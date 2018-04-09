High School Sports

Area Scoreboard

April 09, 2018 10:45 PM

Baseball

Althoff 13,

Okawville 6

Althoff

060

313

0

13

14

0

Okawville

220

200

0

6

0

0

Althoff: Matthew Schroeder 3-3 Rbi, Josh Dima 2-4, Jack Toenjas 2-5, Peyton Whitehead 2-5 Rbi-4, Anthony Dauphin 1-1, Jon Dykstra 1-5, Kaleb Laramore 1-1 2B Rbi, Colin Wagner 1-3 3B Rbi-3, Jack Ysursa 1-3 2B Rbi.

WP-Tom Padgett IP-5.0 H-4 R-6 ER-2 BB-2 K-5

Freeburg 5,

Belleville East 4

Bellvl. East

110

101

0

4

7

0

Freeburg

012

101

0

5

9

0

Belleville East: Ben Cruikshank 2-4, Ryan Culley 1-3 2B, Dillon Donjon 1-2 2B Rbi, Zechariah Georgian 1-2, Drew Gray 1-3 Hr Rbi, Austin Hitt 1-4 Rbi-2.

LP-Sam McAnulty IP-3.3 H-4 R-2 ER-2 BB-2 K-2

Freeburg: Jake Isaacs 3-3 Rbi, Jack Lugge 3-4 Rbi, Brady Schmitz 2-3, Payton Benkendorf 1-3.

WP-Paden Musckopf IP-1.3 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-1

Alton 6,

Carlyle 5

Carlyle

000

221

00

5

0

0

Alton

000

300

21

6

7

4

Carlyle:

Alton: Jackson Brooks 2-4 2B Rbi-3, Wesley Laaker 1-3, Ben Mossman 1-3, Simon Nguyen 1-4 2B, Adam Stilts 1-3 Rbi-2, Robby Taul 1-2.

WP-Adam Stilts IP-1.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-3

Collinsville 9,

Centralia 0

Collinsville

200

022

3

9

7

0

Centralia IL

000

000

0

0

3

2

Collinsville: Tj Williams 2-4 Rbi, Hunter Counton 1-4, Braeden Lemp 1-4, Camden Reeves 1-2 Rbi, Hunter Schrage 1-3 2B Rbi, Noah Scrum 1-2 Rbi.

WP-Devon Bovinett IP-4.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-7

Centralia (Ill.): Will Clossen 1-3, Bradley Griffin 1-2, Chaise Reed 1-3.

LP-Chaise Reed IP-5.0 H-4 R-4 ER-4 BB-3 K-3

New Athens 6,

Dupo 0

Dupo

000

000

0

0

3

1

New Athens

000

006

0

6

7

0

Dupo: Adam Bradshaw 1-2, Drew Kelling 1-2, Bryce Lancaster 1-3.

LP-Adam Bradshaw IP-6.0 H-6 R-6 ER-0 BB-3 K-2

New Athens: James Koenigstein 2-3 2B Rbi-2, Joel Mattingly 2-4, Jake Poirot 1-1, Jeremy Wade 1-2, Owen Wittworth 1-3 Rbi-2.

Highland 3,

Jerseyville 1

Jerseyville

100

000

0

1

11

1

Highland

030

000

0

3

6

2

Jerseyville: Brett Tuttle 3-4 2B Rbi, Collin Carey 2-4, Ryan Johnes 2-4, Logan Simpson 2-3, Blake Wittman 1-4, John Woelfel 1-3.

Highland: Colten Knebel 3-3 Rbi-2, Garrett Marti 1-2, Connor Pinsker 1-3, Elliott Prott 1-2.

ME Lutheran 9,

Marissa 1

Marissa

001

000

0

1

3

0

ME Lutheran

006

300

0

9

0

0

Marissa: Chase Daugherty 1-3, Riley Seymore 1-2 2B, Drew Smith 1-3.

