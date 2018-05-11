High School Sports

High school boys volleyball postseason pairings

By David Wilhelm

dwilhelm@bnd.com

May 11, 2018 10:37 AM

Boys Volleyball Postseason Pairings

(seeds in parentheses)

Althoff Regional

Tuesday, May 22

Match 1: (2) Edwardsville vs. (8) East St. Louis, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: (3) Althoff vs. (5) Belleville East, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23

Championship

Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

Metro-East Lutheran Regional

Monday, May 21

Match 1: (7) Metro-East Lutheran vs. (9) Alton, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, May 22

Match 2: (1) O''Fallon vs. Winner Match 1, 5:30 p.m.

Match: (4) Belleville West vs. (6) Granite City, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23

Championship

Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 6 p.m.

Minooka Sectional

Friday, May 25

Match: 1: Winner Althoff Regional vs. Winner Metro-East Lutheran Regional, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: Winner Lincoln-Way West Regional vs. Winner Oswego Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 29

Championship

Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 6 p.m.

State Tournament

at Hoffman Estates High School

Friday, June 1

Match 1: Winner Addison Trail Sectional vs. Winner Grant Sectional, 1 p.m.

Match 2: Winner Aurora Sectional vs. Winner Minooka Sectional, 2 p.m.

Match 3: Winner Brother Rice Sectional vs. Winner St. Patrick Sectional, 5 p.m.

Match 4: Winner Chicago Mount Carmel Sectional vs. Winner Glenbrook South Sectional, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Semifinals

Match 5: Winner Match 1 vs. Winner Match 2, 10 a.m.

Match 6: Winner Match 3 vs. Winner Match 4, 11 a.m.

Third Place

Loser Match 5 vs. Loser Match 6, 4 p.m.

Championship

Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6, 5:15 p.m.

