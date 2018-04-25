Belleville West edges East St. Louis at St. Clair County girls track meet

Belleville West junior LaQwasia Stepney won the 100 meter hurdles in 14.13 seconds to lead the way as the Maroons rallied to edge East St. Louis Wednesday for the team title at the St. Clair County Girls Track and Field Meet.
A transfer from Cahokia where she earned five individual medals at the Class 2A State Track Meet the past two years, Stepney edged East St. Louis senior Rokelle Stanley. Stanley, who finished with a time of 14.79 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles, defeated Stepney in the 300 hurdles event later in the day at Clyde Jordan Stadium.
But it was the Maroons, finishing with 160 points, who won the meet. East St. Louis (151 points) was second, followed by Belleville East (116 points) and O'Fallon (105).
Also winning championships for Belleville West were Jessica Coughlin (200 and 400 meters) and Stepney (long jump). West also won the 400- and 800-meter relays. The win brought a big cheer from the Maroons, who gathered near midfield as they awaited for the final scores to be announced.
"We've been waiting for this kind of performance, and to be honest, I can't really single anybody out. We had a bunch of (personal records) and outstanding performances today,'' Maroons coach Sally Stephens said.
Stanley also won the high jump, while senior Evangeline Harris won the shot put and discus, and Ahmia Dorsey won the triple jump for East St. Louis. The Flyerettes also won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter relays.
Third-place Belleville East got a championship effort from senior Seyelya Wilson in the 800 meters.
Freeburg got wins from Stephanie Jacobs in the pole vault and Kayla Whitworth in the 1,600-meter. Mascoutah junior Kailee Chau won the 3,200-meter.