LP-Austin Sabo IP-3.3 H-9 R-7 ER-3 BB-1 K-3

WP-Connor Pinsker IP-7.0 H-10 R-1 ER-1 BB-1 K-7

WP-Noah Lintker IP-2.3 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-2

Mascoutah 4,

Waterloo 2

Mascoutah

002

010

1

4

10

3

Waterloo

010

001

0

2

4

2

Mascoutah: Cole Gober 2-4 Rbi, Kyle Ohl 2-3 2B, Jacob Schanz 2-4 Rbi, Logan Bibb 1-3, Evan Fournie 1-3, Tyler Jowett 1-4, Jaydon Stewart 1-4.

WP-Logan Moll IP-6.0 H-4 R-2 ER-1 BB-1 K-6

Waterloo: Quinten Albrecht 1-3 2B Rbi, Ty Kueper 1-3, Nolen Smith 1-3 Rbi, Danny Tharp 1-2.

LP-Lucas Goodsell IP-7.0 H-9 R-4 ER-2 BB-1 K-4

Columbia 13,

Red Bud 0

Red Bud

000

00

0

0

0

Columbia

102

(10)0

13

9

0

Columbia: Shane Wilhelm 3-3 2B Rbi-2, Kyle Steve 2-2 Rbi-2, Brennen Van Breusegen 2-2, Josh Marion 1-3 3B Rbi-2, Stephen Redinger 1-3 Rbi-2.

WP-Alex VonBokel IP-5.0 H-4 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K-4

Civic Memorial 4,

Triad 3

Triad

000

200

1

3

6

0

Civic Mem.

200

200

0

4

7

1

Triad: Nick Beeler 2-2 2B, Evan Anderson 1-1 Rbi, Chase Bertelsmann 1-3, Travis Heilmann 1-3 2B, Zach Kraabel 1-3.

LP-Nick Beeler IP-4.0 H-7 R-4 ER-4 BB-2 K-11

Civic Memorial: Zach Vaughn 2-3 Rbi, Spencer Powell 1-3 Rbi, Hayden Sontag 1-3, Nick Walker 1-3, Geoff Withers 1-2 Rbi, Bryce Zupan 1-3.

WP-Geoff Withers IP-7.0 H-6 R-3 ER-1 BB-1 K-7

Softball

Bunker Hill 15,

Althoff 4

Bunker Hill

152

16

15

17

0

Althoff

102

10

4

6

0

Bunker Hill: Mallory Schwegel 4-4 2B-3 Rbi-5, Allysa Austill 3-4 2B-2 Rbi-2, Brooke Morell 3-3 Rbi, Taylor Girth 2-4 Rbi, Grace Kiffmeyer 2-4 Rbi, Brylie Chrisman 1-3 Rbi, Ashley Dey 1-4 Rbi, Josie Manar 1-4.

Althoff: Maria Davinroy 2-3 2B Rbi, Abby Harris 1-2, Abby Herzing 1-2, Megan Schmidt 1-2, Kyleigh Vonborris 1-3.

LP-Kalia Jerkatis IP-5.0 H-14 R-15 ER-8 BB-0 K

Glenwood 3,

Edwardsville 0

Glenwood

100

002

0

3

0

0

Edwardsville

000

000

0

0

6

0

Edwardsville: Anna Burke 2-4, Taryn Brown 1-4, Jordyn Henricks 1-2, Emma Lewis 1-3, Brooke Webber 1-3.

LP-Jordyn Henricks IP-3.3 H-5 R-1 ER-1 BB-3 K-5

Triad 7,

Civic Mem. 2

Civic Mem.

000

020

0

2

0

0

Triad

400

012

0

7

13

3

Civic Memorial:

Triad: Shyla Schweppe 3-4 Rbi-2, Payton Bode 2-4 Hr Rbi-2, Jenna Bohnenstiehl 2-4 2B, Kailey Daniel 1-3 2B, Bailey Frank 1-2, Isabelle Lehan 1-3 Rbi, Caroline Lehan 1-3, Alyssa Neace 1-1, Liz Young 1-4 Hr Rbi-2.

