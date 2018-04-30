Local sports box scores for Monday, April 30

Baseball
Highland 15,
Waterloo 7
Highland
053
133
0
—
15
16
0
Waterloo
200
023
0
—
7
8
3
Highland: Garrett Marti 4-6 2B-2 Rbi-3, Dylan Knebel 3-5 2B-2 Rbi-2, Jacob Willis 3-3 2B Rbi, Brock Troxell 2-4 Rbi, Jonathan Dickman 1-4 2B Rbi-2, Elliott Prott 1-3 Rbi, Michael Riffel 1-1 Rbi, Robert Sigman 1-3 Rbi.
WP-Connor Pinsker IP-4.7 H-5 R-4 ER-4 BB-4 K-2
Waterloo: Quinten Albrecht 1-1 Hr Rbi-2, Graham Baker 1-4, Lucas Goodsell 1-3 2B Rbi, Brad Hausmann 1-1, Sam Kreinberg 1-3, Trey Kueper 1-3 Rbi, Ty Kueper 1-1 Rbi, Nolen Smith 1-2.
LP-Nathan Albrecht IP-2.7 H-8 R-8 ER-3 BB-1 K-4
Columbia 15,
Marissa 3
Marissa
000
30
—
3
3
0
Columbia
10(11)
30
—
15
0
0
Marissa: Drew Chandler 2-3 Rbi-2, Drew Smith 1-1.
LP-Kade Portz IP-2.3 H-11 R-11 ER-7 BB-2
Alton 14,
Gibault 7
Gibault
011
500
0
—
7
8
3
Alton
343
400
0
—
14
13
0
Gibault: Mark Branz 3-4 2B Hr Rbi-3, Max Kostelac 2-4 2B, Cameron Kincheloe 1-4, Tim Reinholz 1-4, Austin Sweeney 1-4 2B Rbi-2.
LP-Jake Green IP-3.3 H-0 R-13 ER-9 BB-1 K-2
Alton: Charlie Erler 2-4 2B-2 Rbi, Ben Mossman 2-4 3B Rbi-4, Adam Stilts 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Robby Taul 2-4 2B-2 Rbi-3, Cole Akal 1-1 2B Rbi, Jackson Brooks 1-3, Mikey Hampton 1-5 Rbi-2, Riley Phillips 1-3 Rbi, Michael Reeder 1-2.
WP-Michael Reeder IP-3.7 H-5 R-7 ER-7 BB-4 K-3
New Athens 7,
Dupo 2
New Athens
104
100
1
—
7
10
0
Dupo
000
000
2
—
2
0
0
New Athens: George Weaver 3-4 Rbi, Joel Mattingly 2-3, George Schneider 2-4, Levi Daab 1-3, Noah Lintker 1-3 Rbi-2, Owen Wittworth 1-3.
WP-Joel Mattingly IP-5.3 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K-6
Mascoutah 7,
Civic Memorial 4
Mascoutah
201
013
0
—
7
14
2
Civic Mem.
100
012
0
—
4
11
2
Mascoutah: Sam Scott 3-4 Rbi-3, Jaydon Stewart 3-3, Evan Fournie 2-4, Tyler Jowett 2-4 Rbi, Kyle Ohl 2-4 Rbi, Jaelyn Curry 1-4, Jacob Schanz 1-3 2B Rbi-2.
WP-John Minor IP-5.0 H-7 R-2 ER-2 BB-3 K-6
Civic Memorial: Spencer Powell 3-4 2B Rbi, Will Buhs 2-4, Nick Walker 2-4 2B Rbi, Bryce Zupan 2-3 Rbi, Chandler Powell 1-3, Geoff Withers 1-3 2B Rbi.
LP-Geoff Withers IP-5.7 H-10 R-5 ER-3 BB-1 K-4
Triad 13,
Jerseyville 1
Jerseyville
000
100
—
1
4
2
Triad
231
205
—
13
17
0
Jerseyville: John Collins 1-3 2B Rbi, John Fink 1-1, Ronnie Guilander 1-2, Brett Tuttle 1-2.
