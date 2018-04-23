Athlete recently sidelined with hamstring injury leads Crusaders past Lancers

SHARE COPY LINK Althoff senior Jessica Hoffman, who was recently sidelined with a hamstring injury, led the Althoff Crusaders past the Belleville East Lancers in a Monday night high school girls soccer game. Mike Renkes

Althoff senior Jessica Hoffman, who was recently sidelined with a hamstring injury, led the Althoff Crusaders past the Belleville East Lancers in a Monday night high school girls soccer game. Mike Renkes