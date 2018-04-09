Area Scoreboard

Baseball
Althoff 13,
Okawville 6
Althoff
060
313
0
—
13
14
0
Okawville
220
200
0
—
6
0
0
Althoff: Matthew Schroeder 3-3 Rbi, Josh Dima 2-4, Jack Toenjas 2-5, Peyton Whitehead 2-5 Rbi-4, Anthony Dauphin 1-1, Jon Dykstra 1-5, Kaleb Laramore 1-1 2B Rbi, Colin Wagner 1-3 3B Rbi-3, Jack Ysursa 1-3 2B Rbi.
WP-Tom Padgett IP-5.0 H-4 R-6 ER-2 BB-2 K-5
Freeburg 5,
Belleville East 4
Bellvl. East
110
101
0
—
4
7
0
Freeburg
012
101
0
—
5
9
0
Belleville East: Ben Cruikshank 2-4, Ryan Culley 1-3 2B, Dillon Donjon 1-2 2B Rbi, Zechariah Georgian 1-2, Drew Gray 1-3 Hr Rbi, Austin Hitt 1-4 Rbi-2.
LP-Sam McAnulty IP-3.3 H-4 R-2 ER-2 BB-2 K-2
Freeburg: Jake Isaacs 3-3 Rbi, Jack Lugge 3-4 Rbi, Brady Schmitz 2-3, Payton Benkendorf 1-3.
WP-Paden Musckopf IP-1.3 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-1
Alton 6,
Carlyle 5
Carlyle
000
221
00
—
5
0
0
Alton
000
300
21
—
6
7
4
Carlyle:
Alton: Jackson Brooks 2-4 2B Rbi-3, Wesley Laaker 1-3, Ben Mossman 1-3, Simon Nguyen 1-4 2B, Adam Stilts 1-3 Rbi-2, Robby Taul 1-2.
WP-Adam Stilts IP-1.0 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-3
Collinsville 9,
Centralia 0
Collinsville
200
022
3
—
9
7
0
Centralia IL
000
000
0
—
0
3
2
Collinsville: Tj Williams 2-4 Rbi, Hunter Counton 1-4, Braeden Lemp 1-4, Camden Reeves 1-2 Rbi, Hunter Schrage 1-3 2B Rbi, Noah Scrum 1-2 Rbi.
WP-Devon Bovinett IP-4.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-7
Centralia (Ill.): Will Clossen 1-3, Bradley Griffin 1-2, Chaise Reed 1-3.
LP-Chaise Reed IP-5.0 H-4 R-4 ER-4 BB-3 K-3
New Athens 6,
Dupo 0
Dupo
000
000
0
—
0
3
1
New Athens
000
006
0
—
6
7
0
Dupo: Adam Bradshaw 1-2, Drew Kelling 1-2, Bryce Lancaster 1-3.
LP-Adam Bradshaw IP-6.0 H-6 R-6 ER-0 BB-3 K-2
New Athens: James Koenigstein 2-3 2B Rbi-2, Joel Mattingly 2-4, Jake Poirot 1-1, Jeremy Wade 1-2, Owen Wittworth 1-3 Rbi-2.
Highland 3,
Jerseyville 1
Jerseyville
100
000
0
—
1
11
1
Highland
030
000
0
—
3
6
2
Jerseyville: Brett Tuttle 3-4 2B Rbi, Collin Carey 2-4, Ryan Johnes 2-4, Logan Simpson 2-3, Blake Wittman 1-4, John Woelfel 1-3.
Highland: Colten Knebel 3-3 Rbi-2, Garrett Marti 1-2, Connor Pinsker 1-3, Elliott Prott 1-2.
ME Lutheran 9,
Marissa 1
Marissa
001
000
0
—
1
3
0
ME Lutheran
006
300
0
—
9
0
0
Marissa: Chase Daugherty 1-3, Riley Seymore 1-2 2B, Drew Smith 1-3.
