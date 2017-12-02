High School Sports

Basketball Roundup: Scores and highlights from Saturday’s metro-east games

News-Democrat

December 02, 2017 11:15 PM



Boys Basketball

E. St. Louis 62, Belleville East 52

Bellvl. East

16

11

14

11

52

E. St. Louis

14

16

17

15

62

Belleville East (52):

Jordan Yates 16, Jaylen Lacey 9, Isaiah May 9, Kienen Waller 7, Jared Adams 6, Malik Williams 3, Riley Barnes 2,

Totals:

FG-21 (2 3-point FG) FT-8/21 PF-15.

East St. Louis (62):

Terrance Hargrove Jr. 27,Joe Reece 13,Shamon Jefferson 4,Traeveion Jones 4,James Collins 3,Jabril Olivaria 3,Jashawn Anderson 2,Getaveion Edwards 2, Rodgers 2,Terrion Williams 2,

Totals:

FG-25 (5 3-point FG) FT-7/12 PF-20.

O’Fallon 59, Collinsville 52

O’Fallon

21

14

10

14

59

Collinsville

11

11

19

11

52

O’Fallon (59):

Jalen Hodge 24, Teron Bowman 9, Ronnie Anthony 7, Nick Boone 7, Robert Hayes 7, Josiah Gibson 5,

Totals:

FG-19 (9 3-point FG) FT-12/20 PF-15.

Collinsville (52):

Ray’Sean Taylor 25,Marshall Harrison 11,Keydrian Jones 8,Cawhan Smith 4,Bailey McGovern 3,Zane Baker 1,

Totals:

FG-21 (4 3-point FG) FT-6/12 PF-16.

Alton 85, Granite City 44

Alton

22

19

24

20

85

Granite City

15

10

8

11

44

Alton (85):

Kevin Caldwell 17, Josh Rivers 12, Donovan Clay 10, Brandon Droste 9, Ahmad Sanders 8, Darrell Smith 7, Malik Smith 7, Jamal Jones 5, Izeal Terrell 4, Jacoby Jones 2, Charles Miller 2, Ky’lun Rivers 2,

Totals:

FG-33 (10 3-point FG) FT-9/17 PF-18.

Granite City (44):

Emmitt Gordon 12,Jerry Watson 12,Zidane Moore 8,Justin Wiley 6,Jahkeis Tippitt 4,DaVontay Mason 1,Keyon White 1,

Totals:

FG-17 (2 3-point FG) FT-8/21 PF-11.

Freeburg falls to Flora

In the third place game at the Kaskaskian Classic in Carlyle, Flora edged Freeburg, 64-61, in overtime.

The game was tied at 51 after regulation, but Flora gained the three-point advantage and the win in the extra period.

Luke Ervie scored 24 points to lead the Midgets, who fell to 2-2 with the loss. Connor Diecker and Brendan Meng each scored nine points.

Flora got all but 13 of its points from two players. Drew Woodrow had a game-high 26 and Trenton Brown scored 25.

The Midgets next take on Waterloo Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Flora

10

17

13

14

Freeburg

10

17

10

17

Flora (64):

Drew Woodrow 26, Trenton Brown 25, Logan Moses 8, Owen Leib 4, N. Schafer 1,

Totals:

FG-21 (7 3-point FG) FT-15/21 PF-21.

Freeburg (61):

Luke Ervie 24,Connor Diecker 9,Brendan Meng 9,Austin Lickenbrock 6,Carson Smith 6,Zach Muir 5,Quinn Haug 2,

Totals:

FG-20 (4 3-point FG) FT-17/25 PF-20.

Carlyle clinches fifth place in tournament

Three players reached double figurs for Carlyle as the Indians defeated Woodlawn, 50-41, in the fifth place game of the Kaskaskian Classic.

Tyler Siever led the way with 20 points, while Chase Taylor added 11 and Luke Boatright pitched in 10.

The Indians were down by a point after three quarters, but rallied ahead in the fourth with 21 points.

Carlyle (2-2) next begins Cahokia Conference play Thursday at Freeburg.

Woodlawn

8

12

10

11

41

Carlyle

10

13

6

21

50

Woodlawn (41):

McKay 18, B. Fewkes 12, Rynski 6, Ha. England 3, Hollenkamp 2,

Totals:

FG-16 (4 3-point FG) FT-5/7 PF-20.

Carlyle (50):

Tyler Siever 20,Chase Taylor 11,Luke Boatright 10,Caleb Darr 3,Nick Becker 2,Lane Heinzmann 2,Dawson Reinacher 2,

Totals:

FG-14 (2 3-point FG) FT-20/24 PF-13.

Red Bud nips North Tech

At the Trico Ernie Bozarth Tourmament, Red Bud got double figures from two players to finish the week-long invitational in seventh place. The Musketeers defeated North Tech, 55-53.

Alex Birchler scored a game-high 17 to lead the way with Griffin Ziebold pitching in 12.

Red Bud improved to 3-2 in time to kick off Cahokia Conference play Tuesday in Steeleville. North Tech fell to 2-6.

North Tech

4

12

19

9

53

Red Bud

9

10

10

15

55

North Tech (53):

Brandon Patterson 17, Cedric Perry 9, DJ Huston 8, Malik Morris 7, Mike Neal 6, Maurice Willis 4, Jordan White 2,

Totals:

FG-23 (4 3-point FG) FT-3/12 PF-19.

