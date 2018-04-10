O'Fallon, Valmeyer on top of area baseball polls

Following is a list of the top-ranked large and small school teams in the News-Democrat high school baseball poll this week. Voting is done by area high school coaches
Class 3A-4A Baseball Poll
1. O'Fallon (12-0), 2. Edwardsville (8-2), 3. Mascoutah (9-0), 4. Columbia (6-3), 5. Civic Memorial (8-2)
Others receiving votes: Belleville East (7-4), Triad (4-4), Highland (4-2), Waterloo (4-2), Freeburg (6-3), Collinsville (5-3), Belleville West (5-7), Alton (5-3).
Class 1A-2A Baseball Poll
1. Valmeyer (11-2), 2. Wesclin (3-4), 3. Nashville (6-2), 4. Gibault (2-7), 5. Carlyle (4-5)
Others receiving votes: Althoff (3-6), Central (1-5), Mater Dei (2-6), Red Bud (5-6), New Athens (4-3).
