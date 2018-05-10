Stepney, Coughlin shine as Maroons wins Class 3A Danville girls track and field sectional

Belleville West junior La'Qwasia Stepney and sophomore Jessica Coughlin combined for three titles and qualified for the Class 3A State Track Meet in seven individual events Thursday as they led the Maroons to the team title at the Danville girls track and field sectional.
Staking her claim as the top Class 3A combination 100 and 300 hurdles athlete in the state, Stepney rolled to titles in both and also qualified in the long jump and triple jump as she led the way for West, which finished with 113 points, 37 more than runner-up Belleville East as coasted to the team championship.
Stepney won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.37 seconds and also took home the top medal in the 300-meter hurdles event with a time of 44.67 seconds for the Maroons, which advanced two relay teams and has 12 individual entries in the IHSA Girls State Track Meet, May 17-19 at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.
Coughlin, who is also a member of the Maroons softball team when not competing for coach Sally Stephens' powerful track squad, won her specialty — the 400 meters — in 57.11 seconds and also qualified in the 100- and 200-meter events.
Also advancing to state from Belleville West was senior Brittany Walker in the long jump and triple jump. Walker won the triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, 2 inches. Junior Kelvi Searcy qualified in the 100-meter hurdles, Kiyarah McMillian advanced in the 100 meters and Teonna Davis advanced in the 200 meters. The Maroons also won both the 400- and 800-meter relays.
It was also a good night for the Maroons' crosstown rivals from Belleville East, which won the 1,600-meter relay and advanced in the 400-, 800- and 3,200-meter relays.
Individual advancing for Belleville East were Sandra Sledge (pole vault), Aailah Thomas (100 meters), Seleiya Wilson (800 meters), Essence Winters (300-meter hurdles) and Sunnie Collins (200 meters)
O'Fallon failed to qualify but individuals will compete in the 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter relays. Edwardsville won the 3,200-meter relay and got a win from Lori Cashdollar in the 800 meters.
Granite City junior Toni Rush qualified in the 200 meters.