WP-Liz Young IP-7.0 H-4 R-2 ER-0 BB-5 K-2

Freeburg 9,

Roxana 2

Freeburg

201

022

2

9

11

0

Roxana

000

200

0

2

0

0

Freeburg: Chasity Hill 3-4 Rbi-3, Elly Fischer 2-4, Abby Mirly 2-3 Rbi-2, Kelsie Burroughs 1-4, Madison Schanuel 1-3, Chloe Schanuel 1-3 Rbi, Miranda Schulte 1-3 2B Rbi.

WP-Miranda Schulte IP-7.0 H-5 R-2 ER-2 BB-3 K-11

Red Bud 11,

Gibault 5

Gibault

101

003

0

5

7

8

Red Bud

040

313

0

11

11

5

Gibault: Lexi Chambers 2-4 2B, Lexi Poepper 2-4 Rbi, Mary Clare Murphy 1-4, Mira Todd 1-5 Rbi, Sidney Wightman 1-4 Rbi.

LP-Sidney Wightman IP-6.0 H-10 R-11 ER-6 BB-2 K-3

Red Bud: Sophia Koesterer 3-4 Rbi, Makenzie Harbaugh 2-3 2B 3B Rbi-2, Alyssa Brown 1-1, Hope Guebert 1-4 Rbi-2, Laura Juelfs 1-4 Rbi, Sami Lucht 1-4 2B Rbi, Mackenzie Schweizer 1-1 Rbi, Darrian Stapleton 1-4.

WP-MaKenzie Harbaugh IP-4.0 H-3 R-2 ER-0 BB-0 K-2

Highland 5,

Jerseyville 3

Highland

020

003

0

5

8

0

Jerseyville

000

030

0

3

5

0

Highland: Hannah Sullens 2-3 2B 3B Rbi-2, Kourtney Zobrist 2-4, Lily Garbett 1-4 2B, Sidney Harnetiaux 1-3 Rbi, Sydney Parkerson 1-2 3B Rbi, Breann Wernle 1-3 Rbi.

WP-Addison Rinderer IP-7.0 H-5 R-3 ER-3 BB-4 K-4

Jerseyville: Melissa Weishaupt 2-4, Lauren Brown 1-4 Hr Rbi, Sydney Gillis 1-3, Peyton Tisdale 1-4 3B Rbi.

LP-Claire Anderson IP-7.0 H-8 R-5 ER-4 BB-0 K-3

Mater Dei 13, Lebanon 7

Mater Dei

13

18

0

Lebanon

7

9

0

Mater Dei: Ally Beckmann 4-5 Hr Rbi-3, Sophie Mondt 4-4 Rbi-5, Lizzie Beckmann 2-5, Abby Braundmeier 2-5 Rbi-2, Kellene Englehart 2-4, Hayley Palm 2-3, Jaime Rose 1-4 2B, Maddi Strieker 1-3 2B.

WP-Hayley Palm IP-5.0 H-5 R-7 ER-3 BB-2 K-8

Lebanon: Krista Bass 2-4 Hr Rbi-2, Brittany Ogden 2-4 Rbi-2, Abigail Reinneck 2-4 2B, Katie Fertig 1-3 Rbi-2, Taylor Garcia 1-3 2B, Emily Reinneck 1-4 Rbi.

LP-Abigail Reinneck IP-5.0 H-10 R-9 ER-7 BB-1 K-2

Columbia 2,

New Athens 0

New Athens

000

000

0

0

3

0

Columbia

100

001

0

2

5

0

New Athens: Julia Drake 1-2, Taylor Junge 1-2, Casey Wilderman 1-3.

LP-Julia Drake IP-6.0 H-4 R-2 ER-2 BB-1 K-3

Columbia: Lexi Touchette 2-3 2B Hr Rbi-2, Mikaela Kossina 1-3 2B, Keeler Vanbreusegen 1-3 3B, Calli Wibbenmeyer 1-3.

WP-Kaelyn Rheinecker IP-7.0 H-3 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K-15

O’Fallon 11,

Alton 7

O’Fallon

141

400

1

11

14

3

Alton

301

102

0

7

9

9

O’fallon: Miley Brunner 3-5 2B, Zoie Howard 2-2 Rbi, Courtney Keller 2-3 Rbi-2, Kaitlin Moore 2-5, Hayleigh Juenger 1-2 Rbi-2, Caroline Keller 1-4 2B Rbi, Ashley Schloer 1-5 Hr Rbi-2, Kelly Short 1-4 Rbi-2, Abigail Wilson 1-5 Rbi.

