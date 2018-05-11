High school boys volleyball postseason pairings

Boys Volleyball Postseason Pairings
(seeds in parentheses)
Althoff Regional
Tuesday, May 22
Match 1: (2) Edwardsville vs. (8) East St. Louis, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: (3) Althoff vs. (5) Belleville East, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 23
Championship
Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
Metro-East Lutheran Regional
Monday, May 21
Match 1: (7) Metro-East Lutheran vs. (9) Alton, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, May 22
Match 2: (1) O''Fallon vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.
Match: (4) Belleville West vs. (6) Granite City, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 23
Championship
Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.
Minooka Sectional
Friday, May 25
Match: 1: Winner Althoff Regional vs. Winner Metro-East Lutheran Regional, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2: Winner Lincoln-Way West Regional vs. Winner Oswego Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 29
Championship
Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.
State Tournament
at Hoffman Estates High School
Friday, June 1
Match 1: Winner Addison Trail Sectional vs. Winner Grant Sectional, 1 p.m.
Match 2: Winner Aurora Sectional vs. Winner Minooka Sectional, 2 p.m.
Match 3: Winner Brother Rice Sectional vs. Winner St. Patrick Sectional, 5 p.m.
Match 4: Winner Chicago Mount Carmel Sectional vs. Winner Glenbrook South Sectional, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Semifinals
Match 5: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 10 a.m.
Match 6: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 11 a.m.
Third Place
Loser Match 5 vs. Loser Match 6, 4 p.m.
Championship
Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 5:15 p.m.