LP-Austin Sabo IP-3.3 H-9 R-7 ER-3 BB-1 K-3
WP-Connor Pinsker IP-7.0 H-10 R-1 ER-1 BB-1 K-7
WP-Noah Lintker IP-2.3 H-0 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-2
Mascoutah 4,
Waterloo 2
Mascoutah
002
010
1
—
4
10
3
Waterloo
010
001
0
—
2
4
2
Mascoutah: Cole Gober 2-4 Rbi, Kyle Ohl 2-3 2B, Jacob Schanz 2-4 Rbi, Logan Bibb 1-3, Evan Fournie 1-3, Tyler Jowett 1-4, Jaydon Stewart 1-4.
WP-Logan Moll IP-6.0 H-4 R-2 ER-1 BB-1 K-6
Waterloo: Quinten Albrecht 1-3 2B Rbi, Ty Kueper 1-3, Nolen Smith 1-3 Rbi, Danny Tharp 1-2.
LP-Lucas Goodsell IP-7.0 H-9 R-4 ER-2 BB-1 K-4
Columbia 13,
Red Bud 0
Red Bud
000
00
—
0
0
0
Columbia
102
(10)0
—
13
9
0
Columbia: Shane Wilhelm 3-3 2B Rbi-2, Kyle Steve 2-2 Rbi-2, Brennen Van Breusegen 2-2, Josh Marion 1-3 3B Rbi-2, Stephen Redinger 1-3 Rbi-2.
WP-Alex VonBokel IP-5.0 H-4 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K-4
Civic Memorial 4,
Triad 3
Triad
000
200
1
—
3
6
0
Civic Mem.
200
200
0
—
4
7
1
Triad: Nick Beeler 2-2 2B, Evan Anderson 1-1 Rbi, Chase Bertelsmann 1-3, Travis Heilmann 1-3 2B, Zach Kraabel 1-3.
LP-Nick Beeler IP-4.0 H-7 R-4 ER-4 BB-2 K-11
Civic Memorial: Zach Vaughn 2-3 Rbi, Spencer Powell 1-3 Rbi, Hayden Sontag 1-3, Nick Walker 1-3, Geoff Withers 1-2 Rbi, Bryce Zupan 1-3.
WP-Geoff Withers IP-7.0 H-6 R-3 ER-1 BB-1 K-7
Softball
Bunker Hill 15,
Althoff 4
Bunker Hill
152
16
—
15
17
0
Althoff
102
10
—
4
6
0
Bunker Hill: Mallory Schwegel 4-4 2B-3 Rbi-5, Allysa Austill 3-4 2B-2 Rbi-2, Brooke Morell 3-3 Rbi, Taylor Girth 2-4 Rbi, Grace Kiffmeyer 2-4 Rbi, Brylie Chrisman 1-3 Rbi, Ashley Dey 1-4 Rbi, Josie Manar 1-4.
Althoff: Maria Davinroy 2-3 2B Rbi, Abby Harris 1-2, Abby Herzing 1-2, Megan Schmidt 1-2, Kyleigh Vonborris 1-3.
LP-Kalia Jerkatis IP-5.0 H-14 R-15 ER-8 BB-0 K
Glenwood 3,
Edwardsville 0
Glenwood
100
002
0
—
3
0
0
Edwardsville
000
000
0
—
0
6
0
Edwardsville: Anna Burke 2-4, Taryn Brown 1-4, Jordyn Henricks 1-2, Emma Lewis 1-3, Brooke Webber 1-3.
LP-Jordyn Henricks IP-3.3 H-5 R-1 ER-1 BB-3 K-5
Triad 7,
Civic Mem. 2
Civic Mem.
000
020
0
—
2
0
0
Triad
400
012
0
—
7
13
3
Civic Memorial:
Triad: Shyla Schweppe 3-4 Rbi-2, Payton Bode 2-4 Hr Rbi-2, Jenna Bohnenstiehl 2-4 2B, Kailey Daniel 1-3 2B, Bailey Frank 1-2, Isabelle Lehan 1-3 Rbi, Caroline Lehan 1-3, Alyssa Neace 1-1, Liz Young 1-4 Hr Rbi-2.
WP-Liz Young IP-7.0 H-4 R-2 ER-0 BB-5 K-2
Freeburg 9,
Roxana 2
Freeburg
201
022
2
—
9
11
0
Roxana
000
200
0
—
2
0
0
Freeburg: Chasity Hill 3-4 Rbi-3, Elly Fischer 2-4, Abby Mirly 2-3 Rbi-2, Kelsie Burroughs 1-4, Madison Schanuel 1-3, Chloe Schanuel 1-3 Rbi, Miranda Schulte 1-3 2B Rbi.