LP-Ryan Johnes IP-2.0 H-5 R-5 ER-3 BB-0
Triad: Chase Bertelsmann 3-4, Travis Heilmann 3-4 2B Hr Rbi-3, Josh Mesenbrink 3-5 Hr-2 Rbi-5, Ethan Gratton 2-3 Rbi, Mack Langdon 2-4 2B-2, Hunter Smith 2-3 2B, Hunter Boyd 1-2, Drew Parres 1-1.
WP-Nick Beeler IP-6.0 H-3 R-1 ER-1 BB-2 K-6
Softball
O’Fallon 10,
Dupo 0
O’Fallon
003
34
—
10
11
1
Dupo
000
00
—
0
2
4
O’fallon: Hayleigh Juenger 2-3, Miley Brunner 1-4 2B Rbi, Zoie Howard 1-3 2B Rbi-2, Courtney Keller 1-2 Rbi, Kaitlin Moore 1-2, Ashley Schloer 1-3 2B Rbi, Kelly Short 1-1 2B Rbi-2, Taylor Vanausdall 1-1 2B, Jade Williams 1-1 Rbi, Abigail Wilson 1-2 2B Rbi.
WP-Kaitlin Moore IP-4.0 H-2 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-8
Dupo: Cameron Foster 1-2, Kassidee Keys 1-2.
Highland 6,
Waterloo 1
Waterloo
000
000
1
—
1
5
3
Highland
021
012
0
—
6
9
0
Waterloo: Skyler Barker 2-3, Heather Albers 1-2 Rbi, Taylor Downen 1-3, Taylor Wilson 1-3 2B.
LP-Lindsey Merritt IP-6.0 H-8 R-6 ER-3 BB-0 K-6
Highland: Lily Garbett 2-3 2B-2 Rbi, Delaina Sigman 2-3 Rbi-2, Lexi Gilliam 1-3 Rbi, Sam Miener 1-3 2B, Addison Rinderer 1-4 2B, Hannah Sullens 1-2 2B Rbi, Kourtney Zobrist 1-3.
WP-Sam Miener IP-7.0 H-5 R-1 ER-0 BB-1 K-6
LP-Reagan Carner IP-5.0 H-10 R-10 ER-8 BB-1 K-2
Soccer
Civic Memorial 5,
ME Lutheran 1
Civic Mem.
3
2
—
5
ME Lutheran
0
1
—
1
GOALS: C-Cassie Hall 1, Morgan Wilson 4. , M-Reagan Guerra 1.
SHOTS: C-0, M-0
CORNERS: C-0, M-0
FOULS: C-0, M-0
GOALIES: C- Min-80-Raegan Bechel Sv-2; M-Min-40-Taylor Bradley Sv-16Min-40-Emma Daniel Sv-2
Collinsville 7,
Highland 0
Highland
0
0
—
0
Collinsville
5
2
—
7
GOALIES: H- Min-70-Morgan Zobrist Sv-15
Triad 2,
Mascoutah 0
Triad
0
2
—
2
Mascoutah
0
0
—
0
GOALS: T-Jody Ellis 1, Kalie Gibbs 1. , M-
GOALIES: T- Min-80-Mercedes King
Tennis
Belleville East 5,
Christian Brothers 4
Singles
1 AJ Woodman (E) def. Max Skaer 4-6, 6-1, 10-0
2 Clayton Maack (E) def. Christian Cowulich 6-4, 1-6, 10-4
3 David Abilez (E) def. Carter Baldus 6-2, 7-6
4 Cameron Cagas (BE) def. Nick Jung 6-1, 6-1
5 Cory Erickson (BE) def. Joe Bouche 6-2, 6-0
6 Jude Crowner (BE) def. Nick Nufez 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
1 Christian Cowulich and Max Skaer (BE) def. Clayton Maack and David Abilez 8-2
2 Nick Jung and AJ Woodman (E) def. Cameron Cagas and Carter Baldus 8-3
3 Cory Erickson and Jude Crowner (BE) def. Joe Bouche and Peizo Martinez 8-3
Comments