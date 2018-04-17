O'Fallon, Valmeyer remain on top of area baseball polls

Despite suffering rare defeats, the O'Fallon Panthers and Valmeyer Pirates remain on top of the Belleville News-Democrat high school baseball polls this week.
O'Fallon (16-1-1) fell from the ranks of the undefeated by dropping an 8-5 decision to Our Lady of Providence from Clarksville, Ind., at a tournament in Westfield, Ind., but remain the top ranked Class 3A-4A team in the metro east.
Valmeyer (13-3) dropped a 4-3 game to the St. Louis Pirates in a game played at GCS Ballpark in Sauget but were still the unanimous choice as the top Class 1A-2A team in the area.
Voting was done by 14 area baseball coaches.
Class 1A-2A poll
1. Valmeyer (13-3), 2. Nashville (11-3), 3. Carlyle (7-5), 4. Gibault (5-8), 5. Mater Dei (6-7)
Others receiving votes: New Athens (8-3), Wesclin (4-7), Red Bud (6-8), Marquette (8-5), Althoff (4-8)
Class 3A-4A poll
1. O'Fallon (16-1-1), 2. Mascoutah (12-1), 3, Edwardsville (12-4), 4. Belleville East (9-5), 5. Highland (7-3).
Others receiving votes: Columbia (9-3), Collinsville (10-3), Civic Memorial (10-3), Waterloo (5-4), Alton (5-6), Belleville West (6-10), Triad (6-5), Freeburg (8-4), Granite City (5-9)
