesclin (3-0) next takes on Columbia on Friday. Nashville will face Mascoutah at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Freeburg deafeats Woodlawn
Freeburg used a 16-7 second-quarter rally to outlast Woodlawn in an otherwise close game at the Carlyle Kaskaskia Classic on Wednesday.
Zach Muir led the Midgets with 19 points in the 48-45 win. Conner Dieckner, Luke Ervie and Brendan Meng helped round out the offensive effort with six points each.
Freeburg improved to 2-0 on the season and will next face 2-0 Pinckneyville at 6 p.m. Thursday in Carlyle.
Freeburg
10
16
6
16
-48
Woodlawn
10
7
12
16
-45
Freeburg (48):
Zach Muir 19, Connor Diecker 6, Luke Ervie 6, Brendan Meng 6, Quinn Haug 4, Carson Smith 4, Austin Lickenbrock 3,
Totals:
FG-19 (4 3-point FG) FT-6/13 PF-10.
Woodlawn (45):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Red Bud falls to Harrisburg
Playing in Murphysboro in the Trico Ernie Bozarth Tournament, Red Bud fell behind Harrisburg early and never made up ground in a 48-26 loss.
Griffin Ziebold led the Musketeers with nine points in the losing effort.
Red Bud (1-1) next faces Sparta at Trico at 5 p.m. Thursday. The tournament continues through Friday.
Red Bud
2
6
9
9
-26
Harrisburg
13
21
11
3
-48
Red Bud (26):
Griffin Ziebold 9, Blake Cowell 6, Alex Birchler 5, Jaden Birkner 4, Caleb Reichmann 2,
Totals:
FG-11 (0 3-point FG) FT-4/6 PF-16.
Harrisburg (48):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Girls Basketball
Mater Dei defeats West
Kierra Winkeler scored 15 points to lead Mater Dei past Belleville West 46-42.
The 3-1 Knights seized the lead in the first quarter, carried a three-point lead into the half and held on for the victory. In addition to Winkeler, Shannon Lampe scored nine, Myah Beckmann seven and Abby Brandmeier six.
The Maroons, despite 26 points from Kwanisha Quarles, dropped their fifth straight game to start the season. Shaniah Nunn added nine points.
Mater Dei is at home Monday against cross-town Central (4-1). Belleville West will be after their first win Tuesday at home against Granite City (1-0).
Mater Dei
11
16
11
8
-46
Belleville West
8
16
13
5
-42
Mater Dei (46):
Kierra Winkeler 15, Shannon Lampe 9, Myah Beckmann 7, Abby Braundmeier 6, Ciara Perkes 6, Claire Toennies 3,
Totals:
FG-16 (3 3-point FG) FT-11/17 PF-0.
Belleville West (42):
Kwanisha Quarles 26,Shaniah Nunn 9,Brittney Walker 5,TyKiaza Jones 2,
Totals:
FG-18 (5 3-point FG) FT-1/5 PF-0.
New Athens girls fall
Sydney Hood scored 18 points and Mackenzie Pim added another 17 to lead Steeleville over New Athens 51-39 on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets fell into a hole early but battled back to within a basket by halftime, and trailed by just three points at the end of the third quarter. Steeleville pulled away with 13 points in the fourth for the win.
New Athens (2-4) was led by Courtney Ragland’s 18 points. It next plays Thursday at Gibault.
Steeleville
15
7
16
13
-51
New Athens
6
14
11
8
-39
Steeleville (51):
Sydney Hood 18, Mackenzie Pim 17, Karley Kothe 8, Lexi Middendorf 7, Kelley Eaton 1,
Totals:
FG-19 (4 3-point FG) FT-9/18 PF-5.
New Athens (39):
Courtney Ragland 18,Alayna Toedte 6,Brooke Jansen 5,Danika White 5,Bryanne McBride 2,Joelli Wahlig 2,Taylor Marhanka 1,
Totals:
FG-16 (3 3-point FG) FT-4/8 PF-18.
