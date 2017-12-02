Basketball Roundup: Scores and highlights from Saturday’s metro-east games

Boys Basketball
E. St. Louis 62, Belleville East 52
Bellvl. East
16
11
14
11
—
52
E. St. Louis
14
16
17
15
—
62
Belleville East (52):
Never miss a local story.
Jordan Yates 16, Jaylen Lacey 9, Isaiah May 9, Kienen Waller 7, Jared Adams 6, Malik Williams 3, Riley Barnes 2,
Totals:
FG-21 (2 3-point FG) FT-8/21 PF-15.
East St. Louis (62):
Terrance Hargrove Jr. 27,Joe Reece 13,Shamon Jefferson 4,Traeveion Jones 4,James Collins 3,Jabril Olivaria 3,Jashawn Anderson 2,Getaveion Edwards 2, Rodgers 2,Terrion Williams 2,
Totals:
FG-25 (5 3-point FG) FT-7/12 PF-20.
O’Fallon
21
14
10
14
—
59
Collinsville
11
11
19
11
—
52
O’Fallon (59):
Jalen Hodge 24, Teron Bowman 9, Ronnie Anthony 7, Nick Boone 7, Robert Hayes 7, Josiah Gibson 5,
Totals:
FG-19 (9 3-point FG) FT-12/20 PF-15.
Collinsville (52):
Ray’Sean Taylor 25,Marshall Harrison 11,Keydrian Jones 8,Cawhan Smith 4,Bailey McGovern 3,Zane Baker 1,
Totals:
FG-21 (4 3-point FG) FT-6/12 PF-16.
Alton 85, Granite City 44
Alton
22
19
24
20
—
85
Granite City
15
10
8
11
—
44
Alton (85):
Kevin Caldwell 17, Josh Rivers 12, Donovan Clay 10, Brandon Droste 9, Ahmad Sanders 8, Darrell Smith 7, Malik Smith 7, Jamal Jones 5, Izeal Terrell 4, Jacoby Jones 2, Charles Miller 2, Ky’lun Rivers 2,
Totals:
FG-33 (10 3-point FG) FT-9/17 PF-18.
Granite City (44):
Emmitt Gordon 12,Jerry Watson 12,Zidane Moore 8,Justin Wiley 6,Jahkeis Tippitt 4,DaVontay Mason 1,Keyon White 1,
Totals:
FG-17 (2 3-point FG) FT-8/21 PF-11.
Freeburg falls to Flora
In the third place game at the Kaskaskian Classic in Carlyle, Flora edged Freeburg, 64-61, in overtime.
The game was tied at 51 after regulation, but Flora gained the three-point advantage and the win in the extra period.
Luke Ervie scored 24 points to lead the Midgets, who fell to 2-2 with the loss. Connor Diecker and Brendan Meng each scored nine points.
Flora got all but 13 of its points from two players. Drew Woodrow had a game-high 26 and Trenton Brown scored 25.
The Midgets next take on Waterloo Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Flora
10
17
13
14
—
Freeburg
10
17
10
17
—
Flora (64):
Drew Woodrow 26, Trenton Brown 25, Logan Moses 8, Owen Leib 4, N. Schafer 1,
Totals:
FG-21 (7 3-point FG) FT-15/21 PF-21.
Freeburg (61):
Luke Ervie 24,Connor Diecker 9,Brendan Meng 9,Austin Lickenbrock 6,Carson Smith 6,Zach Muir 5,Quinn Haug 2,
Totals:
FG-20 (4 3-point FG) FT-17/25 PF-20.
Carlyle clinches fifth place in tournament
Three players reached double figurs for Carlyle as the Indians defeated Woodlawn, 50-41, in the fifth place game of the Kaskaskian Classic.
Tyler Siever led the way with 20 points, while Chase Taylor added 11 and Luke Boatright pitched in 10.
The Indians were down by a point after three quarters, but rallied ahead in the fourth with 21 points.
Carlyle (2-2) next begins Cahokia Conference play Thursday at Freeburg.
Woodlawn
8
12
10
11
—
41
Carlyle
10
13
6
21
—
50
Woodlawn (41):
McKay 18, B. Fewkes 12, Rynski 6, Ha. England 3, Hollenkamp 2,
Totals:
FG-16 (4 3-point FG) FT-5/7 PF-20.
Carlyle (50):
Tyler Siever 20,Chase Taylor 11,Luke Boatright 10,Caleb Darr 3,Nick Becker 2,Lane Heinzmann 2,Dawson Reinacher 2,
Totals:
FG-14 (2 3-point FG) FT-20/24 PF-13.
Red Bud nips North Tech
At the Trico Ernie Bozarth Tourmament, Red Bud got double figures from two players to finish the week-long invitational in seventh place. The Musketeers defeated North Tech, 55-53.
Alex Birchler scored a game-high 17 to lead the way with Griffin Ziebold pitching in 12.
Red Bud improved to 3-2 in time to kick off Cahokia Conference play Tuesday in Steeleville. North Tech fell to 2-6.
North Tech
4
12
19
9
—
53
Red Bud
9
10
10
15
—
55
North Tech (53):
Brandon Patterson 17, Cedric Perry 9, DJ Huston 8, Malik Morris 7, Mike Neal 6, Maurice Willis 4, Jordan White 2,
Totals:
FG-23 (4 3-point FG) FT-3/12 PF-19.
