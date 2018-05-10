Officials decide to cancel SWC boys track meet

The Southwestern Conference boys track and field meet has been canceled and so is the remainder of the East St. Louis High School track and field season
Southwestern Conference Commissioner Bill Schmidt confirmed Thursday that the meet, suspended on Tuesday as a result of a fight in the stands, will not be run.
East St. Louis High School also announced Thursday it suspended the remainder of the Flyers track season.
The decision was made following a meeting of representatives from the eight SWC schools.
Following the meeting the SWC issued the following statement regarding the unfortunate situation.
"Due to time constraints, the availability of venues, and the required logistics attached to a meet of this magnitude the SWC will be unable to reschedule the meet which was cancelled on Tuesday. Obviously we are disappointed that athletes will lose this opportunity, but we wish those who are competing in the IHSA State Series the best of luck.''
When reached for comment late Thursday afternoon, Schmidt said the representatives did not discuss what what precipitated the incident at East St. Louis High School.
"The reason for the meeting today (Thursday) was to see if we could hold the Southwestern Conference boys track meet. We dd not talk about what went on in the stands,'' Schmidt said. "I believe East St. Louis High School officials are still investigating what went on.''
