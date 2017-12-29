East beats Highland to advance at Mascoutah

The Belleville East will advance to the championship game of the Mascoutah Invitational. The Lancers defeated the Highland Bulldogs 65-55 to move on in the 40th annual girls holiday tournament.
The Lancers used full-court pressure to force Highland into several first quarter turnovers and ran out to an 18-7 lead at the end of the first period.
Highland would battle back though, closing the deficit to just 30-27 at halftime. The Bulldogs pulled to within one point, 42-41, with 2:37 left in the third period, but were never able to overtake the tournament’s No. 1-seeded team.
B’Aunce Carter led the Lancers with 24 points. Kaylah Rainey had 18, and Jailyn McClenny had 11 for East.
Never miss a local story.
Emmy Nyquist was the top scorer for Highland, with 18, including a couple key 3-pointers to keep the Bulldogs in the game early.
Mae Riffel had 13 points for Highland, and Ellie Brown chipped in nine.
Comments