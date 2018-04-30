High School Sports

Local sports box scores for Monday, April 30

April 30, 2018 10:13 PM

Baseball

Highland 15,

Waterloo 7

Highland

053

133

0

15

16

0

Waterloo

200

023

0

7

8

3

Highland: Garrett Marti 4-6 2B-2 Rbi-3, Dylan Knebel 3-5 2B-2 Rbi-2, Jacob Willis 3-3 2B Rbi, Brock Troxell 2-4 Rbi, Jonathan Dickman 1-4 2B Rbi-2, Elliott Prott 1-3 Rbi, Michael Riffel 1-1 Rbi, Robert Sigman 1-3 Rbi.

WP-Connor Pinsker IP-4.7 H-5 R-4 ER-4 BB-4 K-2

Waterloo: Quinten Albrecht 1-1 Hr Rbi-2, Graham Baker 1-4, Lucas Goodsell 1-3 2B Rbi, Brad Hausmann 1-1, Sam Kreinberg 1-3, Trey Kueper 1-3 Rbi, Ty Kueper 1-1 Rbi, Nolen Smith 1-2.

LP-Nathan Albrecht IP-2.7 H-8 R-8 ER-3 BB-1 K-4

Columbia 15,

Marissa 3

Marissa

000

30

3

3

0

Columbia

10(11)

30

15

0

0

Marissa: Drew Chandler 2-3 Rbi-2, Drew Smith 1-1.

LP-Kade Portz IP-2.3 H-11 R-11 ER-7 BB-2

Alton 14,

Gibault 7

Gibault

011

500

0

7

8

3

Alton

343

400

0

14

13

0

Gibault: Mark Branz 3-4 2B Hr Rbi-3, Max Kostelac 2-4 2B, Cameron Kincheloe 1-4, Tim Reinholz 1-4, Austin Sweeney 1-4 2B Rbi-2.

LP-Jake Green IP-3.3 H-0 R-13 ER-9 BB-1 K-2

Alton: Charlie Erler 2-4 2B-2 Rbi, Ben Mossman 2-4 3B Rbi-4, Adam Stilts 2-4 2B Rbi-2, Robby Taul 2-4 2B-2 Rbi-3, Cole Akal 1-1 2B Rbi, Jackson Brooks 1-3, Mikey Hampton 1-5 Rbi-2, Riley Phillips 1-3 Rbi, Michael Reeder 1-2.

WP-Michael Reeder IP-3.7 H-5 R-7 ER-7 BB-4 K-3

New Athens 7,

Dupo 2

New Athens

104

100

1

7

10

0

Dupo

000

000

2

2

0

0

New Athens: George Weaver 3-4 Rbi, Joel Mattingly 2-3, George Schneider 2-4, Levi Daab 1-3, Noah Lintker 1-3 Rbi-2, Owen Wittworth 1-3.

WP-Joel Mattingly IP-5.3 H-1 R-0 ER-0 BB-1 K-6

Mascoutah 7,

Civic Memorial 4

Mascoutah

201

013

0

7

14

2

Civic Mem.

100

012

0

4

11

2

Mascoutah: Sam Scott 3-4 Rbi-3, Jaydon Stewart 3-3, Evan Fournie 2-4, Tyler Jowett 2-4 Rbi, Kyle Ohl 2-4 Rbi, Jaelyn Curry 1-4, Jacob Schanz 1-3 2B Rbi-2.

WP-John Minor IP-5.0 H-7 R-2 ER-2 BB-3 K-6

Civic Memorial: Spencer Powell 3-4 2B Rbi, Will Buhs 2-4, Nick Walker 2-4 2B Rbi, Bryce Zupan 2-3 Rbi, Chandler Powell 1-3, Geoff Withers 1-3 2B Rbi.

LP-Geoff Withers IP-5.7 H-10 R-5 ER-3 BB-1 K-4

Triad 13,

Jerseyville 1

Jerseyville

000

100

1

4

2

Triad

231

205

13

17

0

Jerseyville: John Collins 1-3 2B Rbi, John Fink 1-1, Ronnie Guilander 1-2, Brett Tuttle 1-2.