Red Bud (55):

Alex Birchler 17,Griffin Ziebold 12,Caleb Reichmann 8,Jaden Birkner 6,Blake Cowell 4,Cory Fithian 3,Alex Kueker 2,Carter Wiegard 2,Alex Sievers 1,

Totals:

FG-18 (4 3-point FG) FT-15/25 PF-15.

Highland loses in Carbondale

Highland wondered into South Seven Conference territory Saturday and came back home with their second loss of the season.

The Bulldogs fell behind early and couldn’t make up ground in a 43-32 loss to Carbondale.

Jake Kruse led the Bulldogs with 10 points while Sam LaPorta pitched in nine to go with a team-high four rebounds.

Highland gets back to Mississippi Valley Conference play Tuesday when it travels to Bethalto for a 7:30 p.m. game against Civic Memorial.

Highland

8

7

7

10

32

Carbondale

9

11

6

17

43

Highland (32):

Jake Kruse 10, Sam LaPorta 9, Steven Torre 6, Brady Feldman 5, Steven Schniers 2,

Totals:

FG-14 (3 3-point FG) FT-1/6 PF-8.

Carbondale (43):

Totals:

FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.

Centralia gets the best of Triad

Undefeated Centralia knocked off Triad 54-33 Saturday in Troy.

Triad was led by Beau Barbour’s 12 points and eight rebounds and Kyle Cox added nine points.

Centralia improves to 6-0 as it begins South Seven Conference play at Althoff Friday. Triad, 3-2, is back at home Tuesday against Chatham Glenwood.

Centralia

8

20

10

16

54

Triad

7

9

8

9

33

Centralia (54):

Totals:

FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.

Triad (33):

Beau Barbour 12,Kyle Cox 9,Jaden Deatherage 3,Carson Milligan 3,Tyler Bloom 2,Trevor Nott 2,Nate Winslow 2,

Totals:

FG-13 (1 3-point FG) FT-6/11 PF-8.

Girls Basketball

Carbondale holds on to beat Althoff

Althoff rallied from a six-point halftime deficit, but fell short of a comeback in Carbondale.

The Terriers held on for a South Seven Conference win over the Crusaders, 50-47.

Tiffani Siekmann led the way for Althoff with 19 points, while Gabby Siekmann and Addie Burris added seven each.

Since their big conference win at Marion last week, the Crusaders have dropped two in a row. Now 3-6, they next face Mascoutah Thursday.

Althoff

8

11

18

10

47

Carbondale

18

17

8

7

50

Althoff (47):

Tiffani Siekmann 19, Addie Burris 7, Gabby Siekmann 7, Katie Wemhoener 6, Anaya Davis 4, Claire Franke 2, Megan Lewis 2,

Totals:

FG-17 (6 3-point FG) FT-7/12 PF-16.

Carbondale (50):

Totals:

FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.

Columbia gets big games from Bonaldi, Edwards

Columbia got big games from Sophia Bonaldi and Whitney Edwards in a 70-60 Cahokia Conference win over Carlyle Saturday.

Bonaldi, a junior, shot 11 of 18 from the field for a game-high 26 points. Edwards, a senior, scored 23 points and completed the double-double with 12 rebounds. Fae Harrell contributed seven points and seven boards.

The win was the second straight for the Eagles, who improved to 3-3.

Carlyle, who led by three at halftime, started the season with five straight wins, but has dropped its last two. The Indians, however, got another standout performance from Molly Diekemper, who scored 24 points with 11 rebounds. Brooklynn Smith added 19 points with eight rebounds.

Carlyle, 5-2, next travels to Greenville Tuesday. Columbia faces Salem Monday.

Columbia

14

17

18

21

70

Carlyle

17

17

11

15

60

Columbia (70):

Sophia Bonaldi 26, Whitney Edwards 23, Aryn Henke 8, Fae Harrell 7, Jenna Jackson 5, Kelly Long 2, Lexi Touchette 1,

Totals:

FG-30 (3 3-point FG) FT-9/19 PF-8.

Carlyle (60):

Molly Diekemper 24,Brooklynn Smith 19,Kayla Guetersloh 8,Kali Michael 7,Kaylee Perez 2,

Totals:

FG-23 (1 3-point FG) FT-13/16 PF-15.

Freeburg still unbeaten

Freeburg kept its record perfect with a 41-26 win over Red Bud in Cahokia Conference play Saturday.

The Midgets spread the scoring among seven players with Lilly Oliver and Kayla Mueller led the way with nine points each. Abby Mirly contributed eight points and Colleen Cockrell pulled down six rebounds.

Sophie Richards scored a game-high 11 to lead Red Bud.

The Midgets, 3-0, next face Weclin in Trenton Monday. Red Bud, 6-3, travels to Gibault Wednesday.

Red Bud

7

7

7

5

26

Freeburg

18

7

7

9

41

Red Bud (26):

Sophie Richards 11, Sophia Koesterer 8, Makenzie Harbaugh 5, Hope Guebert 2,

Totals:

FG-10 (2 3-point FG) FT-4/8 PF-9.

Freeburg (41):

Mueller 9, Oliver 9, Mirly 8, Cockrell 6, Eichenlaub 4, Whitworth 4, Stein 1,

Totals:

FG-17 (4 3-point FG) FT-3/8 PF-12.