Red Bud (55):
Alex Birchler 17,Griffin Ziebold 12,Caleb Reichmann 8,Jaden Birkner 6,Blake Cowell 4,Cory Fithian 3,Alex Kueker 2,Carter Wiegard 2,Alex Sievers 1,
Totals:
FG-18 (4 3-point FG) FT-15/25 PF-15.
Highland loses in Carbondale
Highland wondered into South Seven Conference territory Saturday and came back home with their second loss of the season.
The Bulldogs fell behind early and couldn’t make up ground in a 43-32 loss to Carbondale.
Jake Kruse led the Bulldogs with 10 points while Sam LaPorta pitched in nine to go with a team-high four rebounds.
Highland gets back to Mississippi Valley Conference play Tuesday when it travels to Bethalto for a 7:30 p.m. game against Civic Memorial.
Highland
8
7
7
10
—
32
Carbondale
9
11
6
17
—
43
Highland (32):
Jake Kruse 10, Sam LaPorta 9, Steven Torre 6, Brady Feldman 5, Steven Schniers 2,
Totals:
FG-14 (3 3-point FG) FT-1/6 PF-8.
Carbondale (43):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Centralia gets the best of Triad
Undefeated Centralia knocked off Triad 54-33 Saturday in Troy.
Triad was led by Beau Barbour’s 12 points and eight rebounds and Kyle Cox added nine points.
Centralia improves to 6-0 as it begins South Seven Conference play at Althoff Friday. Triad, 3-2, is back at home Tuesday against Chatham Glenwood.
Centralia
8
20
10
16
—
54
Triad
7
9
8
9
—
33
Centralia (54):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Triad (33):
Beau Barbour 12,Kyle Cox 9,Jaden Deatherage 3,Carson Milligan 3,Tyler Bloom 2,Trevor Nott 2,Nate Winslow 2,
Totals:
FG-13 (1 3-point FG) FT-6/11 PF-8.
Girls Basketball
Carbondale holds on to beat Althoff
Althoff rallied from a six-point halftime deficit, but fell short of a comeback in Carbondale.
The Terriers held on for a South Seven Conference win over the Crusaders, 50-47.
Tiffani Siekmann led the way for Althoff with 19 points, while Gabby Siekmann and Addie Burris added seven each.
Since their big conference win at Marion last week, the Crusaders have dropped two in a row. Now 3-6, they next face Mascoutah Thursday.
Althoff
8
11
18
10
—
47
Carbondale
18
17
8
7
—
50
Althoff (47):
Tiffani Siekmann 19, Addie Burris 7, Gabby Siekmann 7, Katie Wemhoener 6, Anaya Davis 4, Claire Franke 2, Megan Lewis 2,
Totals:
FG-17 (6 3-point FG) FT-7/12 PF-16.
Carbondale (50):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Columbia gets big games from Bonaldi, Edwards
Columbia got big games from Sophia Bonaldi and Whitney Edwards in a 70-60 Cahokia Conference win over Carlyle Saturday.
Bonaldi, a junior, shot 11 of 18 from the field for a game-high 26 points. Edwards, a senior, scored 23 points and completed the double-double with 12 rebounds. Fae Harrell contributed seven points and seven boards.
The win was the second straight for the Eagles, who improved to 3-3.
Carlyle, who led by three at halftime, started the season with five straight wins, but has dropped its last two. The Indians, however, got another standout performance from Molly Diekemper, who scored 24 points with 11 rebounds. Brooklynn Smith added 19 points with eight rebounds.
Carlyle, 5-2, next travels to Greenville Tuesday. Columbia faces Salem Monday.
Columbia
14
17
18
21
—
70
Carlyle
17
17
11
15
—
60
Columbia (70):
Sophia Bonaldi 26, Whitney Edwards 23, Aryn Henke 8, Fae Harrell 7, Jenna Jackson 5, Kelly Long 2, Lexi Touchette 1,
Totals:
FG-30 (3 3-point FG) FT-9/19 PF-8.
Carlyle (60):
Molly Diekemper 24,Brooklynn Smith 19,Kayla Guetersloh 8,Kali Michael 7,Kaylee Perez 2,
Totals:
FG-23 (1 3-point FG) FT-13/16 PF-15.
Freeburg still unbeaten
Freeburg kept its record perfect with a 41-26 win over Red Bud in Cahokia Conference play Saturday.
The Midgets spread the scoring among seven players with Lilly Oliver and Kayla Mueller led the way with nine points each. Abby Mirly contributed eight points and Colleen Cockrell pulled down six rebounds.
Sophie Richards scored a game-high 11 to lead Red Bud.
The Midgets, 3-0, next face Weclin in Trenton Monday. Red Bud, 6-3, travels to Gibault Wednesday.
Red Bud
7
7
7
5
—
26
Freeburg
18
7
7
9
—
41
Red Bud (26):
Sophie Richards 11, Sophia Koesterer 8, Makenzie Harbaugh 5, Hope Guebert 2,
Totals:
FG-10 (2 3-point FG) FT-4/8 PF-9.
Freeburg (41):
Mueller 9, Oliver 9, Mirly 8, Cockrell 6, Eichenlaub 4, Whitworth 4, Stein 1,
Totals:
FG-17 (4 3-point FG) FT-3/8 PF-12.
Comments