WP-Miranda Schulte IP-7.0 H-5 R-2 ER-2 BB-3 K-11
Red Bud 11,
Gibault 5
Gibault
101
003
0
—
5
7
8
Red Bud
040
313
0
—
11
11
5
Gibault: Lexi Chambers 2-4 2B, Lexi Poepper 2-4 Rbi, Mary Clare Murphy 1-4, Mira Todd 1-5 Rbi, Sidney Wightman 1-4 Rbi.
LP-Sidney Wightman IP-6.0 H-10 R-11 ER-6 BB-2 K-3
Red Bud: Sophia Koesterer 3-4 Rbi, Makenzie Harbaugh 2-3 2B 3B Rbi-2, Alyssa Brown 1-1, Hope Guebert 1-4 Rbi-2, Laura Juelfs 1-4 Rbi, Sami Lucht 1-4 2B Rbi, Mackenzie Schweizer 1-1 Rbi, Darrian Stapleton 1-4.
WP-MaKenzie Harbaugh IP-4.0 H-3 R-2 ER-0 BB-0 K-2
Highland 5,
Jerseyville 3
Highland
020
003
0
—
5
8
0
Jerseyville
000
030
0
—
3
5
0
Highland: Hannah Sullens 2-3 2B 3B Rbi-2, Kourtney Zobrist 2-4, Lily Garbett 1-4 2B, Sidney Harnetiaux 1-3 Rbi, Sydney Parkerson 1-2 3B Rbi, Breann Wernle 1-3 Rbi.
WP-Addison Rinderer IP-7.0 H-5 R-3 ER-3 BB-4 K-4
Jerseyville: Melissa Weishaupt 2-4, Lauren Brown 1-4 Hr Rbi, Sydney Gillis 1-3, Peyton Tisdale 1-4 3B Rbi.
LP-Claire Anderson IP-7.0 H-8 R-5 ER-4 BB-0 K-3
Mater Dei 13, Lebanon 7
Mater Dei
—
13
18
0
Lebanon
—
7
9
0
Mater Dei: Ally Beckmann 4-5 Hr Rbi-3, Sophie Mondt 4-4 Rbi-5, Lizzie Beckmann 2-5, Abby Braundmeier 2-5 Rbi-2, Kellene Englehart 2-4, Hayley Palm 2-3, Jaime Rose 1-4 2B, Maddi Strieker 1-3 2B.
WP-Hayley Palm IP-5.0 H-5 R-7 ER-3 BB-2 K-8
Lebanon: Krista Bass 2-4 Hr Rbi-2, Brittany Ogden 2-4 Rbi-2, Abigail Reinneck 2-4 2B, Katie Fertig 1-3 Rbi-2, Taylor Garcia 1-3 2B, Emily Reinneck 1-4 Rbi.
LP-Abigail Reinneck IP-5.0 H-10 R-9 ER-7 BB-1 K-2
Columbia 2,
New Athens 0
New Athens
000
000
0
—
0
3
0
Columbia
100
001
0
—
2
5
0
New Athens: Julia Drake 1-2, Taylor Junge 1-2, Casey Wilderman 1-3.
LP-Julia Drake IP-6.0 H-4 R-2 ER-2 BB-1 K-3
Columbia: Lexi Touchette 2-3 2B Hr Rbi-2, Mikaela Kossina 1-3 2B, Keeler Vanbreusegen 1-3 3B, Calli Wibbenmeyer 1-3.
WP-Kaelyn Rheinecker IP-7.0 H-3 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K-15
O’Fallon 11,
Alton 7
O’Fallon
141
400
1
—
11
14
3
Alton
301
102
0
—
7
9
9
O’fallon: Miley Brunner 3-5 2B, Zoie Howard 2-2 Rbi, Courtney Keller 2-3 Rbi-2, Kaitlin Moore 2-5, Hayleigh Juenger 1-2 Rbi-2, Caroline Keller 1-4 2B Rbi, Ashley Schloer 1-5 Hr Rbi-2, Kelly Short 1-4 Rbi-2, Abigail Wilson 1-5 Rbi.
