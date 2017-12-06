Basketball roundup: Maroons defeat Granite City; Quarles leads West girls to first win

Boys Basketball
Three reach double figures in Belleville West win
Three players scored in double figures to lead Belleville West to a 71-50 Southwestern Conference win Tuesday at Granite City.
Junior EJ Liddell topped 20 points for the fourth time this season with a game-high 22. Malachi Smith followed up his 20-point performance against Edwardsville Saturday with 18 in the win over the Warriors.
Never miss a local story.
Keith Randolph Jr. added 10 for the Maroons, who led by 22 at the half.
Granite City wasted a 20-point effort by Justin Wiley.
The Maroons (5-1) go cross-town for their next game, a 7:30 p.m. Friday contest with Belleville East. Granite City (1-5) will be at O’Fallon, also Friday.
Bellvl. West
21
20
14
16
—
71
Granite City
12
7
19
12
—
50
Belleville West (71):
EJ Liddell 22, Malachi Smith 18, Keith Randolph Jr. 10, Lawrence Brazil III 5, Jaylin Mosby 5, Justin Edwards 4, Curtis Williams 4, Zion Woodie 3,
Totals:
FG-24 (4 3-point FG) FT-19/30 PF-11.
Granite City (50):
Justin Wiley 20,Jerry Watson 9,Emmitt Gordon 7,Keyon White 5,Sean Williams 5,James Grote 2,DaVontay Mason 2,
Totals:
FG-21 (3 3-point FG) FT-5/9 PF-21.
Waterloo notches first win
Waterloo picked up its first victory of the season, 53-37 over Freeburg on Tuesday.
Ross Schrader scored 16 points to lead the Bulldogs, while Derek Smothers pitched in another 12.
Brenden Ment led Freeburg with nine.
Waterloo (1-3) next faces Triad at home Friday. Freeburg (2-2) will be home against Carlyle on Friday.
Freeburg
2
9
13
13
—
37
Waterloo
10
7
13
23
—
53
Freeburg (37):
Brendan Meng 9, Zach Muir 6, Connor Diecker 5, Luke Ervie 4, Greg Cockrell 3,
Totals:
FG-10 (2 3-point FG) FT-5/8 PF-14.
Waterloo (53):
Ross Schrader 16,Derek Smothers 12,Eli Dodd 9,Jackson Ivers 8,Tre Wahlig 8,
Totals:
FG-21 (4 3-point FG) FT-7/14 PF-12.
Marissa knocks off Dupo
Cameron Bowlby scored 17 points to lead Marissa to a 48-37 win over Dupo on Tuesday.
The Meteors got off just 29 shots in the game but landed 16 of them (55.2 percent). Bowlby was 6 of 9 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Logan Jones added nine points and three rebounds.
Dupo (0-5) next taks on Lebanon at home Friday, while Marissa (3-4) goes on the road to Steeleville.
Dupo
13
6
7
11
—
37
Marissa
19
7
15
7
—
48
Dupo (37):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Marissa (48):
Cameron Bowlby 17,Logan Jones 9,Brandon Riggins 8,Mason McHughes 7,Blake Steinwagner 6,John Broshears 1,
Totals:
FG-16 (5 3-point FG) FT-11/21 PF-12.
Lebanon squeaks past Valmeyer
The Lebanon Greyhounds were chased into overtime by Valmeyer, but held on to defeat the Pirates 56-55.
The Greyhounds led by four points after three quarters, but Valmeyer managed to close the gap before the end of regulation.
David Krumsieg led Lebanon with 24 points. Ayinde Bennett pitched in 18 points, hitting 6 of 12 shots from the field including a pair of 3-pointers. He also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Lebanon (2-2) next plays at Dupo on Friday. Valmeyer (3-3) plays at New Athens, also Friday.
Valmeyer
5
18
11
13
—
55
Lebanon
12
14
12
9
—
56
Valmeyer (55):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Lebanon (56):
David Krumsieg 24,Ayinde Bennett 18,Parker Grob 8,Kionte Baker 4,Luke Krumsieg 2,
Totals:
FG-18 (3 3-point FG) FT-17/27 PF-12.
Red Bud tops Steeleville
Alex Birchler scored a game-high 21 points to lead Red Bud to a 44-36 victory over Steeleville on Tuesday.
Six other Red Bud players scored including Blake Cowell’s six.
Steeleville was led by Owen Gross, who scored 10 points.
Red Bud (3-2) next travels to Dupo on Saturday. Steeleville (3-4) faces Marissa at home Friday.
Red Bud
8
8
12
16
—
44
Steeleville
12
7
4
13
—
36
Red Bud (44):
Alex Birchler 21, Blake Cowell 6, Cory Fithian 4, Caleb Reichmann 4, Alex Sievers 4, Griffin Ziebold 4, Jaden Birkner 1,
Totals:
FG-17 (0 3-point FG) FT-10/22 PF-12.