LP-Ryan Johnes IP-2.0 H-5 R-5 ER-3 BB-0

Triad: Chase Bertelsmann 3-4, Travis Heilmann 3-4 2B Hr Rbi-3, Josh Mesenbrink 3-5 Hr-2 Rbi-5, Ethan Gratton 2-3 Rbi, Mack Langdon 2-4 2B-2, Hunter Smith 2-3 2B, Hunter Boyd 1-2, Drew Parres 1-1.

WP-Nick Beeler IP-6.0 H-3 R-1 ER-1 BB-2 K-6

Softball

O’Fallon 10,

Dupo 0

O’Fallon

003

34

10

11

1

Dupo

000

00

0

2

4

O’fallon: Hayleigh Juenger 2-3, Miley Brunner 1-4 2B Rbi, Zoie Howard 1-3 2B Rbi-2, Courtney Keller 1-2 Rbi, Kaitlin Moore 1-2, Ashley Schloer 1-3 2B Rbi, Kelly Short 1-1 2B Rbi-2, Taylor Vanausdall 1-1 2B, Jade Williams 1-1 Rbi, Abigail Wilson 1-2 2B Rbi.

WP-Kaitlin Moore IP-4.0 H-2 R-0 ER-0 BB-0 K-8

Dupo: Cameron Foster 1-2, Kassidee Keys 1-2.

Highland 6,

Waterloo 1

Waterloo

000

000

1

1

5

3

Highland

021

012

0

6

9

0

Waterloo: Skyler Barker 2-3, Heather Albers 1-2 Rbi, Taylor Downen 1-3, Taylor Wilson 1-3 2B.

LP-Lindsey Merritt IP-6.0 H-8 R-6 ER-3 BB-0 K-6

Highland: Lily Garbett 2-3 2B-2 Rbi, Delaina Sigman 2-3 Rbi-2, Lexi Gilliam 1-3 Rbi, Sam Miener 1-3 2B, Addison Rinderer 1-4 2B, Hannah Sullens 1-2 2B Rbi, Kourtney Zobrist 1-3.

WP-Sam Miener IP-7.0 H-5 R-1 ER-0 BB-1 K-6

LP-Reagan Carner IP-5.0 H-10 R-10 ER-8 BB-1 K-2

Soccer

Civic Memorial 5,

ME Lutheran 1

Civic Mem.

3

2

5

ME Lutheran

0

1

1

GOALS: C-Cassie Hall 1, Morgan Wilson 4. , M-Reagan Guerra 1.

SHOTS: C-0, M-0

CORNERS: C-0, M-0

FOULS: C-0, M-0

GOALIES: C- Min-80-Raegan Bechel Sv-2; M-Min-40-Taylor Bradley Sv-16Min-40-Emma Daniel Sv-2

Collinsville 7,

Highland 0

Highland

0

0

0

Collinsville

5

2

7

GOALIES: H- Min-70-Morgan Zobrist Sv-15

Triad 2,

Mascoutah 0

Triad

0

2

2

Mascoutah

0

0

0

GOALS: T-Jody Ellis 1, Kalie Gibbs 1. , M-

GOALIES: T- Min-80-Mercedes King

Tennis

Belleville East 5,

Christian Brothers 4

Singles

1 AJ Woodman (E) def. Max Skaer 4-6, 6-1, 10-0

2 Clayton Maack (E) def. Christian Cowulich 6-4, 1-6, 10-4

3 David Abilez (E) def. Carter Baldus 6-2, 7-6

4 Cameron Cagas (BE) def. Nick Jung 6-1, 6-1

5 Cory Erickson (BE) def. Joe Bouche 6-2, 6-0

6 Jude Crowner (BE) def. Nick Nufez 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

1 Christian Cowulich and Max Skaer (BE) def. Clayton Maack and David Abilez 8-2

2 Nick Jung and AJ Woodman (E) def. Cameron Cagas and Carter Baldus 8-3

3 Cory Erickson and Jude Crowner (BE) def. Joe Bouche and Peizo Martinez 8-3

