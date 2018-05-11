Freshman leads Althoff to second-place finish at girls track sectional

Freshman Nariah Parks won the 400 meters and placed second in the 100 meters Friday to lead the Althoff Crusaders to a second-place finish at the Class 1A Nashville Girls Track and Field Sectional.
Leading from start to finish, Parks finished the 400 meters in 1:02.30 as she edged Crusaders teammate Addie Burris for the title. Parks also finished behind Madison junior Janiya Collins in the 100 meters as she earned two qualifying spots at the state meet May 17-19 at O'Brien Stadium in Charleston.
The Crusaders also qualified their 800-meter relay team and Elizabeth Harla in the long jump. The Crusaders finished with 79 points, well behind host Nashville, which won the team championship with 121 points.
The Hornets received championship efforts from Sydney Schnitker (long jump and triple jump), Josie Middleton (discus) and Jadah Heidel (100-meter hurdles).
While Nashville won the team title, Collins had one of the top individual performances. The Madison standout won the 100 meters in a time of 12.46 and also captured the high jump with a leap of 5-feet-1-inch.
Dupo sophomore Annalese Gill won the shot put with a throw of 36-3 1/2, while Okawville advanced 3,200-meter winner Abby Riechmann (12:49.10) and Madelyn Tepe in the 800 meters (2:22.20) and the 1,600 meters (5:32.10). Also advancing for the Rockets was Audrey Jansen in the high jump.
The Wesclin Warriors won the 400- and 800-meter relays, while Kristina Hilmes won the 300-meter hurdles (47.68) and Faith Wynan (27.68) in the 200 meters. The Warriors also advanced Shelby Weihe (pole vault) and Elise Johnson (triple jump).
New Athens won the 3,200-meter relay and advanced Danika White (400 meters) and Alayna Toedte (1,600 meters). Other local state qualifiers include Claire Grohmann, of Red Bud, in the 200 meters; Nicole Lindsey, of Gibault, in the 100-meter hurdles; and Carly Etter, of Mater Dei, in the high jump.