WP-Hayleigh Juenger IP-5.0 H-7 R-5 ER-3 BB-2 K-8
Alton: Lynna Fischer 2-3 Rbi, Rachel Mccoy 2-4 2B-2 Rbi-3, Tami Wong 2-4 2B 3B, Ashlyn Betz 1-2 Rbi, Miranda Hudson 1-4 Rbi, Abby Scyoc 1-5 2B Rbi.
LP-Alyson Haegele IP-3.7 H-7 R-10 ER-3 BB-2 K
Mascoutah 2,
Waterloo 1
Waterloo
100
000
00
—
1
2
0
Mascoutah
000
001
01
—
2
0
0
Waterloo: Taylor Downen 1-4 2B Rbi, Lindsey Merritt 1-2.
LP-Madison Limestall IP-2.0 H-0 R-1 ER-0 BB-2
Wesclin 11,
Okawville 4
Wesclin
403
002
2
—
11
16
1
Okawville
103
000
0
—
4
0
0
Wesclin: Mckenna Daiber 4-5 2B Rbi-2, Kelsey Bray 3-5 2B Rbi-2, Bailey Bell 2-4 2B Rbi, Julia Friederich 2-4, Ellie Wessel 2-5, Lilli Adcock 1-1, Courtney Lercher 1-4 2B Rbi-3, Lauren Rakers 1-3 Rbi.
WP-Alyssa Lightfoot IP-5.0 H-7 R-4 ER-4 BB-1 K-4
Collinsville 10, ‘
Wood River 0
Wood River
000
00
—
0
0
0
Collinsville
330
40
—
10
10
0
Collinsville: Samantha Brakebill 3-3 Rbi-3, Faith Hall 2-3 Rbi-2, Riley Simpson 2-3 2B-2 Rbi, Riley Doyle 1-3 Hr Rbi-3, Maddy Lautz 1-3, Heather Martinez 1-1 2B Rbi.
WP-Maddy Lautz IP-5.0 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K-6
Girls Soccer
Mt Vernon 2, Central 1
Bre. Central
1
0
—
1
Mt Vernon
0
2
—
0
GOALS: B-Allyson Fehrmann 1. , M-
GOALIES: B- Min-80-Madison Toennies Sv-6; M-
Belleville East 1,
Alton 0
Alton
0
0
—
0
Bellvl. East
0
1
—
1
GOALS: A-, B-Grace Brauer 1.
SHOTS: A-0, B-0
CORNERS: A-0, B-0
FOULS: A-0, B-0
GOALIES: A-; B-Min-80-Grace Tantillo Sv-20
Columbia 10,
Freeburg 0
Freeburg
0
0
—
0
Columbia
5
5
—
10
GOALS: F-, C-Sophia Bonaldi 1, Fae Harrell 3, Kennedy Jones 4, Reagan Mauch 1, Lauren Roderick 1.
GOALIES: F-; C-Min-65-Rylee Iorio
Mascoutah 5,
Jerseyville 0
Jerseyville
0
0
—
0
Mascoutah
3
2
—
5
GOALS: J-, M-Molly Cravens 3, Nicole Lightcap 1, Breanne West 1.
SHOTS: J-0, M-21
Wesclin 10,
Salem 0
Salem
0
0
—
0
Wesclin
7
3
—
10
GOALS: S-, W-Tori Calvert 4, Elena Fridley 1, Claire Gruenke 2, Sophia LaCaze 1, Madison Middleton 1, Galena Stewart 1.
GOALIES: S-; W-Min-60-Lydia Schorfheide Sv
GOALIES: J-; M-Min-80-Sydney Packler Sv
Waterloo 8,
Civic Mem. 1
Waterloo
4
4
—
8
Civic Mem.
0
1
—
0
GOALS: W-Karleigh Daniels 1, Lauren Kennedy 1, Paige Kinzinger 2, Sydney Luedeman 2, Ali Scace 1, Sydney Stephens 1. , C-
GOALIES: W- Min-65-Bailey Bosler; C-