WP-Hayleigh Juenger IP-5.0 H-7 R-5 ER-3 BB-2 K-8

Alton: Lynna Fischer 2-3 Rbi, Rachel Mccoy 2-4 2B-2 Rbi-3, Tami Wong 2-4 2B 3B, Ashlyn Betz 1-2 Rbi, Miranda Hudson 1-4 Rbi, Abby Scyoc 1-5 2B Rbi.

LP-Alyson Haegele IP-3.7 H-7 R-10 ER-3 BB-2 K

Mascoutah 2,

Waterloo 1

Waterloo

100

000

00

1

2

0

Mascoutah

000

001

01

2

0

0

Waterloo: Taylor Downen 1-4 2B Rbi, Lindsey Merritt 1-2.

LP-Madison Limestall IP-2.0 H-0 R-1 ER-0 BB-2

Wesclin 11,

Okawville 4

Wesclin

403

002

2

11

16

1

Okawville

103

000

0

4

0

0

Wesclin: Mckenna Daiber 4-5 2B Rbi-2, Kelsey Bray 3-5 2B Rbi-2, Bailey Bell 2-4 2B Rbi, Julia Friederich 2-4, Ellie Wessel 2-5, Lilli Adcock 1-1, Courtney Lercher 1-4 2B Rbi-3, Lauren Rakers 1-3 Rbi.

WP-Alyssa Lightfoot IP-5.0 H-7 R-4 ER-4 BB-1 K-4

Collinsville 10, ‘

Wood River 0

Wood River

000

00

0

0

0

Collinsville

330

40

10

10

0

Collinsville: Samantha Brakebill 3-3 Rbi-3, Faith Hall 2-3 Rbi-2, Riley Simpson 2-3 2B-2 Rbi, Riley Doyle 1-3 Hr Rbi-3, Maddy Lautz 1-3, Heather Martinez 1-1 2B Rbi.

WP-Maddy Lautz IP-5.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K-6

Girls Soccer

Mt Vernon 2, Central 1

Bre. Central

1

0

1

Mt Vernon

0

2

0

GOALS: B-Allyson Fehrmann 1. , M-

GOALIES: B- Min-80-Madison Toennies Sv-6; M-

Belleville East 1,

Alton 0

Alton

0

0

0

Bellvl. East

0

1

1

GOALS: A-, B-Grace Brauer 1.

SHOTS: A-0, B-0

CORNERS: A-0, B-0

FOULS: A-0, B-0

GOALIES: A-; B-Min-80-Grace Tantillo Sv-20

Columbia 10,

Freeburg 0

Freeburg

0

0

0

Columbia

5

5

10

GOALS: F-, C-Sophia Bonaldi 1, Fae Harrell 3, Kennedy Jones 4, Reagan Mauch 1, Lauren Roderick 1.

GOALIES: F-; C-Min-65-Rylee Iorio

Mascoutah 5,

Jerseyville 0

Jerseyville

0

0

0

Mascoutah

3

2

5

GOALS: J-, M-Molly Cravens 3, Nicole Lightcap 1, Breanne West 1.

SHOTS: J-0, M-21

Wesclin 10,

Salem 0

Salem

0

0

0

Wesclin

7

3

10

GOALS: S-, W-Tori Calvert 4, Elena Fridley 1, Claire Gruenke 2, Sophia LaCaze 1, Madison Middleton 1, Galena Stewart 1.

GOALIES: S-; W-Min-60-Lydia Schorfheide Sv

GOALIES: J-; M-Min-80-Sydney Packler Sv

Waterloo 8,

Civic Mem. 1

Waterloo

4

4

8

Civic Mem.

0

1

0

GOALS: W-Karleigh Daniels 1, Lauren Kennedy 1, Paige Kinzinger 2, Sydney Luedeman 2, Ali Scace 1, Sydney Stephens 1. , C-

GOALIES: W- Min-65-Bailey Bosler; C-

