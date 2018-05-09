East St. Louis runs away from field at Herrin girls track sectional

The East St. Louis Flyerettes swept all four relays Wednesday, and advanced 10 individuals into the IHSA Class 2A Girls State Track Meet, as they cruised to the team title at the Herrin track and field sectional.
Known for their strength in the sprint relays, the Flyerettes won the 400-meter relay in a time of 48.61 seconds and also won the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter relay titles as they finished with 147 points, 92 more than runner-up Carbondale (55).
Winning individual titles for the Flyerettes were Ahmia Dorsey in the triple jump (36 feet, 3 1/2 inches), Evangelynn Harris in the discus (125-6), Shonjahnea Griggs in the 400-meter (57.44) and Veronica Sherrod in the 300-meter hurdles (46.28).
The state meet will be May 17-19 at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.
While East St. Louis proved it will be in the hunt for a state team state title next week, the top Class 2A distance runner in the state, Waterloo junior Jenna Schwartz cruised in both of her events. The Class 2A state cross-country champion, Schwartz won the 1,600-meter in 5:09.40, and the 3,200-meter in 11:04.50.
Former team state champions Freeburg and Cahokia also had sectional champions Wednesday. For the Midgets, senior Stephanie Jacobs won the pole vault with an effort of 11 feet, while senior Kayla Whitworth took home the top prize in the 800-meter in 2:22.30.
Cahokia, which placed second to Dunlap last year after winning three straight state titles, was led by wins from Tamadja Rodgers, who won the long jump with an effort of 16-7 2/5, and Jayla Crosby, who won the 100-meter hurdles in 15.24.
At the Springfield Lanphier sectional
Triad senior Kelly Pottorff won a pair of titles, and the Knights advanced three relay teams as they placed second at the Class 2A Springfield Lanphier Sectional.
Ranked in the top five in the state in both the shot put and discus, Pottorff took both titles Wednesday. She won the discus with an effort of 119-6 and the shot put with a throw of 41-11.
The Knights also won the 3,200-meter relay in a time of 10:05.40, and also advanced in the 400- and 800-meter relays. The Knights also advanced Maddie Keller in the 1,600-meter.
Highland will be represented at the state finals by Grace Meyer, who was second in the 3,200-meter.
Comments