Steeleville (36):
Owen Gross 10,Noah Valleroy 9,Gavin Conway 5,Jordan Wilson 4,Nick Ebers 2,Brad Mevert 2,Mel Mulholland 2,Eli Wittenborn 2,
Totals:
FG-14 (3 3-point FG) FT-5/9 PF-17.
Triad falls short against Chatham Glenwood
The Triad Knights made a fourth-quarter run at home Tuesday night against Chatham Glenwood but came up short, 43-40.
Triad trailed by six at the end of three quarters but closed the gap late.
Beau Barbour led the Knights with 18 points and six rebounds.
Triad (3-3) next plays Friday at Waterloo.
Glenwood
7
17
8
11
—
43
Triad
8
10
8
14
—
40
Chatham Glenwood (43):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Triad (40):
Beau Barbour 18,Kyle Cox 8,Jaden Deatherage 6,Ryan Holcomb 4,Trevor Nott 2,Joe Wade 2,
Totals:
FG-14 (1 3-point FG) FT-11/15 PF-11.
Girls Basketball
Quarles’ big nights gives Maroons first win
Kwanisha Quarles led Belleville West to its first win of the season with 33 points against Granite City. The Maroons topped the Warriors 73-21.
Quarles landed seven 3-pointers.
The senior has scored in double figures in the four games she’s played, most recently scoring 26 against Mater Dei this past Wednesday. She currently averages 22.3 points per game.
Brittney Walker added 13 points for West and TyKiaza Jones contributed another 11.
Belleville West (1-5) plays Edwardsville on Thursday. Granite City (1-1) will be at home against Alton, also Thursday.
Granite City
7
2
6
6
—
21
Bellvl. West
22
22
19
10
—
73
Granite City (21):
Viktoria Johnson 9, Erika Hurst 6, Hannah Harris 2, Alexandra Powell 2, Ellie Wiehardt 2,
Totals:
FG-10 (1 3-point FG) FT-0/3 PF-7.
Belleville West (73):
Kwanisha Quarles 33,Brittney Walker 13,TyKiaza Jones 11,Mikayla Chapman 6,Shaniah Nunn 5,Myana Lampley 3,Jessica Coughlin 2,
Totals:
FG-27 (12 3-point FG) FT-7/8 PF-12.
O’Fallon remains unbeaten
The O’Fallon Panthers remain undefeated after six games following their 48-24 Southwestern Conference win over Alton on Tuesday.
Junior Izzy Akoro scored 12 points and Ashley Schloer added 11 to lead the way for O’Fallon. Seven other Panthers players put points on the board.
Only Edwardsville and East St. Louis remain unbeaten in the Southwestern Conference.
O’Fallon (6-0) next plays at home against Collinsville on Thursday, while Alton (1-5) travels to Granite City.
Alton
4
0
11
9
—
24
O’Fallon
14
16
10
8
—
48
Alton (24):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
O’Fallon (48):
Izzy Akoro 12,Ashley Schloer 11,Jayla Stubblefield 6,Sydney Thurwalker 5,Makayla Best 4,Kayla Gordon 4,Reyna Bullock 2,Courtney Keller 2,Caroline Keller 2,
Totals:
FG-21 (2 3-point FG) FT-4/6 PF-9.
New Athens defeats Trico
Seven players scored for New Athens in a 39-18 win over Trico.
Danika White led the Yellow Jackets with 10 points, and Courtney Ragland added nine. It was the third straight win for New Athens, which improved to 5-4.
New Athens next travels to Lebanon on Friday, Dec. 15.
Trico
2
8
6
2
—
18
New Athens
7
11
14
7
—
39
Trico (18):
Cottom 5, Ruman 5, Couch 2, Pierceall 2, Prange 2, Wettig 2,
Totals:
FG-7 (0 3-point FG) FT-4/18 PF-10.
New Athens (39):
Danika White 10,Courtney Ragland 9,Brooke Jansen 5,Bryanne McBride 5,Jackie Dutkanych 4,Julia Drake 3,Joelli Wahlig 3,
Totals:
FG-15 (1 3-point FG) FT-8/14 PF-15.
Carlyle falls to Greenville
Greenville took an early lead over Carlyle and cruised to a 48-22 nonconference win.
Carlyle was led by Brooklynn Smith, who scored 12 points.
Carlyle (5-3) next plays at home against Freeburg on Thursday. Greenville improved to 6-2.
Greenville
15
12
16
5
—
48
Carlyle
4
8
5
5
—
22
Greenville (48):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Carlyle (22):
Brooklynn Smith 12,Kaylee Perez 5,Danielle Lange 3,Meagan Holtmann 2,
Totals:
FG-9 (1 3-point FG) FT-3/3 PF-12.
Comments