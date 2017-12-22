Metro-east basketball scores and highlights, Dec. 21

Girls basketball
Mater Dei stays hot, hands Hillsboro a loss
Mater Dei won its fifth game in a row Thursday with a 60-42 win at home against Hillsboro.
The Knights got several big performances, including a game-high 22 points by Kierra Winkeler and 15 from Myah Beckmann. Abby Braudmeier scored 10 points with eight rebounds. Shannon Lampe had eight rebounds to go with her six points.
Sammi Matoush scored 17 for Hillsboro.
Mater Dei (8-4) next plays Belleville East at the Mascoutah Holiday Tournament at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Hillsboro
11
13
8
10
—
42
Mater Dei
14
13
27
6
—
60
Hillsboro (42):
Sammi Matoush 17, Emily Reynolds 10, Aubry Rupert 7, Kylie Miller 4, Tester 2, Kayli Ward 2
Totals:
FG-15 (6 3-point FG) FT-6/9 PF-15.
Mater Dei (60):
Kierra Winkeler 22, Myah Beckmann 15, Abby Braundmeier 10, Ciara Perkes 7, Shannon Lampe 6
Totals:
FG-24 (1 3-point FG) FT-11/19 PF-13.
Althoff falls at Carbondale
A 13-3 second-quarter run gave Carbondale a 50-43 South Seven Conference win over Althoff on Thursday.
Anaya Davis and Tiffani Siekmann each scored 11 points for the Crusaders, who were trying to get to the .500-mark for the first time this season. Instead they fell to 6-8 overall and 3-3 in conference play.
Althoff next plays Nashville at the Mascoutah Holiday Tournament at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Carbondale
13
13
11
13
—
50
Althoff
18
3
8
14
—
43
Carbondale (50):
Totals:
FG-0 (0 3-point FG) FT-0/0 PF-0.
Althoff (43):
Anaya Davis 11, Tiffani Siekmann 11, Gabby Siekmann 9, Katie Wemhoener 9, Addie Burris 3
Totals:
FG-16 (3 3-point FG) FT-8/13 PF-11.
Columbia wins at Mehlville
The Columbia Eagles have now won four games straight with their 44-33 win at Mehlville on Thursday.
Aryn Henke led Columbia with 13 points, and Whitney Edwards scored 12 with 13 rebounds.
Edwards’ 125 rebounds are the most in the St. Louis region. Her 11.4 boards per game are second only to East St. Louis’ Mya Glanton in the metro-east.
Columbia (7-5) next plays Chester at the Lebanon Holiday Tournament at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Columbia
14
6
16
8
—
44
Mehlville
4
11
10
8
—
33
Columbia (44):
Aryn Henke 13, Whitney Edwards 12, Fae Harrell 8, Lexi Touchette 6, Sophia Bonaldi 4, Jenna Jackson 1
Totals:
FG-18 (0 3-point FG) FT-8/16 PF-14.
Mehlville (33):
Boys basketball
Mascoutah downs Madison
The Mascoutah Indians won their third game in a row with a 73-58 victory over Madison.
Mascoutah (6-4) plays next against Central at the Mater Dei Christmas Tournament at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Madison (6-4) hosts Cairo at 4 p.m. Saturday.
